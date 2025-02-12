X
This Broccoli Cheddar Soup Is Completely Vegan

Kids will love this easy broccoli cheddar soup

a vegan broccoli cheddar soup with bread This soup is free from dairy and gluten - Media Credit: Bailey Ruskus and Steve Ruskus
A bowl of broccoli cheddar soup is a classic comfort meal, and this version skips the dairy while keeping the creamy texture. Instead of cheese, this soup blends cashews, coconut milk, and nutritional yeast for a rich, cheesy flavor. The broccoli adds fiber and vitamins, making it a nourishing meal for lunch or dinner. White miso paste gives it an extra depth of umami, while turmeric brings a warm, earthy taste.

This soup is a great way to sneak more vegetables into your meals. It uses white carrots, celery, and potatoes to create a thick, hearty base. The ingredients blend together smoothly, making it a good option for those who want a creamy texture without dairy. Serve it with toasted bread or a vegan grilled cheese for a full meal.

Bailey Ruskus includes this recipe in her cookbook Breaking Up With Dairy. It’s an easy meal to batch-cook and store for the week. The soup reheats well, making it perfect for a quick dinner on busy nights. Whether you’re looking for a comforting meal or a simple way to enjoy more greens, this broccoli cheddar soup is a great choice.

Broccoli cheddar soup

This vegan broccoli cheddar soup will impress everyone in your household, especially served with lots of crusty bread
a vegan broccoli cheddar soup with bread
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 4 cups (960 ml) veggie broth, plus 1 tablespoon (15 ml) for cooking vegetables
  • 1 onion medium diced
  • 1 small leek rinsed and sliced
  • teaspoons salt
  • 2 celery ribs sliced
  • 3 medium-size white carrots medium diced
  • 2 small yellow potatoes medium diced
  • 3 garlic cloves peeled and sliced
  • 1 tablespoon (20 g) white miso paste
  • ½ cup (70 g) cashews or (65 g) hemp seeds
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • cups coconut milk 1 (14-ounce [400-ml]) can
  • 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 3 cups (195 g) shaved broccoli tops
  • 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

Instructions

  • Heat the tablespoon (15 ml) of veggie broth in a large soup pot over medium-high heat.
  • Once your pot is hot, add the onion, leek, and salt. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the onion and leek are soft and fragrant.
  • Toss in your celery, white carrots, and potatoes, and sauté for 3 to 5 minutes over medium-high heat. If you find that they are browning too quickly, add a few tablespoons (about 30 ml) of the remaining veggie broth to deglaze the pan.
  • As your veggies turn golden brown, add the garlic, miso paste, cashews, and pepper, and sauté for another 2 t0 3 minutes.
  • Add the 4 cups (960 ml) of veggie broth and coconut milk, cover with a lid, and cook over medium-low heat for 15 to 20 minutes.
  • By now, the carrots, potatoes, and cashews should be forktender.
  • Transfer the hot soup to a large, heat-resistant highpowered blender (or leave in the pot and use an immersion blender), and blend on high speed until you have a smooth, pureed soup.
  • If done in a high-powered blender, transfer back into the soup pot with the heat turned off , and toss in the nutritional yeast, turmeric, shaved broccoli, and lemon juice.
  • Mix well. Let sit for 3 to 5 minutes with the lid on, which will allow the hot soup to cook the shaved broccoli.
  • Taste for desired salt and serve with a grilled (vegan) cheese sandwich!
  • Stores well in the fridge for 6 to 7 days or in the freezer. If freezing, make sure to leave some room for the soup to expand in the container.

Excerpted from BREAKING UP WITH DAIRY by Bailey Ruskus. Copyright © 2025 by Bailey Ruskus. Photography copyright © 2025 by Bailey Ruskus and Steve Ruskus. Used by arrangement with Balance, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing Group. All rights reserved.

The Author

Bailey Ruskus

Bailey Ruskus, also known as Chef Bai, is a seasoned chef and holistic nutrition and health coach. Classically trained at Le Cordon Bleu in San Francisco, she uses her culinary expertise to create rich flavors with clean, nourishing ingredients. Her podcast, The Plant Remedy, features interviews on plant-based living with chefs, doctors, entrepreneurs, environmentalists and more. She also hosts virtual cooking classes and has taught thousands about the healing power of food. Bailey lives in San Diego, California.

