8 Green Bean Recipes

Green beans don’t always get the spotlight, but they’re one of the most versatile vegetables to cook with. They work as quick sides, light mains, or even as the star of a dish, and these eight green bean recipes show just how many ways you can enjoy them – from crisp and fresh to warm and comforting.

Green beans pair well with vibrant flavors like garlic, chili, and ginger, but they’re just as good with creamy sauces, grains, or a splash of citrus. They cook fast, which makes them perfect for busy days, and they hold up well whether baked, stir-fried, or tossed into soups.

This list brings together recipes that are easy to make, full of flavor, and great for any occasion. Whether you want something simple for a weeknight or a dish to share at the table, these green bean recipe ideas have you covered.

Green cannellini bean stew

Romy London Cannellini beans are a great plant-based ingredient for stews and soups

The first of the green bean recipes on this list is a protein-packed green cannellini bean stew by Romy London. Creamy coconut milk, earthy lentils, tender zucchini, and a mix of peas, kale, and artichokes create a wholesome dish that’s full of flavor and quick to make. It’s also cozy, nourishing, and easy to share.

Find the recipe here.

Authentic Greek green bean stew

Natlicious Food This authentic recipe features staple pantry ingredients

Next, make this Greek green bean stew by Natlicious Food. Slow-simmered with tomatoes, garlic, potatoes, and carrots, this traditional Cypriot-inspired dish transforms humble green beans into something rich and flavorful. Fresh dill gives the dish a unique brightness, and it’s best served with crusty bread or a crumble of vegan feta.

Find the recipe here.

Lebanese green beans

Plant Based Folk This vegan green bean recipe is packed full of flavor

For a tasty addition to your meal, make these Lebanese green beans by Plant Based Folk as a nutritious side. Known as Loubieh bi zeit, this dish slowly cooks green beans with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and warm spices. The result is tender, savory, and aromatic, and it works well served hot or chilled with bread on the side.

Find the recipe here.

Saffron green bean rice

Natlicious Food Saffron green bean rice goes very well with hummus or vegan schnitzel

For a filling dish, make Natlicious Food’s saffron green bean rice. Tender green beans and peas are folded into fragrant basmati rice infused with saffron and spices. The golden, crispy layer that forms at the bottom adds a delicious crunch, making this one-pot meal both hearty and full of plant-based protein.

Find the recipe here.

Garlicky asparagus and beans

Nisha Vora Looking for a refreshing snack or side salad? Try this edamame and asparagus dish

These garlicy asparagus and beans with lemon-infused oil by Nisha Vora use French green beans and edamame to create a simple, protein-rich dish. The veggies are blanched until just tender, then tossed with golden garlic, red pepper flakes, lemon zest, and a sprinkle of fresh basil.

Find the recipe here.

Green minestrone with pistachio pesto

BOSH! Try this zesty green minestrone with a rich and creamy pistachio pesto

A green minestrone with pistachio pesto is a perfect way to use green beans. This recipe from BOSH! highlights spring flavors with orzo, peas, mangetout, and tender spinach simmered in a light broth. A homemade pistachio pesto and a squeeze of lemon brighten each spoonful, making it a wholesome, plant-powered classic.

Find the recipe here.

Roasted shallot and butter bean bowls

Claire Winfield This recipe is perfect for the colder months

For a cozy meal, enjoy these roasted shallot and butter bean bowls by Ella Mills. Sweet, caramelized shallots and tender garlic melt into a hearty mix of leeks, green beans, and creamy butter beans. Finished with lemon zest, white wine vinegar, and fresh greens, it’s simple, wholesome, and perfect with crusty sourdough.

Find the recipe here.

Crispy green bean fries

Amber Asakura These crispy green beans feature nutritional yeast and ground flaxseed

Finally, for a fun snack, make these crispy green bean fries from Clean Food Dirty Girl. Fresh beans are coated in a flax and breadcrumb mix with nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor, then baked until golden. They’re crunchy, oil-free, and perfect for dipping or snacking any time.

Find the recipe here.

