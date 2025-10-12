Warm up with a big pot of chickpea masala tomato soup from Clean Food Dirty Girl. This dish blends creamy coconut milk, tangy tomato, and fragrant spices like garam masala, cumin, and turmeric. Chickpeas make for a hearty base and add plenty of plant protein, making each bowl filling and nourishing.

You can cook the beans in an Instant Pot or on the stove, depending on your preference. Once they’re ready, the blended tomato and spice mixture simmers with the chickpeas until everything comes together in a rich, savory broth. A final stir of spinach and coconut milk gives the soup its velvety finish.

This is the kind of recipe made for cold weather. The masala spices create warmth, while the chickpeas keep you energized. It serves up to four people, so it’s perfect for a family dinner. Leftovers freeze well, making it a smart choice for meal prepping. Store portions for quick, ready-to-go meals during busy weeks.

Making your chickpea masala tomato soup

Spiced, creamy, and packed with chickpeas, this masala tomato soup is comfort in a bowl. Serve a group or freeze portions for protein-rich meals all week. No ratings yet Servings 8 cups Ingredients Cooked Garbanzo Beans Instant Pot 1¼ cups dried chickpeas soaked in water overnight (225g)

2¼ cups water (565 ml) Stovetop 1¼ cups dried chickpeas soaked in water overnight (225g)

4½ cups water (1.1 l) Chickpea Masala Tomato Soup Blender ingredients 3 cups low-sodium vegetable broth or stock (750 ml)

1¾ cups canned tomato puree (425 g)

½ cup yellow onion diced (80 g)

1½ tablespoons tomato paste (25 g)

1 tablespoon 100% pure maple syrup (20 g

1½ teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

¾ teaspoon ground cumin

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ teaspoon black pepper about 10 turns

⅛ teaspoon dried red chili flakes

1 pinch ground cloves Everything else 1¾ cups canned diced tomatoes undrained (425 g)

1 cup spinach chopped (30 g)

¾ cup coconut milk 165 g / canned full fat / stir contents of can before measuring

2 tablespoons cilantro chopped (3 g / plus more for garnishing) Instructions Cooked Garbanzo Beans Instant Pot After your beans have soaked, pour them into a strainer and rinse thoroughly. Tap the strainer against the sink to remove excess water.

Place the beans and 2¼ cups water into your Instant Pot (IP) and lock the lid into place, making sure the nozzle is in the sealing position.

Use the Manual (or Pressure Cooking) mode and set the timer for 10–14 minutes (Note: If not using Rancho Gordo beans, cook for 20 minutes). When the time is up, use the natural release method. Once all the pressure is out of the IP, take off the lid and strain and rinse the beans. Stovetop After your beans have soaked, pour them into a strainer and rinse and drain thoroughly. Tap the strainer against the sink to remove excess water.

Add the beans and the 4½ cups water to a pot, give a quick stir, and bring to a boil. When they reach a boil, turn down the heat, and place a lid on the pot at an angle. Simmer for about 90 minutes, or until the beans done. Cooking times can vary, they’re ready when nice and soft. Keep an eye on the water level and add boiling water if the level gets too low.

When done cooking, strain and rinse the beans. Chickpea Masala Tomato Soup Place all of the blender ingredients into your blender and puree, then transfer the mixture to a stockpot. (Blend in batches if your blender is too small.)

Add the cooked garbanzo beans and diced tomatoes to the stockpot and bring the mixture to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. If your soup starts splattering, place a lid on the pot at an angle while it simmers.

Stir in the spinach, coconut milk, and cilantro and cook for 1 additional minute.

Ladle into bowls and garnish with more cilantro, if desired. Dinner is served!

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Photos by Amber Asakura.

