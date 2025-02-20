X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

How To Make This Warming Lemon Chickpea Soup

Looking for a new vegan soup in your life? We've got you covered

A large bowl of lemon chickpea soup from Romy London This lemon chickpea soup is packed with plant protein - Media Credit: Romy London
When it’s cold outside, nothing hits the spot like a steaming bowl of soup. This lemon chickpea soup recipe is the perfect winter warmer – creamy, comforting, and packed with protein.

Blended chickpeas create a silky, hearty base, while a mix of cumin, coriander, turmeric, and cayenne brings warmth and depth. Fresh lemon juice adds brightness, cutting through the richness for a perfectly balanced bowl.

Finished with a drizzle of chili oil for heat, fresh coriander for freshness, and served with crusty sourdough, this is a simple yet satisfying vegan meal that will keep you going through the colder months. This recipe comes from Romy London.

Lemon chickpea soup

If you're stuck on recipes to cook this winter, it doesn't get much better than this warming, comforting bowl of soup.
A large bowl of lemon chickpea soup from Romy London
No ratings yet
Duration45 minutes
Cook Time30 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 3  cloves of garlic, minced or grated
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp ground coriander
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • ¼ tsp cayenne pepper, adjust according to spice preference!
  • 2 cans garbanzo beans (chickpeas), drained and rinsed
  • 4 cups vegetable broth
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • Salt and pepper to taste
For serving:
  • A drizzle of chili oil
  • Fresh coriander or parsley for garnish
  • Freshly toasted sourdough

Instructions

  • Heat up the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the diced onion and a sprinkle of salt, and sauté until the onion turns translucent. Then, add the minced garlic and sauté until the garlic releases its delightful fragrance.
  • Add the ground cumin, ground coriander, turmeric, and cayenne pepper to the pot. Let the spices cook for an extra minute to enhance their flavours and create a delightful aroma.
  • Add the drained and rinsed beans to the pot and stir to coat them with the spices.
  • Gently pour in the vegetable broth and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 15 minutes, allowing the flavours to harmoniously meld together.
  • To achieve a velvety smooth consistency, gently blend the soup using an immersion blender or a regular blender. If opting for a regular blender, it's best to let the soup cool down a bit before blending and, if needed, blend in smaller batches. Blend until you get your desired soup texture.
  • Return the soup to the pot over low heat and stir in the lemon zest and juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste and heat until warmed through.
  • Serve this lemony spiced garbanzo bean soup hot, drizzle with a little chilli oil for extra heat and garnish with fresh coriander or parsley. Then get dipping with a piece of toasted sourdough and enjoy this comforting meal!
    • Serve hot, drizzled with a little chili oil for extra heat, and garnished with fresh coriander or parsley.
    • Accompany with freshly toasted sourdough for a delightful dipping experience.
    • Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
    • Reheat gently on the stovetop over low heat until warmed through, stirring occasionally.
    • Customize the spice level to suit your taste preferences by adjusting the amount of cayenne pepper.
    • For added creaminess, blend in a splash of coconut milk or cashew cream.
    • For a heartier meal, add diced vegetables such as carrots, celery, or spinach during cooking.
 

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London. You can view the original recipe here.

