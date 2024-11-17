Try This Vegan Pea And Kale Soup

Romy London’s pea and kale soup is a vibrant, creamy dish that’s perfect for a healthy, tasty vegan lunch. Combining frozen peas and curly kale, this soup offers a delicious way to enjoy nutrient-packed ingredients.

To make this soup, sauté the kale until it softens slightly, enhancing its earthy flavor. Next, add frozen peas and vegetable stock, letting the ingredients simmer until tender. Blending the soup creates a creamy, smooth consistency, but you can leave it chunkier if preferred. A splash of vegan cream adds richness, while salt and pepper tie the flavors together beautifully. For extra protein and crunch, top the soup with roasted chickpeas, turning it into an even more wholesome meal.

This pea and kale soup is quick to prepare, making it perfect for busy lunchtimes or weeknights. Packed with vitamins, fiber, and protein, it’s not only tasty but also incredibly nutritious.

Pea and kale soup

This vibrant pea and kale soup is wholesome, creamy, and easy to make. Top it with your favorite roast chickpeas and enjoy a well-balanced cold-weather meal. No ratings yet Ingredients 300 g frozen peas about 2 cups

100 g curly kale torn into small pieces (about 3 ½ cups)

1 liter vegetable stock about 4 cups

100 ml vegan cream about ½ cup

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp olive oil Instructions Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Add the kale to the pan and sauté for 2-3 minutes until it starts to wilt.

Add the frozen peas and vegetable stock to the pan and bring to a simmer.

Cook for 10-15 minutes until the peas are tender.

Use a hand blender to blend the soup until it’s smooth. If you prefer a chunkier soup, you can blend it less.

Stir in the vegan cream and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Heat the soup for another 2-3 minutes until it’s heated through.

Serve the soup hot with some crusty bread on the side.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

