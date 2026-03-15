10 Vegan Recipes For One

Do you ever wish recipes just made one portion? Cooking for yourself doesn’t need scaling, leftovers, or extra planning. These vegan recipes for one focus on single servings that keep waste low and make everyday cooking simpler.

Making meals for one often means less food sitting in the fridge and fewer half-used ingredients. It also means you can cook what you want, when you want, without committing to multiple portions of the same dish. For vegans especially, one-portion recipes make it easier to use fresh produce, open a can without leftovers, and keep meals varied across the week.

Read more: 10 Oil-Free Vegan Recipes – From Peanut Curry To Banana Bread

This list brings together breakfasts, lunches, and dinners designed with solo cooking in mind. The recipes are straightforward, flexible, and sized to work as written. If you prefer cooking without leftovers or food waste, these vegan recipes for one offer a practical way to keep meals easy and intentional.

Vegan drunken noodles

Alie Suvélor Drunken noodles is a great dish to make on a Friday night

These easy vegan drunken noodles by Cheynese Khachame are a comforting dinner. Wide rice noodles get stir-fried with onion, carrot, and pepper in a savory soy-based sauce layered with garlic, ginger, sesame oil, and chile. Lime and scallions finish the dish with brightness and bite.

Find the recipe here.

5-minute blueberry superfood oats

Jillian Glenn You can add plant-based protein powder to your oats for a protein boost

For breakfast, make these 5-minute blueberry superfood oats from Jillian Glenn. Rolled oats cook until creamy, then turn vibrant with frozen blueberries, chia seeds, and ground flax. Mixed berries, banana, and nut butter add texture and richness to the oatmeal base.

Find the recipe here.

Green smoothie bowl

Natlicious Food This protein-packed smoothie bowl is an excellent vegan breakfast

Try this green smoothie bowl by Natlicious Food. It’s high in plant protein and easy to make. Frozen bananas blend with spinach, protein powder, and plant milk into a thick base, then get topped with granola, fruit, seeds, and hemp hearts for texture.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan mushroom calzone

Natlicious Food This mushroom calzone recipe is completely free from dairy

Natlicious Food’s one-serving vegan mushroom calzone is perfect plant-based comfort food. Sautéed mushrooms, garlic, oregano, and vegan cheese get folded into pizza dough with tomato passata. Baking creates a crisp exterior while keeping the filling soft, savory, and deeply aromatic.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu, kale, and black bean toast

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club You can eat this toast with sides like kimchi, olives, tortilla chips, or even vegan coleslaw

Next, try this sizzling tofu, kale, and black bean toast from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. Tofu and black beans cook with garlic, kale, tomatoes, seeds, soy sauce, and nutritional yeast. The mixture lands on toast with avocado, creating layers of crunch, softness, and umami.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 High-Protein Vegan Comfort Food Recipes

Banana, walnut, and chocolate porridge with nutty drizzle

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club Make yourself a nourishing cold weather breakfast that will keep you fuller for longer

Also from Viva, this banana, walnut, and chocolate porridge with nutty drizzle is an easy breakfast with a tasty flavor combination. Oats simmer with plant milk and protein powder, then get topped with banana, walnuts, nut butter, coconut sugar, and chocolate for a varied texture.

Find the recipe here.

10-minute vegan scramble tofu

Rebel Recipes Scrambled tofu is a great alternative to scrambled eggs, and it couldn’t be easier to make

The last Viva recipe on this list is this vegan scrambled tofu that takes only 10 minutes to make. Crumbled tofu cooks with garlic, turmeric, nutritional yeast, tahini, and soy sauce, creating a soft, savory scramble with balanced saltiness and gentle richness.

Find the recipe here.

Grilled ‘steak’ and cheese sandwich

Kiki Nelson Got mushrooms lying around? Make them into this grilled ‘steak’ and cheese sandwich

For lunch, try this grilled ’steak’ and cheese sandwich by Kiki Nelson. Sliced portobello mushrooms and onions cook until tender, then get layered with poblano-style vegan cheese sauce between bread slices and grilled until crisp, melty, and deeply savory.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy 10-minute vegan chickpea bowl

Romy London Whip up this bowl in just 10 minutes

This creamy 10-minute vegan chickpea bowl by Romy London is a cozy, high-protein meal. Chickpeas simmer with tomatoes, garlic, and spinach, then finish with vegan cream cheese. A basil pesto and lemon drizzle adds sharpness to the rich, spoonable base.

Find the recipe here.

Easy peanut butter noodles

Alie Suvélor These noodles are an excellent quick vegan lunch

The last recipe on this list is Cheynese Khachame’s easy peanut butter noodles. Wheat noodles get tossed in a glossy sauce made from peanut butter, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, and gochugaru. Scallions and crushed peanuts add heat, crunch, and depth.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 11 Vegan Dinners Where Chickpeas Are The Star Of The Show