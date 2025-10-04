This banana, walnut, and chocolate porridge with nutty drizzle from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club is a quick, filling breakfast. Oats, fruit, nuts, and vegan protein powder come together in one warm bowl that fuels your morning. Use certified gluten-free oats if needed. Choose any plant milk, though soya works best for extra protein.

Simmer oats with water and milk until creamy, then stir in cinnamon or vanilla for flavor. Blend in protein powder for a nutrition boost and to help keep you full. Top with banana, walnuts, nut butter, and chocolate chips for texture and sweetness.

Make this porridge on busy mornings or whenever you want a nourishing start. The recipe below makes a single serving, but it scales well and you can double or triple it easily, whether you’re cooking for yourself or a larger group. Switch the toppings depending on preference and what you have at home. This is a high-protein, gluten-free breakfast that tastes indulgent while still being practical and healthy.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, and you can find the original recipe here.

How to make the banana, walnut, and chocolate porridge

This porridge is a simple, protein-packed breakfast that keeps you fueled through the morning. Quick to cook and easy to scale up, it works just as well for busy weekdays as it does for a relaxed start with friends or family. No ratings yet Cook Time 8 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 1 Ingredients For the porridge 60 g/⅔ cup porridge oats use gluten-free oats if needed

90 ml/⅓ cup unsweetened plant milk (soya milk contains the highest protein)

90 ml/⅓ cup water (you can use additional plant milk instead of water if you’d like it to be creamier)

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¾ tsp vanilla extract optional

¼ tsp salt optional

1 tbsp vegan vanilla protein powder optional For the toppings ½ ripe banana sliced

1 tsp runny nut butter of your choice (use peanut butter powder if reducing fat or 2 tbsp vegan plain yoghurt)

1 tbsp chopped walnuts, pecans, or mixed seeds ideally toasted or roasted (quick version is to place them in a single layer in a dry frying pan and heat on both sides until golden)

½ tbsp coconut sugar brown sugar or syrup (e.g. maple or agave)

½ tbsp chocolate chips or cacao nibs optional Instructions For the porridge Place the oats, plant milk, water, cinnamon, vanilla, salt and protein powder in a pan.

Bring to the boil then turn the heat to low, stirring often, for 5 minutes or until thickened.

Add a little more plant milk if you prefer your porridge runnier. For the toppings Arrange the toppings over the top of the porridge or stir through if preferred. Here are some protein-rich additions you can add: buckwheat

chia seeds

nuts

pea milk And other tasty vegan porridge toppings: cacao nibs

chopped apple

dried fruit

frozen berries

vegan yogurt

