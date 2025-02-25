These Easy Peanut Butter Noodles Are Ready In Minutes

These cold peanut butter noodles are the kind of dish that quickly becomes a weekly staple. They come together in minutes, making them ideal for busy days when you want something flavorful, satisfying, and plant-based.

With a creamy, umami-rich peanut butter sauce, a touch of spice, and the perfect balance of sweetness, salt, and heat, these noodles are both comforting and refreshing. They’re also highly adaptable – ideal for tossing in whatever vegetables or proteins you have on hand.

Many of the ingredients, such as soy sauce, peanut butter, and sugar, are likely already in your pantry. A hint of gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes) gives the sauce a gentle heat, while garlic and scallions (or leek) provide depth and aroma. Everything is tossed with chewy wheat noodles, making for a dish that’s simple yet packed with flavor.

Perfect for warm weather meals, meal prep, or a quick lunch, these cold peanut butter noodles are a go-to for plant-based eaters and anyone who loves bold, satisfying flavors.

Cold peanut butter noodles

Peanut butter noodles are going to become your go-to recipe once you realize how easy they are to prepare and how irresistible their flavor is. All you need to make this scrumptious peanut dressing are a few basic staples that you probably already have in your pantry. This dressing pairs well with anyAsian noodle, so choose your favorite and enjoy! No ratings yet Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 1 Ingredients 3 tbsp vegetable oil or other neutral oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 scallions or 1 small leek (white and green parts), finely chopped

1 tbsp superfine sugar

1 tbsp gochugaru (ground or flakes)

2 tbsp light soy sauce

3 tbsp peanut butter

3.5 ounces (100g) wheat noodles (such as ramen) Garnish 1 scallion or small leek (green parts only), thinly sliced

1 tbsp crushed peanuts Instructions To make the dressing, heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and scallions and cook until they begin to brown. Add ¼ cup (60 ml) water, the sugar, gochugaru, soy sauce, and peanut butter. Stir to create a smooth and creamy consistency. Remove from the heat, pour into a large bowl, and set aside to cool.

Bring a pot of water to a boil and cook the noodles according to the package instructions until tender, 2 to 5 minutes.(Or follow the directions on page 20 if you are using homemade udon noodles.) Drain, then rinse under cold water to prevent the noodles from cooking further, until they are cold to the touch. Drain well.

Add the noodles to the dressing and mix well. If the dressing is too thick, add a little more water.

Garnish with the sliced scallion and crushed peanuts and serve.

Recipe from Oodles and Oodles of Vegan Noodles: Soba, Ramen, Udon & More © Éditions La Plage, 2023. English-language translation copyright © 2023 by The Experiment, LLC. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.

