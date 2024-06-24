This Grilled ‘Steak’ And Cheese Sandwich Is 100% Vegan

This toasted sandwich definitely gives Philly Cheesesteak vibes, but with a plant-based twist. Spicing up your lunch with a nutritious yet indulgent grilled “steak” and cheese sandwich will certainly hit the spot.

This recipe comes from Kiki Nelson’s cookbook Plantifully Simple. It’s easy to make, and made with portobello mushrooms and caramelized onions. It’s also topped with a delicious vegan poblano cheese sauce that can be found in her book.

All you need for your sauce is poblano peppers, russet potatoes, cashews, garlic and onion powder, and lemon juice, making this vegan cheese sauce easy to whip up. However, if you can’t get the hang of making your own sauce, buying a vegan cheese sauce and adding poblano peppers to it is an alternative option you can consider.

Portobello mushrooms have various benefits. They contain protein, B vitamins, phosphorus, selenium, potassium, and vitamin D. Not only that, but portobello mushrooms are thought to be good for your immune system and offer your body nutrients to aid beneficial gut bacteria.

Moreover, portobello mushrooms are easy to grill, fry, marinate, and stuff with fillings. For this recipe, you’ll thinly slice and pan fry your mushrooms. Some of the key benefits of using portobello mushrooms are their meaty texture, distinct umami flavor, and their ability to absorb flavors with ease.

Grilled ‘steak’ and cheese sandwich

This Philly Cheesesteak inspired mushroom toastie is delicious and easy to make. Just have your non-stick skillet at the ready for frying and enjoy the combination of spicy and savory flavors. Note that if you want more than one serving out of this recipe you'll need to double or even triple it to serve to friends and family. No ratings yet Servings 1 sandwich Ingredients Cooking spray

1 portobello mushroom cap (110 grams), wiped clean and thinly sliced

½ small yellow onion thinly sliced

Garlic salt to taste

½ cup poblano cheese sauce

2 slices sprouted grain bread or bread of your choice Instructions Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. If you like, you can coat it with cooking spray to encourage even cooking, but it isn’t necessary.

Add the mushroom and onion with a pinch of garlic salt and sauté until the vegetables have softened, about 8 minutes. If they start to stick, you can add a splash of water. Remove the pan from the heat.

Spread the poblano cheese sauce over one slice of bread. Top the cheese with the mushroom and onion mixture, followed by the second slice of bread.

Wipe out your nonstick skillet, lightly coat it with cooking spray, and return it to medium heat.

Add the sandwich and grill until golden brown on the first side, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip the sandwich and repeat on the other side. Serve warm.

Excerpted from PLANTIFULLY SIMPLE: 100 Plant-Based Recipes and Meal Plans for Health and Weight-Loss. Copyright @ 2024 by Kiki Nelson. Photography Copyright © 2024 by Kiki Nelson. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, and imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

