11 Sweet And Simple Blueberry Recipes To Try

Blueberries are one of those ingredients people keep coming back to. They work just as well in a quick breakfast as they do in a bake or dessert, adding natural sweetness, color, and a slight sharpness that balances richer flavors. These blueberry recipes show just how versatile they can be, from simple oats and muffins to more indulgent cakes and cheesecakes.

Alongside their flavor, blueberries are also known for being a nutrient-rich addition to plant-based meals. They’re easy to use, widely available, and fit naturally into both everyday cooking and more elaborate recipes.

Read more: 11 Heart-Healthy Vegan Recipes That Are Easy To Make

Why blueberries are good for you

Blueberries are rich in compounds that are linked to long-term health. One of the most notable is anthocyanins, the antioxidants that give blueberries their deep color. These are associated with supporting heart health and cognitive function. Blueberries also contain polyphenols, which are linked to helping reduce inflammation in the body.

They’re a good source of fiber, which supports digestion and helps keep meals more filling. Vitamin C is another key nutrient found in blueberries, contributing to immune function and overall health. On top of that, they’re naturally low in calories while still offering sweetness, making them an easy way to add flavor without relying on refined sugar.

These blueberry recipes highlight simple ways to include them across different meals. Whether you’re baking, prepping breakfast, or making a dessert, they’re an easy ingredient to use.

Blueberry crumble

Kim Lightbody Share this easy blueberry crumble over coffee this autumn

Starting this list is this easy blueberry crumble recipe from Rose Elliot. It uses simple ingredients and bakes into a crisp topping over soft fruit. Maple syrup adds sweetness, while walnuts bring texture. Serve warm or cold for a flexible dessert.

Find the recipe here.

Summer blueberry loaf

Kathleen Ballard Photography This family-friendly loaf is an excellent weekend treat

For an effortless breakfast, make this summer blueberry loaf by Ellen Kanner. It mixes quickly using baking powder for lift, then bakes into a soft loaf with golden edges. Blueberries add bursts of flavor, making it easy to slice, store, and enjoy anytime.

Find the recipe here.

5-minute blueberry ‘superfood’ oats

Jillian Glenn You can add plant-based protein powder to your oats for a protein boost

This recipe from Jillian Glenn makes a quick bowl of blueberry oats ready in minutes. It combines oats with chia seeds, flaxseeds, and fruit for a simple breakfast. Add nut butter or extra fruit to adjust the texture and make it more filling.

Find the recipe here.

Blueberries and cream chia pudding

The Experiment Chia pudding is an effortless high-protein breakfast

Melissa King shares this blueberries and cream chia pudding that sets in under 30 minutes. It blends almond milk, chia seeds, and cashew cream for a smooth texture. Blueberries add flavor, while jars make it easy to prep ahead and take on the go.

Find the recipe here.

Blueberry pizza

Lisanna Wallance – Plant-Based Magic Find anthocyanins and quercetin in ingredients like blueberries and onions

Blueberries work well with savory food, too. Try this blueberry pizza by Lisanna Wallance to see why. It pairs caramelized onions with fresh berries on a crisp gluten-free base. The mix of sweet and savory flavors creates a simple, shareable main.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 7 Vegan Breakfast Oats Recipes

Mini blueberry cheesecakes

The Experiment These gluten-free mini blueberry cheesecakes store well in the fridge or freezer

Melissa King’s dairy-free mini blueberry cheesecakes use a simple almond and date crust with a cashew-based filling. They require soaking and chilling rather than baking, making them easy to prepare ahead of time and store for later.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan blueberry rolls

Give Me Plant Food A fine and colorful diversion from regular cinnamon roll recipes

This recipe from Stine Andersen makes soft blueberry rolls filled with jam and finished with icing. The dough rises twice before baking, creating a light texture. Serve warm or cooled, and pair with tea for a simple afternoon bake.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan blueberry lemon drizzle cake

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club This lemon drizzle cake has a vibrant blueberry jam icing

From Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, this blueberry lemon loaf combines citrus and berries in a soft cake. Aquafaba helps create a light texture, while a drizzle and icing add extra flavor. Slice and store for a simple snack or dessert.

Find the recipe here.

Whole-wheat blueberry muffins

Gabriel Miller Take these muffins with you for an easy, high-fiber brekkie

Gabriel Miller’s blueberry muffins come together with basic ingredients and bake in under 30 minutes. Applesauce replaces oil, keeping the texture soft. The batter mixes quickly, making this a straightforward option for breakfast or meal prep.

Find the recipe here.

Blueberry and oat breakfast cookies

Happy Skin Kitchen These cookies make a great grab-and-go breakfast

Happy Skin Kitchen shares these blueberry cookies made with oat flour, almond butter, and coconut oil. The dough stays soft and bakes into lightly crisp edges. Use a scoop for even portions and store leftovers for an easy snack.

Find the recipe here.

Lemon and blueberry cheesecake

Balanced Afya This triple-layered cheesecake is great for special occasions

Finally, make this showstopping lemon and blueberry cheesecake. It layers a nut-based crust with blueberry and lemon fillings, then sets in the freezer. Slice once firm and serve as a chilled dessert with a smooth, creamy texture.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Snacky Sweets From Protein Bars To Homemade Truffles