11 Heart-Healthy Vegan Recipes That Are Easy To Make

Heart health is something most people don’t think about day to day, but the foods we eat regularly can make a real difference over time. Simple, balanced meals made with whole plant foods are widely linked to better cardiovascular health, and that’s where heart-healthy vegan recipes come in. By focusing on ingredients that support cholesterol levels and overall well-being, it becomes much easier to build meals that are both nourishing and enjoyable.

One of the biggest factors in heart health is fiber. Foods like beans, lentils, and chickpeas are naturally high in soluble fiber, which is known to help support healthy cholesterol levels. They also provide plant-based protein, making them a strong base for filling meals. Whole grains such as quinoa and rice add even more fiber and help provide steady energy, rather than the quick spikes associated with more refined carbohydrates.

Read more: 50 High-Fiber Recipes

What makes a recipe heart-healthy?

Healthy fats also play an important role. Ingredients like olive oil, tahini, nuts, and seeds contain unsaturated fats, which are generally considered more supportive of heart health when used in place of saturated fats. At the same time, vegetables such as leafy greens and tomatoes bring in key nutrients, including antioxidants and potassium, which are often linked to supporting normal blood pressure.

What makes heart-healthy vegan recipes especially practical is how naturally these ingredients come together in everyday cooking. Many of these dishes combine legumes, grains, vegetables, and healthy fats without the need for complicated swaps. These heart-healthy vegan recipes highlight simple meals that make it easy to build flavor while bringing more heart-supportive ingredients into your routine.

Kale salad with quinoa pilaf

You can prep your quinoa ahead of time to ensure this salad is ready in no time

Starting this list is a kale salad with quinoa pilaf by Megan Sadd. This recipe combines warm quinoa, massaged kale, and baked tofu for a filling bowl built around grains, greens, and plant protein. Dried cherries, avocado, and a creamy balsamic dressing add contrast.

Find the recipe here.

Butter beans in tomato, olive, and caper sauce

Katy Beskow These Italian-style beans will be a hit during the week

These butter beans in tomato, olive, and caper sauce by Katy Beskow use pantry staples to create a quick, satisfying meal. Garlic, olives, capers, and passata form a tangy base, while the butter beans make it hearty and substantial.

Find the recipe here.

Protein bowl with black beans and tofu

BOSH! This recipe has three types of plant protein in it

Try this protein-packed bowl with black beans and tofu by BOSH!. This bowl brings together quinoa, black beans, and tofu with cabbage and pickled onions for texture. A tahini dressing ties everything together with a creamy finish.

Find the recipe here.

Squash and kale quinoa salad

Dr Alan Desmond Bright veggies and quinoa make this salad appealing and tasty

This squash and kale quinoa salad from Dr Alan Desmond combines roasted squash, red quinoa, and massaged kale. A cashew dressing with lemon, mustard, and garlic adds creaminess, while the mix of grains and greens makes it a solid lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Rustic tomato bean stew

Nadia Fragnito Cannellini beans are high in plant protein

Cannellini beans, cherry tomatoes, garlic, and sage come together in this rustic stew by Nadia Fragnito. The beans simmer into a rich base, creating a simple dish that works well with bread or alongside vegetables.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 17 Vegan Lentil Recipes For Cheap, Nutritious Meals

Lentils and rice with caramelized onions

Tara Fisher This lentil and rice dish is perfect for sharing

A classic combination of lentils, rice, and onions sits at the center of this recipe by Julius Fiedler. Slow-cooked onions add sweetness and crunch, while the grains and legumes make the dish generous, practical, and easy to reheat.

Find the recipe here.

Greek chickpea lemon stew

This stew is simple, hearty, and uses classic Greek flavors

Lemon and dill lift this Greek chickpea stew from Natlicious Food and keep it fresh. Potatoes make it more substantial, chickpeas give it body, and the one-pot method makes it an easy dinner to keep in rotation.

Find the recipe here.

Lentil and broccoli salad

Legumes plus greens equals a heart-healthy salad you can make anytime

This lentil and broccoli salad by Natlicious Food combines cooked lentils with roasted broccoli and a citrus dressing. The mix of legumes and vegetables keeps it filling, while the dressing adds brightness and ties everything together.

Find the recipe here.

Sun-dried tomato and chickpea stew

Kate Friedman Use canned chickpeas for a quick and flavorful meal

Make this one-pot sun-dried tomato and chickpea stew from Kate Friedman, which uses chickpeas, tomato paste, and sun-dried tomatoes to build a rich base. Mashing some of the chickpeas thickens the stew and gives it a more substantial texture.

Find the recipe here.

Lazy lentil dahl

BOSH! Try this effortless one-pot lentil dahl recipe full of protein

This lazy lentil dahl by BOSH! combines red lentils, spices, tomatoes, spinach, and coconut milk in one dish. Everything cooks together in the oven, creating a simple, hands-off meal that works well for batch cooking.

Find the recipe here.

Smoky black bean and sweet potato stew

Mr Organic Spicy, sweet, and tangy orange salsa makes this hearty dinner even better

The final recipe on our list of heart-healthy vegan recipes is this smoky black bean and sweet potato stew. Black beans and roasted sweet potatoes form a filling base, while a fresh orange salsa adds contrast and a bright finish.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 20 Zinc-Packed Vegan Recipes To Support Your Immune System