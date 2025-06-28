This Summer Blueberry Loaf Is 100% Vegan

This summer blueberry loaf from Miami Vegan by Ellen Kanner is a simple, fruit-packed treat that’s easy to make and hard to resist. Unlike muffins, which are single-serve by design, a loaf gives you options. Cut thin slices for breakfast or go thick for an afternoon snack.

This quick bread skips the yeast and relies on baking powder and soda for lift. That means less time prepping and more time enjoying. The batter comes together fast, and the blueberries get sprinkled on top before baking, so they bake into the loaf without sinking.

Blueberries bring more than flavor. They’re loaded with antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory benefits. Their subtle sweetness and floral notes pair perfectly with the orange juice and vegan yogurt in the batter.

The result is a tender plant-based summer blueberry loaf with golden edges and juicy bursts in every bite. It freezes well, travels easily, and works for just about any occasion. This is a go-to summer bake – unfussy, seasonal, and full of berry goodness.

Bake the blueberry loaf

This summer blueberry loaf is soft, moist, and packed with juicy berries. It’s easy to make, naturally vegan, and perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack. Skip the muffins – this loaf does it all, no fuss. No ratings yet Servings 10 slices Ingredients 2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

⅔ cup evaporated cane sugar

1-½ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup plain unsweetened vegan yogurt

⅔ cup fresh orange juice

¼ cup grapeseed or other neutral oil

1 cup blueberries Instructions Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly oil a 9 × 5-inch loaf pan.

In a large bowl, sift together unbleached flour, evaporated cane sugar, baking powder, and baking soda.

In a separate bowl, whisk together vegan yogurt, orange juice, and grapeseed oil.

Pour wet ingredients into the flour mixture and stir quickly, with a light hand, until just combined.

Spoon the batter into the prepared loaf pan, and only then, sprinkle the blueberries on top, so the whole bread is studded with them.

Bake for 1 hour or until the bread puffs and turns golden and springs back to the touch.

Slices best when cool. Irresistible when warm. Freezes beautifully.

If you absolutely must make muffins, prepare above, then spoon batter into a prepared muffin tin, filling cups 2/3 full. Bake for 20 minutes or until tops are puffed, pillowy, and golden-brown.

Makes one loaf, serves 8 to 10.

Excerpted from Miami Vegan: Plant-Based Recipes from the Tropics to Your Table by Ellen Kanner. Copyright © 2025. Published by LCIX Editions. Photographs © 2025 by Kathleen Ballard Photography.

