X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

This Summer Blueberry Loaf Is 100% Vegan

Take your breakfast to new heights with this summer blueberry loaf

By

2 Minutes Read

vegan summer blueberry loaf for breakfast or a snack This family-friendly loaf is an excellent weekend treat - Media Credit: Kathleen Ballard Photography
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This summer blueberry loaf from Miami Vegan by Ellen Kanner is a simple, fruit-packed treat that’s easy to make and hard to resist. Unlike muffins, which are single-serve by design, a loaf gives you options. Cut thin slices for breakfast or go thick for an afternoon snack.

This quick bread skips the yeast and relies on baking powder and soda for lift. That means less time prepping and more time enjoying. The batter comes together fast, and the blueberries get sprinkled on top before baking, so they bake into the loaf without sinking.

Blueberries bring more than flavor. They’re loaded with antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory benefits. Their subtle sweetness and floral notes pair perfectly with the orange juice and vegan yogurt in the batter.

The result is a tender plant-based summer blueberry loaf with golden edges and juicy bursts in every bite. It freezes well, travels easily, and works for just about any occasion. This is a go-to summer bake – unfussy, seasonal, and full of berry goodness.

Read more: Tropical Plantain And ‘Egg’ Breakfast Sandwiches

Bake the blueberry loaf

This summer blueberry loaf is soft, moist, and packed with juicy berries. It’s easy to make, naturally vegan, and perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack. Skip the muffins – this loaf does it all, no fuss.
vegan summer blueberry loaf for breakfast or a snack
No ratings yet
Servings10 slices

Ingredients

  • 2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
  • cup evaporated cane sugar
  • 1-½ teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup plain unsweetened vegan yogurt
  • cup fresh orange juice
  • ¼ cup grapeseed or other neutral oil
  • 1 cup blueberries

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly oil a 9 × 5-inch loaf pan.
  • In a large bowl, sift together unbleached flour, evaporated cane sugar, baking powder, and baking soda.
  • In a separate bowl, whisk together vegan yogurt, orange juice, and grapeseed oil.
  • Pour wet ingredients into the flour mixture and stir quickly, with a light hand, until just combined.
  • Spoon the batter into the prepared loaf pan, and only then, sprinkle the blueberries on top, so the whole bread is studded with them.
  • Bake for 1 hour or until the bread puffs and turns golden and springs back to the touch.
  • Slices best when cool. Irresistible when warm. Freezes beautifully.
  • If you absolutely must make muffins, prepare above, then spoon batter into a prepared muffin tin, filling cups 2/3 full. Bake for 20 minutes or until tops are puffed, pillowy, and golden-brown.
  • Makes one loaf, serves 8 to 10.

Excerpted from Miami Vegan: Plant-Based Recipes from the Tropics to Your Table by Ellen Kanner. Copyright © 2025. Published by LCIX Editions. Photographs © 2025 by Kathleen Ballard Photography.

Read more: Gluten-Free Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins

Tagged

baking

blueberry

kid friendly

recipes

vegan baking

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Ellen Kanner

Ellen Kanner is the author of the award-winning book Feeding the Hungry Ghost: Life, Faith and What to Eat for Dinner. She writes about the intersection of food, culture, community, wellness, and sustainability for outlets including HuffPo, VegNews, and Edible South Florida, which calls her “the lovable and entertaining voice of plant-based.” She’s a vegan advocate and culinary instructor, recipe developer for major brands, and the creator of the Substack newsletter Broccoli Rising. A fifth generation Miami native, she lives with her husband in — where else? — Miami.

More by Ellen Kanner

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active