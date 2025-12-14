Your New Favorite Blueberry Crumble (Good All Year Round)

Make this easy vegan blueberry crumble any time of year.

Blueberries freeze well, so you can enjoy this dessert whether it’s summer or midwinter. This recipe from Rose Elliot’s Complete Vegan shows how simple a crumble can be – quick to prepare, naturally sweet, and baked until golden on top.

A crumble is a classic British dessert made by baking fruit with a crisp, buttery topping. It’s homely, comforting, and perfect for when you want something warm after dinner. This version keeps it light and plant-based, using maple syrup for sweetness and olive oil instead of butter.

The walnuts add crunch, while the juicy blueberries bubble up underneath. Serve it hot from the oven with vegan cream, custard, or a scoop of ice cream for contrast. You can even eat leftovers cold for a snack.

Because the ingredients are simple and easy to find, this crumble fits any season and any occasion – no fuss, just good homemade pudding.

Bake your blueberry crumble

This vegan blueberry crumble is golden, juicy, and ready in about 30 minutes. It’s the kind of dessert that works any time of year – simple to bake, comforting to eat, and even better with a scoop of ice cream. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Servings 3 Ingredients 400 g (14oz/3 cups) blueberries

3 tbsp maple syrup For the topping: 200 g (7oz/1½ cups) self-raising flour

30 g (1oz/4 tbsp) walnut halves

A pinch of salt

5 tbsp light olive oil or rapeseed canola oil

4 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp demerara turbinado sugar Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.

Put the blueberries into an ovenproof dish, about 20cm (8in) square and 5cm (2in) deep. Mix in the maple syrup.

For the topping, put all the ingredients into a food processor and pulse briefly a few times to mix to a lumpy crumble mixture. Spoon the topping lightly over the top of the blueberries.

Bake for 20–25 minutes until the topping is crisp and golden brown and the blueberries are cooked and juicy.

Reprinted with permission from Rose Elliot’s Complete Vegan by Rose Elliot. Nourish Books, 2019. Photography: Kim Lightbody. Food stylist: Valerie Berry. Prop stylist: Rachel Vere.

