Try This Heart-Healthy Blueberry Pizza

This blueberry pizza from Lisanna Wallance’s cookbook Plant-Based Magic shows how heart-supportive ingredients can come together in an unexpected dish. The gluten-free crust forms the base for a topping of caramelized onions and fresh blueberries. Wallance builds the pizza around ingredients known for their cardiovascular benefits.

Blueberries contain anthocyanins that support healthy cholesterol levels. Onions provide compounds such as quercetin and allicin that help support blood vessel function. The result is a pizza that blends savory and sweet elements while staying fully plant-based.

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The crust uses a mix of gluten-free flour, corn flour, and arrowroot flour. Olive oil adds richness and helps the flatbread bake into a crisp base. The topping pairs deeply caramelized onions with a splash of coconut milk to create a spreadable layer. Blueberries bake on top and soften slightly while still keeping their bright flavor.

Serve this blueberry pizza as a light main or shared dish. Fresh basil and a drizzle of olive oil finish the pizza before slicing.

Blueberry pizza method

Try this blueberry pizza for a gluten-free, plant-based dish that pairs caramelized onions with fresh blueberries on a crisp flatbread crust. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients For the Flatbread Pizza 1 cup (120 g) all-purpose gluten-free flour blend

1 cup (120 g) fine corn flour or cornmeal

¼ cup (30 g) arrowroot flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (90 ml), plus more for drizzling For the Onion-Blueberry Topping 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 onions thinly sliced

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons coconut milk (90 ml)

⅔ cup (110 g) blueberries

¼ cup (5 g) fresh basil leaves Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Grease 2 rimmed baking sheets or line them with parchment paper.

To make the flatbread pizza, mix the gluten-free flour, corn flour, arrowroot flour, garlic powder, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Add the oil and, while mixing, gradually incorporate just enough water to achieve a thin pancake batter–like consistency, starting with 1½ cups (360 ml) and adding up to 1 cup (240 ml) more, a few tablespoons at a time.

Spread the batter onto the prepared baking sheets, creating two 10- to 12-inch (25 to 30 cm) pizza crusts. Bake for 20 minutes, until the edges are light golden brown. Remove from the oven and set aside. Increase the oven temperature to 430°F (220°C).

To make the onion-blueberry topping, while the crust bakes, add the oil to a large pan and sauté the onions over medium-high heat for 15 to 20 minutes, until caramelized, stirring frequently and adjusting the temperature as needed to prevent burning. Deglaze with a splash of water whenever the onions begin to stick and scrape the bottom of the pan to reincorporate any browned bits.

Add the coconut milk, reduce the heat, and let simmer for about 10 minutes, or until it has the consistency of a thick, spreadable sauce. Season with salt and pepper.

Spread the onion mixture evenly over the pizzas, leaving a perimeter around the edges for the crust. Sprinkle the blueberries evenly over the top. Bake the pizzas for 10 minutes, or until the blueberries are slightly softened and the crust is deep golden brown.

Garnish with fresh basil leaves, an extra drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle of freshly ground black pepper. Enjoy straight from the oven or cold! Tip: The cooking process destroys some of the blueberries’ antioxidants but enhances others. Consider sprinkling with a few fresh blueberries just before serving to get their full antioxidant profile.

Recipe from Plant-Based Magic: 120 Seasonal Recipes for Healing Body and Soul by Lisanna Wallance © 2026. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com

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