This triple layered dessert is so creamy, full of flavor and bursting with color! Homemade vegan cheesecake, does it get any better?
Ingredients
Almond Crust
- 3/4 cup almonds soaked
- 1/2 cup dessicated coconut fine
- 1/4 cup oat flour
- 2 tbsp coconut sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon powder
- 1 tsp ginger grated
- 1/2 tsp lemon zest
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 10 drops vanilla essence
- 2 tbsp coconut oil melted
- 1 tbsp coconut nectar
- 1 tbsp water if required
Blueberry layer
- 3/4 cup cashews soaked
- 1/2 cup almond milk
- 1/4 cup coconut nectar
- 1/4 cup blueberries
- 1 tbsp irish moss gel
- 1/2 tsp blue spirulina powder
- 1/2 tbsp sunflower lecithin powder
- 10 drops blueberry essence
- 1/4 cup coconut oil melted
Lemon Poppy Seed Layer
- 3/4 cup cashews soaked
- 1/2 cup Xylitol powdered
- 1/4 cup lemon juice + 3 tbsp
- 1 tbsp almond milk
- 1 tbsp irish moss gel
- 1/2 tbsp Sunflower lecithin powder
- 6 drops vanilla essence
- 1/4 cup coconut oil melted
- 1 tbsp blue poppy seeds +1 tsp for sprinkling
Instructions
Almond Crust
-
1. Process almonds in your food processor until a flour is formed, but do not over blend
-
2. Add the second set of ingredients and process for a few seconds until well combined
-
3. Add wet ingredients, except water and process until the mixture starts to come together, gently add warm water, if required, to bind the ingredients together further.
Blueberry Layer
-
Blend all ingredients, except coconut oil, in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy
-
Add coconut oil and blend until fully incorporated
-
Remove your cheesecake pans from the freezer
-
Pour the mixture evenly across the three tins, straight over the almond spice crust
-
Pat the tins gently on your counter to remove any air bubbles
-
Place in the freezer to set for at least 5 hours
Lemon Poppy Seed Layer
-
Blend all ingredients, except coconut oil and poppy seeds in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy
-
Add coconut oil and blend until fully incorporated
-
Add 1 TB of poppy seeds into the mixture, but do not blend. Gently hand-mix these in with a spatula instead.
-
Remove your cheesecake pans from the freezer
-
Pour the mixture evenly across the three tins, straight over the blueberry layer (which should be completely frozen)
-
Pat the tins gently on your counter to remove any air bubbles
-
Evenly sprinkle the remaining poppy seeds over the top of each cheesecake
-
Place in the freezer to set for at least 5 hours, or overnight
-
Garnish with dried flowers, fresh blueberries, candies ginger and a blueberry coulis
This recipe was republished with permission from Balanced Afya.