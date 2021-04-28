Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Reading Time: 2 minutes

This triple layered dessert is so creamy, full of flavor and bursting with color! Homemade vegan cheesecake, does it get any better?
Duration10 hrs 25 mins
Prep Time25 mins
Servings12 slices

Ingredients

Almond Crust
  • 3/4 cup almonds soaked
  • 1/2 cup dessicated coconut fine
  • 1/4 cup oat flour
  • 2 tbsp coconut sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon powder
  • 1 tsp ginger grated
  • 1/2 tsp lemon zest
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 10 drops vanilla essence
  • 2 tbsp coconut oil melted
  • 1 tbsp coconut nectar
  • 1 tbsp water if required
Blueberry layer
  • 3/4 cup cashews soaked
  • 1/2 cup almond milk
  • 1/4 cup coconut nectar
  • 1/4 cup blueberries
  • 1 tbsp irish moss gel
  • 1/2 tsp blue spirulina powder
  • 1/2 tbsp sunflower lecithin powder
  • 10 drops blueberry essence
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil melted
Lemon Poppy Seed Layer
  • 3/4 cup cashews soaked
  • 1/2 cup Xylitol powdered
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice + 3 tbsp
  • 1 tbsp almond milk
  • 1 tbsp irish moss gel
  • 1/2 tbsp Sunflower lecithin powder 
  • 6 drops vanilla essence
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil melted
  • 1 tbsp blue poppy seeds +1 tsp for sprinkling

Instructions

Almond Crust

  • 1. Process almonds in your food processor until a flour is formed, but do not over blend
  • 2. Add the second set of ingredients and process for a few seconds until well combined
  • 3. Add wet ingredients, except water and process until the mixture starts to come together, gently add warm water, if required, to bind the ingredients together further.

Blueberry Layer

  • Blend all ingredients, except coconut oil, in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy
  • Add coconut oil and blend until fully incorporated
  • Remove your cheesecake pans from the freezer
  • Pour the mixture evenly across the three tins, straight over the almond spice crust
  • Pat the tins gently on your counter to remove any air bubbles
  • Place in the freezer to set for at least 5 hours

Lemon Poppy Seed Layer

  • Blend all ingredients, except coconut oil and poppy seeds in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy
  • Add coconut oil and blend until fully incorporated
  • Add 1 TB of poppy seeds into the mixture, but do not blend. Gently hand-mix these in with a  spatula instead.
  • Remove your cheesecake pans from the freezer
  • Pour the mixture evenly across the three tins, straight over the blueberry layer (which  should be completely frozen)
  •  Pat the tins gently on your counter to remove any air bubbles
  • Evenly sprinkle the remaining poppy seeds over the top of each cheesecake
  •  Place in the freezer to set for at least 5 hours, or overnight
  • Garnish with dried flowers, fresh blueberries, candies ginger and a blueberry coulis
This recipe was republished with permission from Balanced Afya.

Balanced Afya

Farhana is an amazing Certified raw vegan dessert chef who specializes in using wholefood ingredients + no refined sugar in her wonderful plant-based creations!