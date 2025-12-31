X
Snacks Vegan Recipes

10 Snacky Sweets From Protein Bars To Homemade Truffles

This range of snacky sweets are sure to come in handy whether you're looking for a protein kick or a sugary treat

By

6 Minutes Read

vegan espresso marzipan raw truffles with rose water and almond extract for snacky sweets From high-protein bars to easy fudge, these ten sweet snacks will definitely light up your day - Media Credit: Ana Rusu

Snack time does not have to be complicated. Sometimes you just want something small, sweet, and easy to grab. That is where these snacky sweets come in. They fit into busy days, late-afternoon cravings, and moments when you want a quick bite without making a full dessert. Each option offers a simple way to enjoy something sweet in a format you can hold, pack, or store for later.

This list brings together all kinds of snacky sweets, from bars to truffles. Some use a few ingredients. Others lean into richer flavors. All of them come together with straightforward steps and familiar pantry items. You can prep them ahead of time or make them right before you need something quick.

Read more: Making Your Own Energy Bars Is Easy – 3 Recipes To Try

Think of these recipes as flexible snacks you can keep on hand. They work for lunchboxes, work breaks, weekend treats, or whenever you want a small pick-me-up. No fuss, no special equipment, just easy sweets that hit the spot.

Raw apple pie bars

gluten-free and vegan raw apple pie bars with cashews, pecans, and fresh apple
Maya Sozer These bars are great for a summer snack

Starting off this list of snacky sweets are these raw vegan apple pie bars from Maya Sozer. A pecan–raisin base holds a smooth cashew and apple layer scented with cinnamon and nutmeg. The bars set in the freezer and deliver a cool, spiced bite.

Find the recipe here.

4-ingredient vegan ‘Snickers’ bars

Vegan 'Snickers' bars made with dairy-free ingredients
Natlicious Food These vegan chocolate and peanut bars are very easy to make

These four-ingredient vegan ‘Snickers’ bars by Natlicious Food are easy to make. Soft dates form the base, peanut butter and peanuts add crunch and richness, and dark chocolate seals everything into a simple bar you can slice and store.

Find the recipe here.

Pistachio energy balls

A plate of pistachio energy balls made to a vegan recipe
Natlicious Food Pistachio energy balls are an easy snack to make at home

Natlicious Food’s pistachio energy balls take only 15 minutes to make. Toasted nuts and dates blend into a firm mixture that you roll by hand, then fill with pistachio paste. Each ball sets in the fridge and holds a clear, nutty flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan rice cake chocolate bars

Two vegan chocolate rice cake bars
Natlicious Food These chocolate rice cake bars are very easy to make

These vegan rice cake chocolate bars are another Natlicious Food snack. Crushed rice cakes mix with peanut butter, dried fruit, walnuts, and melted chocolate to form a crisp, chewy bar. The mixture sets in the fridge and slices easily into simple grab-and-go pieces.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Brazil nut fudge

pieces of Brazil nut fudge filled with whole Brazil nuts and made with cacao and maple syrup for snacky sweets
Romy London This fudge recipe is 100 percent vegan

Next, try this vegan Brazil nut fudge from Romy London. Blended Brazil nuts form a smooth base mixed with maple syrup, cacao, and coconut oil. Whole nuts add crunch, and the mixture firms up in the freezer into small, rich squares.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 11 High Protein Vegan Snack Ideas

Cranberry breakfast bars

A selection of cranberry breakfast bars, a vegan post-workout snack for snacky sweets
Natlicious Food These breakfast bars are very easy to make

Natlicious Food’s cranberry breakfast bars combine nuts, dates, cranberries, and pumpkin seeds into a firm mixture that presses easily into a tray. Once chilled, the bars slice cleanly and offer a tart, chewy bite with optional dark chocolate on top.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan ‘Snickers’ protein balls

Vegan "Snickers" protein balls
Romy London It’s very easy to make tasty vegan protein balls at home

Romy London’s vegan ‘Snickers’ protein balls blend dates, nuts, and cocoa into a soft base you roll by hand. Each ball gets a peanut butter center, then a dip in dark chocolate and crushed peanuts for a clear nod to the classic flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan energy bars

Vegan energy bars on a baking tray next to some apples and nut butter for snacky sweets
Happy Skin Kitchen If you want to save money on energy bars, why not make them yourself at home?

Make these homemade vegan energy bars from Happy Skin Kitchen, next. Dates, apples, nuts, and seeds cook into a sticky mixture that you press into a tin and top with melted chocolate. Once set, the bars slice into firm pieces with a mix of chew and crunch.

Find the recipe here.

Raw vegan apricot and ginger energy bars

Three raw vegan apricot energy bars dipped in chocolate, on a white marble surface
So Vegan Maple syrup isn’t technically raw, but it is often used in raw recipes

These vegan apricot and ginger energy bars by So Vegan blend soaked apricots, oats, and ginger into a firm base, mixed with chopped nuts and seeds. Once chilled, each bar gets dipped in dark chocolate for a bright, chewy bar with a clear ginger kick.

Find the recipe here.

Espresso marzipan raw truffles

vegan espresso marzipan raw truffles with rose water and almond extract
Ana Rusu Looking for an extra kick? Substitute the almond extract with some amaretto

The last recipe on this list is one for these espresso marzipan raw truffles by Ana Rusu. Ground almonds, espresso, and almond extract form a soft center that you roll by hand, then dip in dark chocolate. The shell firms up in the fridge and breaks into a smooth, aromatic bite.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Cozy Vegan Bakes For Afternoon Tea

Tagged

high protein

recipes

vegan recipes

vegan snacks

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

More by Kaitlyn Lourens

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active