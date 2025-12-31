10 Snacky Sweets From Protein Bars To Homemade Truffles

Snack time does not have to be complicated. Sometimes you just want something small, sweet, and easy to grab. That is where these snacky sweets come in. They fit into busy days, late-afternoon cravings, and moments when you want a quick bite without making a full dessert. Each option offers a simple way to enjoy something sweet in a format you can hold, pack, or store for later.

This list brings together all kinds of snacky sweets, from bars to truffles. Some use a few ingredients. Others lean into richer flavors. All of them come together with straightforward steps and familiar pantry items. You can prep them ahead of time or make them right before you need something quick.

Think of these recipes as flexible snacks you can keep on hand. They work for lunchboxes, work breaks, weekend treats, or whenever you want a small pick-me-up. No fuss, no special equipment, just easy sweets that hit the spot.

Raw apple pie bars

Maya Sozer These bars are great for a summer snack

Starting off this list of snacky sweets are these raw vegan apple pie bars from Maya Sozer. A pecan–raisin base holds a smooth cashew and apple layer scented with cinnamon and nutmeg. The bars set in the freezer and deliver a cool, spiced bite.

4-ingredient vegan ‘Snickers’ bars

Natlicious Food These vegan chocolate and peanut bars are very easy to make

These four-ingredient vegan ‘Snickers’ bars by Natlicious Food are easy to make. Soft dates form the base, peanut butter and peanuts add crunch and richness, and dark chocolate seals everything into a simple bar you can slice and store.

Pistachio energy balls

Natlicious Food Pistachio energy balls are an easy snack to make at home

Natlicious Food’s pistachio energy balls take only 15 minutes to make. Toasted nuts and dates blend into a firm mixture that you roll by hand, then fill with pistachio paste. Each ball sets in the fridge and holds a clear, nutty flavor.

Vegan rice cake chocolate bars

Natlicious Food These chocolate rice cake bars are very easy to make

These vegan rice cake chocolate bars are another Natlicious Food snack. Crushed rice cakes mix with peanut butter, dried fruit, walnuts, and melted chocolate to form a crisp, chewy bar. The mixture sets in the fridge and slices easily into simple grab-and-go pieces.

Vegan Brazil nut fudge

Romy London This fudge recipe is 100 percent vegan

Next, try this vegan Brazil nut fudge from Romy London. Blended Brazil nuts form a smooth base mixed with maple syrup, cacao, and coconut oil. Whole nuts add crunch, and the mixture firms up in the freezer into small, rich squares.

Cranberry breakfast bars

Natlicious Food These breakfast bars are very easy to make

Natlicious Food’s cranberry breakfast bars combine nuts, dates, cranberries, and pumpkin seeds into a firm mixture that presses easily into a tray. Once chilled, the bars slice cleanly and offer a tart, chewy bite with optional dark chocolate on top.

Vegan ‘Snickers’ protein balls

Romy London It’s very easy to make tasty vegan protein balls at home

Romy London’s vegan ‘Snickers’ protein balls blend dates, nuts, and cocoa into a soft base you roll by hand. Each ball gets a peanut butter center, then a dip in dark chocolate and crushed peanuts for a clear nod to the classic flavor.

Vegan energy bars

Happy Skin Kitchen If you want to save money on energy bars, why not make them yourself at home?

Make these homemade vegan energy bars from Happy Skin Kitchen, next. Dates, apples, nuts, and seeds cook into a sticky mixture that you press into a tin and top with melted chocolate. Once set, the bars slice into firm pieces with a mix of chew and crunch.

Raw vegan apricot and ginger energy bars

So Vegan Maple syrup isn’t technically raw, but it is often used in raw recipes

These vegan apricot and ginger energy bars by So Vegan blend soaked apricots, oats, and ginger into a firm base, mixed with chopped nuts and seeds. Once chilled, each bar gets dipped in dark chocolate for a bright, chewy bar with a clear ginger kick.

Espresso marzipan raw truffles

Ana Rusu Looking for an extra kick? Substitute the almond extract with some amaretto

The last recipe on this list is one for these espresso marzipan raw truffles by Ana Rusu. Ground almonds, espresso, and almond extract form a soft center that you roll by hand, then dip in dark chocolate. The shell firms up in the fridge and breaks into a smooth, aromatic bite.

