7 Vegan Breakfast Oats Recipes

Eating oats in the morning has proven benefits for gut health, making them one of the most reliable breakfast staples. They help support digestion, steady energy levels, and overall wellness. That’s why these vegan breakfast oats recipes should definitely be on your recipe rotation.
Oats are also incredibly versatile. You can turn them into warm porridge, baked oats, or chewy granola. They pair well with fruit, spices, nuts, and plant milk, so it’s easy to switch up flavors without much effort. Each recipe offers something different while still delivering the familiar comfort of oats.
They’re perfect for colder weather, too. A warm bowl of oats brings steady energy and leaves you feeling satisfied for hours. Whether you want something quick, something baked, or something you can prep ahead, these vegan breakfast oats recipes cover every mood and morning routine.
Blueberry and oat breakfast cookies
Starting this list of oats recipes are these blueberry and oat breakfast cookies by Happy Skin Kitchen. These cookies use oats, ground almonds, blueberries, and almond butter to form a simple dough. They bake into soft, handheld bites with a lightly sweet flavor and a chunky oat texture.
Find the recipe here.
Pumpkin granola
This pumpkin granola from Natlicious Food brings together oats, steamed pumpkin, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds for a seasonal mix that bakes crisp and keeps well for easy breakfasts or snacks.
Find the recipe here.
Banana, walnut, and chocolate porridge with nutty drizzle
This banana, walnut, and chocolate porridge by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club combines oats, plant milk, protein powder, and simple toppings for a warm bowl that’s easy to cook and adaptable to your tastes.
Find the recipe here.
Double chocolate overnight oats
Here’s another Viva! recipe. These double chocolate overnight oats use rolled oats, cocoa, plant milk, nut butter, chia seeds, and chocolate chips to make a quick, no-cook breakfast you prep the night before.
Find the recipe here.
Oatmeal cookie granola
Next, try this oatmeal cookie granola by Elaine Skiadis. It’s a crunchy mix of oats, rice cereal, seeds, nuts, and chocolate chips baked into sweet clusters that work for breakfast or snacking.
Find the recipe here.
Apple pie overnight oats
For more overnight oats, try this apple pie version by World of Vegan. These apple pie overnight oats use rolled oats, spices, diced apple, and plant milk to create a quick, fiber-rich breakfast that tastes like the classic dessert.
Find the recipe here.
Gluten-free mini oat pancakes
Last on the list are these mini oat pancakes by Nourishing Amy. These mini oat pancakes come together in minutes using oat flour, plant milk, and lemon juice. They cook quickly, stay light and fluffy, and work well with fruit, yogurt, syrup, or nut butter.
Find the recipe here.
