7 Vegan Breakfast Oats Recipes

Eating oats in the morning has proven benefits for gut health, making them one of the most reliable breakfast staples. They help support digestion, steady energy levels, and overall wellness. That’s why these vegan breakfast oats recipes should definitely be on your recipe rotation.

Oats are also incredibly versatile. You can turn them into warm porridge, baked oats, or chewy granola. They pair well with fruit, spices, nuts, and plant milk, so it’s easy to switch up flavors without much effort. Each recipe offers something different while still delivering the familiar comfort of oats.

They’re perfect for colder weather, too. A warm bowl of oats brings steady energy and leaves you feeling satisfied for hours. Whether you want something quick, something baked, or something you can prep ahead, these vegan breakfast oats recipes cover every mood and morning routine.

Blueberry and oat breakfast cookies

Happy Skin Kitchen In a rush? These cookies are perfect for on-the-go mornings

Starting this list of oats recipes are these blueberry and oat breakfast cookies by Happy Skin Kitchen. These cookies use oats, ground almonds, blueberries, and almond butter to form a simple dough. They bake into soft, handheld bites with a lightly sweet flavor and a chunky oat texture.

Pumpkin granola

Natlicious Food This granola pairs well with plant yogurt and fruit of your choice

This pumpkin granola from Natlicious Food brings together oats, steamed pumpkin, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds for a seasonal mix that bakes crisp and keeps well for easy breakfasts or snacks.

Banana, walnut, and chocolate porridge with nutty drizzle

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club Make yourself a nourishing cold weather breakfast that will keep you fuller for longer

This banana, walnut, and chocolate porridge by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club combines oats, plant milk, protein powder, and simple toppings for a warm bowl that’s easy to cook and adaptable to your tastes.

Double chocolate overnight oats

Niki Webster If you fancy treating yourself for your next breakfast, these overnight oats could be just what you’re looking for

Here’s another Viva! recipe. These double chocolate overnight oats use rolled oats, cocoa, plant milk, nut butter, chia seeds, and chocolate chips to make a quick, no-cook breakfast you prep the night before.

Oatmeal cookie granola

Elaine Skiadas This granola is perfect for breakfast or as a snack

Next, try this oatmeal cookie granola by Elaine Skiadis. It’s a crunchy mix of oats, rice cereal, seeds, nuts, and chocolate chips baked into sweet clusters that work for breakfast or snacking.

Apple pie overnight oats

Amanda McGillicuddy These apple pie overnight oats are easy to make

For more overnight oats, try this apple pie version by World of Vegan. These apple pie overnight oats use rolled oats, spices, diced apple, and plant milk to create a quick, fiber-rich breakfast that tastes like the classic dessert.

Gluten-free mini oat pancakes

Nourishing Amy Serve these quick and easy mini pancakes with fruit and yogurt

Last on the list are these mini oat pancakes by Nourishing Amy. These mini oat pancakes come together in minutes using oat flour, plant milk, and lemon juice. They cook quickly, stay light and fluffy, and work well with fruit, yogurt, syrup, or nut butter.

