Breakfast Vegan Recipes

7 Vegan Breakfast Oats Recipes

Try oats seven different ways for breakfast this week

gluten-free mini oat pancakes for vegan breakfast oats recipes Oats are full of soluble fiber that supports healthy gut bacteria - Media Credit: Nourishing Amy

Eating oats in the morning has proven benefits for gut health, making them one of the most reliable breakfast staples. They help support digestion, steady energy levels, and overall wellness. That’s why these vegan breakfast oats recipes should definitely be on your recipe rotation.

Oats are also incredibly versatile. You can turn them into warm porridge, baked oats, or chewy granola. They pair well with fruit, spices, nuts, and plant milk, so it’s easy to switch up flavors without much effort. Each recipe offers something different while still delivering the familiar comfort of oats.

They’re perfect for colder weather, too. A warm bowl of oats brings steady energy and leaves you feeling satisfied for hours. Whether you want something quick, something baked, or something you can prep ahead, these vegan breakfast oats recipes cover every mood and morning routine.

Blueberry and oat breakfast cookies

blueberry and oats breakfast cookies for vegan breakfast oats recipes
Happy Skin Kitchen In a rush? These cookies are perfect for on-the-go mornings

Starting this list of oats recipes are these blueberry and oat breakfast cookies by Happy Skin Kitchen. These cookies use oats, ground almonds, blueberries, and almond butter to form a simple dough. They bake into soft, handheld bites with a lightly sweet flavor and a chunky oat texture.

Find the recipe here.

Pumpkin granola

pumpkin granola with steamed pumpkin, peanut butter, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and oats for vegan breakfast oats recipes
Natlicious Food This granola pairs well with plant yogurt and fruit of your choice

This pumpkin granola from Natlicious Food brings together oats, steamed pumpkin, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds for a seasonal mix that bakes crisp and keeps well for easy breakfasts or snacks.

Find the recipe here.

Banana, walnut, and chocolate porridge with nutty drizzle

a bowl of banana, walnut and chocolate porridge with nutty drizzle and vegan protein powder
Viva's Vegan Recipe Club Make yourself a nourishing cold weather breakfast that will keep you fuller for longer

This banana, walnut, and chocolate porridge by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club combines oats, plant milk, protein powder, and simple toppings for a warm bowl that’s easy to cook and adaptable to your tastes.

Find the recipe here.

Double chocolate overnight oats

Vegan overnight oats made to a dairy-free recipe
Niki Webster If you fancy treating yourself for your next breakfast, these overnight oats could be just what you’re looking for

Here’s another Viva! recipe. These double chocolate overnight oats use rolled oats, cocoa, plant milk, nut butter, chia seeds, and chocolate chips to make a quick, no-cook breakfast you prep the night before.

Find the recipe here.

Oatmeal cookie granola

vegan oatmeal cookie granola with dairy free chocolate chips, almond butter, and seeds
Elaine Skiadas This granola is perfect for breakfast or as a snack

Next, try this oatmeal cookie granola by Elaine Skiadis. It’s a crunchy mix of oats, rice cereal, seeds, nuts, and chocolate chips baked into sweet clusters that work for breakfast or snacking.

Find the recipe here.

Apple pie overnight oats

Apple pie overnight oats, a healthy vegan breakfast idea
Amanda McGillicuddy These apple pie overnight oats are easy to make

For more overnight oats, try this apple pie version by World of Vegan. These apple pie overnight oats use rolled oats, spices, diced apple, and plant milk to create a quick, fiber-rich breakfast that tastes like the classic dessert.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free mini oat pancakes

gluten-free mini oat pancakes for quick vegan weekday breakfasts
Nourishing Amy Serve these quick and easy mini pancakes with fruit and yogurt

Last on the list are these mini oat pancakes by Nourishing Amy. These mini oat pancakes come together in minutes using oat flour, plant milk, and lemon juice. They cook quickly, stay light and fluffy, and work well with fruit, yogurt, syrup, or nut butter.

Find the recipe here.

