These espresso marzipan raw truffles are a rich, chewy snack made with almond, coffee, and dark chocolate. The combination of nutty sweetness and espresso gives them a layered flavor that’s both indulgent and energizing. These truffles are raw, gluten-free, soy-free, and don’t require baking, which makes them quick to prepare and easy to store.

The texture is soft with a bit of bite, thanks to the ground almonds. Rose water and almond extract add subtle floral and nutty notes, while a splash of almond milk helps bring the mixture together. Once shaped, the marzipan centers get dipped in melted vegan dark chocolate, creating a firm shell that gives way to a creamy center.

You can store these truffles for up to four weeks, making them a handy snack to keep in the fridge. Whether you enjoy them mid-afternoon or after dinner, they’re perfect for anyone looking for a plant-based treat with natural ingredients. This recipe comes from New Vegan Baking by Ana Rusu, and it’s a great example of how simple ingredients can make something delicious.

How to make your truffles

These truffles taste amazing and are deceptively easy to make – no baking required! No ratings yet Servings 20 truffles Ingredients Espresso marzipan filling 2¾ cups (300 g) ground almonds

2 cups (240 g) confectioners’ sugar

4 tsp (20 ml) almond extract

2 tsp (10 ml) rose water

4 tsp (8 g) espresso powder

6–8 tsp (30–40 ml) unsweetened almond milk Chocolate shell 8.5 oz (240 g) raw dark chocolate or vegan dark chocolate, 75% cacao, chopped

1 tbsp (14 g) virgin coconut oil Instructions To make the filling, place the ground almonds and sugar in a food processor. Process until well combined. Add the almond extract, rose water, espresso powder and almond milk. Process again until the mixture comes together. Divide the mixture into 20 equal parts (each will be about ½ ounce [30 g]) and shape into balls, then set aside on a plate.

Line a wide tray with parchment paper and set aside.

Prepare a double boiler. To do this, place a pot half filled with water on the stove and bring to a boil on a medium heat. On top of the pot, set a clean, heatproof bowl large enough so it does not touch the boiling water. (This technique is also called bain-marie, and it is used for transmitting a gentle heat. I recommend using it when melting chocolate as this ingredient can easily burn on high temperatures.)

Place the chocolate in the bowl and add the coconut oil. Mix well to combine and let the chocolate melt, then remove it from the heat and let it sit for 5 minutes.

Using a fork, dip each marzipan ball into the melted chocolate. Transfer them to the parchment-lined tray and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

These marzipan truffles will keep well for up to 4 weeks, stored in an airtight container and refrigerated.

Reprinted with permission from New Vegan Baking by Ana Rusu. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Ana Rusu.

