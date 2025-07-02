These Raw Apple Pie Bars Are Gluten-Free And Vegan

Raw apple pie bars are a high-energy snack that tastes like dessert but works any time of day. From Easy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Maya Sozer, this gluten-free, plant-based recipe takes the flavors of classic apple pie and turns them into something cool and refreshing. There’s no baking, no flour, and no refined sugar – just wholesome ingredients blended into two simple layers.

The crust is made with pecans and raisins for natural sweetness and crunch. The creamy top layer blends cashews, fresh apple juice, maple syrup, and warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Together, they create a soft, chewy bar with a familiar, cozy flavor.

You can keep these bars in the freezer and just thaw a little before eating. They’re great to pack in a lunchbox or enjoy as an afternoon pick-me-up. Kids love them, and they work well as a lighter treat after a meal.

Prep your raw apple pie bars

These raw apple pie bars are sweet, spiced, and full of energy. Made with raisins, pecans, cashews, and fresh apple juice, they’re creamy on top, chewy on the bottom, and perfect for lunchboxes, snacks, or a fuss-free plant-based dessert. No ratings yet Servings 6 bars Ingredients For the crust layer ½ cup (55 g) pecans (optionally roasted)

¾ cup (110 g) raisins

Pinch of salt For the top layer 1 cup (140 g) raw cashews

¼ cup (60 ml) cold-pressed fresh apple juice

¼ cup (60 ml) pure maple syrup

1 tsp (5 ml) pure vanilla extract

1 tsp (5 g) ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

Pinch of salt

¼ cup (60 ml) almond milk

1 tbsp (15 ml) coconut oil To serve Apple slices optional, for garnish Instructions Put all the crust layer ingredients in a food processor and process until it starts to have a sticky consistency—but make sure you stop well before it turns into a smooth paste, as the nutty texture in the crust is really nice to keep.

Transfer the crust dough to a piece of parchment paper and flatten it into a 5 x 7-inch (13 x 18-cm) rectangle. You can use another piece of parchment paper on top to help roll it out. Transfer the crust, together with the bottom parchment paper, to a small baking pan, about 5 x 7-inches (13 x 18-cm), and put it in the freezer.

In the meantime, mix all the top layer ingredients in a high-speed blender until smooth. Take the crust out of the freezer briefly and pour the top layer mixture evenly over the crust. Cover and keep in the freezer. Before serving, allow it to thaw at room temperature for 10 to 30 minutes, depending on how creamy you like it. Garnish with apple slices.

Reprinted with permission from Easy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Maya Sozer. Page Street Publishing Co. 2016. Photo credit: Maya Sozer.

