Vegan ‘Snickers’ Protein Balls

These protein balls are as tasty as they are nutritious

By

1 Minutes Read

Vegan "Snickers" protein balls It's very easy to make tasty vegan protein balls at home - Media Credit: Romy London
To some, the idea of making vegan protein balls at home may seem like a tricky task. But these snacks are deceptively easy to make. This particular recipe is inspired by the much-loved Snickers chocolate bar.

Snickers is known for its blend of chocolate and peanuts. Like most conventional chocolate bars, it contains dairy, meaning it isn’t suitable for vegans.

This Romy London recipe adds a new twist to the classic peanut and chocolate combination. The protein comes from the nuts and hemp seeds, and sweetness from the dark chocolate and dates. These protein energy balls are a great mid-morning or post-gym snack, and they take just 15 minutes to prepare.

Vegan ‘Snickers’ protein balls

Get ready for a protein-packed party in your mouth with these scrumptious vegan chocolate & peanut protein balls! With just 15 minutes of prep time and a quick chill, you'll be diving into these tasty little protein treats in no time.
Vegan "Snickers" protein balls
No ratings yet
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings16 protein balls

Ingredients

  • 200 g soft dates, pitted
  • 170 g mixed nuts
  • 3 tbsp hemp seeds
  • 2 tbsp linseed
  • 2 tbsp cocoa powder
  • A pinch of salt
  • 125 g smooth peanut butter for the filling
  • 80 g melted dark chocolate for coating
  • Roughly 65g of crushed peanuts for coating

Instructions

  • In a food processor, blend mixed nuts, hemp seeds, and linseed until they form a coarse flour-like texture. Set aside.
  • Blend dates in the food processor until they form a sticky paste.
  • Combine the nut mixture, cocoa powder, and a pinch of salt in the food processor with the date paste. Blend until the mixture is well combined and has a fudgy consistency. Place in the fridge for five minutes.
  • Roll the mixture into bite-sized balls.
  • Using a small spoon or piping bag, create a hollow center in each ball and fill it with smooth peanut butter. Seal the opening by rolling the ball between your hands. Optionally, partially dip the balls in melted dark chocolate and then roll them in crushed peanuts for an extra layer of crunchy flavor.
  • Chill the balls in the fridge before serving and enjoy these tasty little protein treats!

heading/author

The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

