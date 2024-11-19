Romy London’s vegan Brazil nut fudge is a rich, creamy treat perfect for snacking or gifting. This homemade fudge features raw Brazil nuts blended until smooth, creating a luscious, nutty base. Sweetened with maple syrup and enhanced with cacao powder, it offers a balance of sweetness and deep flavor. The addition of coconut oil and vegan oat cream gives it a silky texture, while whole Brazil nuts add a satisfying crunch.

To make this fudge, roast Brazil nuts briefly to enhance their flavor, then blend until smooth. Mix in maple syrup, cacao powder, and coconut oil for richness, and stir in oat cream for creaminess. Folding in whole nuts provides a delightful texture contrast. Once the mixture is prepared, spread it into a lined dish and freeze for two hours to set. This process ensures easy slicing into bite-sized chunks.

This vegan Brazil nut fudge is versatile and delicious. It’s perfect as an afternoon snack or a thoughtful edible gift. Store it in the fridge for a quick, indulgent bite anytime. For an extra touch, sprinkle sea salt flakes on top before serving to elevate the flavors.

Please note: It’s advised to limit consumption of brazil nuts to around 1-2 each day due to their high selenium content. This recipe should therefore be eaten in moderation. Find more information on brazil nut intake here. You should always consult your doctor for personal health advice.

Brazil nut fudge

Brazil nut fudge

Duration 2 hours hrs 20 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 16 Ingredients 240 g raw Brazil nuts

150 ml maple syrup

½ tsp salt

1 tsp cacao powder

2 tbsp coconut oil

30 ml vegan oat cream

A handful of whole Brazil nuts for the crunchy filling Instructions Start by placing the raw Brazil nuts on a baking tray and roast them in the oven at 200°C for 4-5 minutes, stirring them halfway through. Transfer the toasted nuts to a high-speed blender and process for 5-10 minutes until smooth. Make sure to give the blender a little break in between and scrape down the sides of the blender.

Once smooth, add in the maple syrup, salt, cacao powder and coconut oil and pulse 3-4 times to combine the ingredients. Lastly, stir the vegan oat cream into the fudge mixture and fold in a handful of whole Brazil nuts for a crunch.

Line a rectangular 4 x 6-inch freezer-proof dish with parchment paper and transfer the mix into the dish. Even out the top with a spatula until smooth & transfer the dish to the freezer for 2 hours to set the fudge. Freezing will also make it easier to cut it into bite-size chunks.

Cut the frozen fudge into 16-20 bite-size pieces and store it in an air-tight container in the fridge. It’s delicious served on its own or with a little sprinkle of sea salt flakes on top – divine!

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

