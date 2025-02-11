X
Making Your Own Energy Bars Is Easy – 3 Recipes To Try

Keep your energy levels up all day with these homemade vegan energy bars

Vegan energy bars on a baking tray next to some apples and nut butter If you want to save money on energy bars, why not make them yourself at home? - Media Credit: Happy Skin Kitchen

Making your own vegan energy bars is easy, and it’s a great way to create a healthy, plant-based snack tailored to your preferences. You can load them up with nutrient-dense ingredients like seeds, nuts, and dried fruit, which provide a steady source of energy throughout the day. Seeds like chia, flax, or pumpkin are full of fiber and healthy fats, while nuts give you a boost of protein and crunch. Dried fruits like dates, apricots, or raisins add natural sweetness and essential vitamins, and dark chocolate chips can bring a bit of indulgence without all the sugar.

The best part? You control exactly what goes into your bars, so you can keep them as simple or as fancy as you like. Mix everything together, press the mixture into a pan, and chill it — done. These homemade bars are perfect for quick breakfasts, pre-workout snacks, or anytime you need an energy boost. Plus, they’re free from all the added sugars and preservatives found in store-bought options, making them a healthier, plant-based choice.

Raw vegan apricot and ginger energy bars

Three raw vegan apricot energy bars dipped in chocolate, on a white marble surface
So Vegan These energy bars are easy to make and taste amazing

So Vegan’s raw vegan apricot and ginger energy bars are excellent lunchbox treats and snacks. Since they are raw vegan bars, little prep is needed; refrigerating is the best way to keep the ingredients solid. The bars have apricots, oats, hazelnuts, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, and dark chocolate.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan energy bars

Vegan energy bars on a baking tray next to some apples and nut butter
Happy Skin Kitchen This recipe is full of nutritious nuts and seeds

This Happy Skin Kitchen recipe contains a variety of nuts and seeds. Dates, apples, and maple syrup add some extra sweetness, while the bar is made with nut butter and vegan chocolate. With fiber and nutrient-dense ingredients, these vegan bars are an excellent snack for long days as part of a packed lunch or a snack before the gym.

Find the recipe here.

Cranberry breakfast bars

A selection of cranberry breakfast bars, a vegan post-workout snack
Natlicious Food These breakfast bars are an excellent post-workout snack

These cranberry breakfast bars by Natlicious Food are a great post-workout snack and full of plant protein. Using nutrient-dense almonds, cashews, and pumpkin seeds in these vegan bars assists with post-workout recovery. Dates, cocoa powder, peanut butter, dark chocolate, and cranberries add the sweet, deep, and tangy flavors that make these bars extra tasty.

Find the recipe here.

The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

