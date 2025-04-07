These 4-ingredient vegan Snickers bars are the ultimate no-fuss treat. Made with plant-based ingredients – Medjool dates, salted peanuts, dark chocolate, and peanut butter – they deliver all the sweet, salty, and chocolatey satisfaction of a classic Snickers, without the dairy. You don’t need any special equipment or baking skills – just a few simple steps and a freezer.

Medjool dates provide the gooey, caramel-like base, while the salted peanuts add that essential crunch and savory contrast. A layer of creamy peanut butter brings richness, and a coating of dark chocolate ties it all together. Every bite gives you a hit of fiber, healthy fats, and plant-based protein – making them a more nutritious option when you’re craving something indulgent.

Unlike store-bought candy bars loaded with refined sugar and preservatives, these vegan bars are made from whole foods you can actually recognize. They’re great for a post-workout snack, a lunchbox treat, or a healthier dessert that still feels like a splurge. Keep a batch in the fridge or freezer, and your sweet tooth is always covered.

Today we are making the viral snickers bark, which I have been seeing for some time now all over the internet, and let me tell you, it's worth all the buzz!!! No ratings yet Servings 12 pieces Ingredients 15 Medjool dates

70 g (salted) peanuts

230 g 70% (or higher) dark chocolate

200 g peanut butter Instructions Remove the pits from the dates and place them on a tray lined with parchment paper.

Use the bottom of a glass along with some parchment paper to flatten the dates in order to create a base.

Then spread the peanut butter on top of the dates, in an even layer.

Sprinkle the peanuts and cover with the melted chocolate.

To melt the chocolate crumble the chocolate into a bowl and place it over a pot with boiling water (the bowl shouldn't be touching the hot water!), creating a bain-marie. Reduce the heat and wait for the chocolate to melt and remove from the heat.

Alternatively, melt the chocolate in a microwave. Add the chocolate in a bowl, cover with clean film and add in the microwave for 30 seconds at 800w. Remove, check if it has melted, if not add for additional 30 seconds. Be careful not to burn the chocolate.

Optionally, sprinkle some flaky salt on top of the chocolate.

Place into the freezer for a couple of hours to set, then cut into 12 pieces.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

