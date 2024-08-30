High protein vegan snacks are not just for those who are active or trying to build muscle; they’re also great for keeping your energy levels up throughout the day. Whether you’re packing snacks for work, enjoying them at home, or prepping something quick to enjoy between meals, these plant-based options offer the perfect balance of taste and nutrition.

Read more: 10 Vegan Packed Lunch Ideas

Having a variety of high protein vegan snacks on hand ensures that you stay full and nourished, no matter where you are. While it’s now easier than ever to find nutritious vegan snacks in shops and supermarkets, these can often be expensive. Preparing your own vegan snacks not only saves you money, but also allows you to control the ingredients, meaning you can cater them to your own tastes and dietary requirements.

Whether you’re snacking at your desk, on the go, or lounging at home, having a list of high protein vegan snack ideas can make all the difference. From savory bites to sweet treats, there’s something here for every craving.

Read more: 20 High Protein Breakfast Ideas

11 high protein vegan snack ideas

These recipes you’ll find below offer a wide variety of vegan snacks that are great to whip up when you need something quick, tasty, and packed with protein. Each recipe is unique and packed with flavor from easy bean dips to crispy chickpeas and protein bars. Here are 11 high protein vegan snack ideas to try.

Smoky bacon flavored crispy chickpeas

Cupful of Kale Tasty, healthy, and full of protein, crispy chickpeas are a great snack

Starting off this list is the smoky bacon-flavored crispy chickpeas by Cupful of Kale. This easy snack is flavorful and great by the handful. The ingredients are simple: You’ll need chickpeas and then all the seasonings. Those include smoked paprika, garlic powder, dried mixed herbs, soy sauce, maple syrup, liquid smoke, salt, and pepper. To make this snack, preheat your oven to 200°C, pat your chickpeas dry, toss in the seasoning, and cook until crispy.

Find the recipe here.

Crispy teriyaki tofu with Chinese pancake

The Happy Pear These tasty Chinese pancakes topped with crispy tofu are an excellent high protein snack

Next up is the crispy teriyaki tofu with Chinese pancake recipe by The Happy Pear. This stunning little snack combines tofu, plum sauce, Chinese pancakes, and veggies. The recipe shows you how to make your own sauces and pancakes and how to cook your tofu.

When all is said and done, you plate it up by stacking your pancake with the sauce, a slice of bok choy, spring onions and carrots, tofu, and chili. These make for a great group snack or one just for you. What’s more, you can upsize the ingredients for enough pancakes to make an appetizer, too.

Find the recipe here.

Spinach fritters with chili and garlic oil

Lowly Food Get plant protein from this snack thanks to the spinach and chickpea flour

Lowly Foods offers a tasty and high protein snack with these spinach fritters served with chili and garlic oil. Spinach is a wonderful protein-rich vegetable that should be a staple of your home. Because it’s so easy and versatile, it’s no wonder these spinach fritters are a hit. What’s more, adding chickpea flour amps up the protein content just a bit more to make this snack filling and energizing. The best part? It only takes 25 minutes to make.

Find the recipe here.

5 ingredient broad bean dip

The Pesky Vegan This broad bean dip is simple and high in protein

What’s better than a dip for your favorite chips or veggies? A high-protein, five-ingredient broad bean dip for one. This recipe from The Pesky Vegan is super simple and bright. You need baby broad beans, lemon, garlic, mint, and olive oil for this dip. Blend your prepared ingredients, chill, and serve with your chosen chips or pita bread.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan energy bars

Happy Skin Kitchen If you want to save money on energy bars, why not make them yourself at home?

There’s nothing quite like batch-making your own vegan energy bars. With these homemade vegan energy bars by Happy Skin Kitchen, you can save money on pricey store-bought vegan bars. Instead, give these simple but nourishing energy bars a go.

Made with almonds, sunflower, and pumpkin seeds, a jazz apple, Medjool dates, nut butter of your choice, maple syrup, plant milk, and vegan chocolate, you can create an energy-boosting snack. This recipe makes six bars in a batch, which means you can space them out as you like.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu feta cheese

Rise Shine Cook Looking for an oil-free, from scratch, vegan feta cheese recipe? Try this flavorful tofu ‘feta cheese’

Rise Shine Cook’s tofu “feta cheese” is the ideal snack if you want straightforward protein with a Mediterranean kick. In just 30 minutes, you can have a mouthwatering vegan feta dupe, which is great with salad or pita and easy to make. All you need is your firm tofu, sun-dried tomatoes, green olives, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, herbs, salt, and pepper flakes. Try these out if you’d like a cold dish as a snack. You can also store overnight and add your choice of seeds, nuts, or herbs like mint and basil.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan popcorn ‘chicken’

So Vegan Easy to make and tasty, this vegan popcorn ‘chicken’ is made from tofu

In 30 minutes, you can have these golden nuggets of popcorn chicken-style tofu ready. This vegan popcorn “chicken” recipe comes from So Vegan and is a simple-to-execute snack. It involves a few steps, like seasoning the tofu, battering it, and frying each bite-sized piece in vegetable oil. This dish is a no-brainer and is served with simple sauces like vegan mayo and ketchup.

Find the recipe here.

Curry-spiced potato and quinoa cakes

So Vegan These tasty potato and quinoa cakes have a great kick to them and are easy to make

These curry-spiced potato and quinoa cakes are an ideal snack for the week. They’re light, fluffy, oven-baked, and topped with coconut cream, chili, and fresh mint for a contrast in flavors. This is another recipe by So Vegan and is a must-try. The quinoa in the recipe is a complete plant protein, meaning you get all nine of your essential amino acids by eating this snack. Additionally, the use of potato adds to the nutritional profile of this recipe.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan crab cakes

Ari Brown Elevate your snack game with these hearts of palm crab cakes

HealthyGirl Kitchen’s vegan crab cakes are a must-try for a heartier snack. Great served to family, friends, or just yourself, these heart of palm and chickpea crab cakes take only 35 minutes to make and are delish. This gluten-free optional treat makes great leftovers; you could even serve them as appetizers to friends. Serve with a vegan mayo and hot sauce dip, and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Veggie fritters with sweet chili dip

Bettina's Kitchen These colorful fritters have plenty of plant protein

Another fritter recipe is Bettina’s Kitchen’s veggie fritters with sweet chili dip. Crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, these vibrant chickpea flour, courgette, bell pepper, spinach, and carrot fritters are ideal for a quick 20-minute snack. Serve with chili jam or sweet chili sauce for that needed zing.

Find the recipe here.

Banana and cinnamon protein bars

Violife Give these banana and cinnamon protein bars a go, they take only 5 minutes to prepare

This super simple banana and cinnamon protein bar recipe by Violife is easy to prep and takes some chill time to get perfect bars. All you need for these homemade protein bars are four simple ingredients. They contain dates, cashew butter, 50 grams of banana and cinnamon protein powder, and a handful of dark chocolates. To prepare, simply blend the ingredients until smooth, fold in the chocolate, and freeze.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Summer Recipes