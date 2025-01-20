X
These Cranberry Breakfast Bars Are A Great Post-Workout Snack

These protein-packed bars make for an excellent snack or light breakfast

By

1 Minutes Read

A selection of cranberry breakfast bars, a vegan post-workout snack These breakfast bars are very easy to make - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
These vegan cranberry breakfast bars are made with a nutrient-dense mix of almonds, cashews, and pumpkin seeds, providing a source of protein and healthy fats to support post-workout recovery. Medjool dates are used as a natural sweetener and binding agent, while also offering a boost of fiber and potassium.

The bars include dried cranberries, which are high in vitamin C and a good plant-based source of iodine. Cocoa powder and dark chocolate add sweetness, while peanut butter enhances the flavor and provides additional protein. These Natlicious Food bars are designed to deliver energy and essential nutrients in a convenient, plant-based snack.

Cranberry breakfast bars

If you need a new homemade breakfast or snack in your life, these homemade cranberry bars are a great recipe to make.
A selection of cranberry breakfast bars, a vegan post-workout snack
No ratings yet
Servings8 pieces

Ingredients

  • 100 g nuts (I used almonds and cashews)
  • 250 g Medjool dates
  • 1 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 2 tbsp peanut butter
  • A pinch of salt
  • 75 g dried cranberries
  • 30 g pumpkin seeds
  • 50 g dark chocolate (optional)

Instructions

  • In a food processor, add the nuts and pulse them for few seconds.
  • Remove the pits from the dates and add them in the processor, along with the cocoa powder, salt and peanut butter and blend until everything is well combined.
  • The consistency of the mixture must be sticky, if not add a splash of water and blend again.
  • Then add the cranberries and pumpkin seeds and pulse for a couple of seconds to mix them in.
  • Spread the mixture in a rectangle sheet that is lined with parchment paper.
  • Use the back of a glass to press it into an even layer and add it in the fridge to set for a bit.
  • Remove from the tray and cut into 8 pieces.
  • Optionally, you can melt the dark chocolate and drizzle on top on the bars.
Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 10 days or freeze them for up to 3 months.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

