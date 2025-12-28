13 Quick Cold Weather Meals

Winter makes everything slow down. The days feel shorter, and no one wants to spend hours cooking when they could be warm under a blanket. That is where these quick cold weather meals come in. You want food that comes together fast, tastes good, and keeps you going through cold mornings and long evenings. These dishes do exactly that.
This list brings together simple options for every part of the day. You can make breakfast in minutes, pull together lunch without much effort, and still have energy for an easy dinner. Each recipe uses basic steps and relies on simple ingredients. The focus stays on speed and comfort.
Read more: 10 Quick Vegan Weekday Breakfasts
Cold weather calls for practical meals that warm you up without taking over your night. These dishes help you cook efficiently and get back to whatever makes winter easier, whether that is resting, working, or staying cozy inside.
Vegan chickeny rice
This list starts with an Instant Pot classic by Kathy Hester. Try this vegan chickeny rice, a one-pot dish that brings together tender rice, savory broth, and plant-based protein. Add a mix of frozen veggies and finish with nutritional yeast after cooking for an easy and warm meal.
Find the recipe here.
Tofu, kale, and black bean toast
For a high-protein lunch that you can make over and over, try this tofu, kale, and black bean toast by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. It combines tofu, black beans, and kale in a quick pan mix that lands warm on top of toast. Tomatoes, seeds, and nutritional yeast add extra flavor and texture, while avocado adds a creamy finish.
Find the recipe here.
One-pan ramen
In 30 minutes, have this one-pan ramen by Bettina Knapp ready to eat. The noodles bake with vegetables in a broth made from coconut milk, curry paste, garlic, and ginger. Everything softens in the same dish, creating a warm bowl you can finish with spring onions, sesame seeds, or chili oil.
Find the recipe here.
15-minute quesadillas with pumpkin cheese
For an even quicker high-protein meal, make these 15-minute quesadillas with a seasonal twist: pumpkin cheese. This recipe comes from The Happy Pear. The tortillas cook until crisp and hold a filling of refried beans, guacamole, smoked tofu, and smooth pumpkin cheese. Each piece warms up fast and delivers a simple mix of protein, creaminess, and familiar flavor.
Find the recipe here.
10-minute smashed chickpea scramble
This 10-minute smashed chickpea scramble from Sarah Nevins is a speedy breakfast. Mashed chickpeas cook with onions and simple seasonings to form a savory mix you can scoop onto a plate with avocado and greens. The texture is firm and filling, and the flavors come together fast without needing special tools or ingredients.
Find the recipe here.
Sticky vegan orange cauliflower
Next, try this vegan orange cauliflower dish by Megan Sadd. Crispy cauliflower gets coated in a thick orange sauce made with tamari, ginger, garlic, and chili flakes. The glaze holds to each piece and adds a clear citrus kick. Serve it over rice with green onions and sesame seeds for a full dinner.
Find the recipe here.
Read more: 10 Quick Vegan Lunches (Ready In 15 Minutes Or Less)
Easy red dhal
This easy red lentil dhal recipe by Kate Friedman is a must-have when the cold weather hits. Red lentils simmer with curry powder, tomato paste, garlic, and coconut milk to form a creamy, steady base. The flavors build as the lentils break down, and you can serve it on its own or over rice.
Find the recipe here.
Vegan chipotle grilled cheese
Megan Sadd’s chipotle grilled cheese with balsamic caramelized onions is another must-try. The sandwich layers smoky chipotle cashew cheese with sweet balsamic onions on toasted sourdough. The cheese melts into a smooth, warm filling, and the onions add a bright contrast in flavor paired with the freshness of the tomato.
Find the recipe here.
Vegan Rasta pasta
This vegan Rasta pasta by Lloyd Rose is a comforting Jamaican meal. Mushrooms, bell peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes cook in a coconut milk sauce seasoned with jerk marinade and thyme. The pasta absorbs the spices and turns creamy in the pan, giving you a bowl with heat, color, and clear Caribbean flavor.
Find the recipe here.
15-minute spicy, sweet, and sour tofu broccoli stir fry
This spicy, sweet, and sour tofu broccoli stir fry from Janet Gronnow is ready in just 15 minutes. Crispy tofu and quick-cooked broccoli get coated in a sauce made with gochujang, orange juice, and chili garlic sauce. The mix works well over rice, sesame seeds, and scallions.
Find the recipe here.
Island gravy with veggie chunks
Llyod Rose’s island gravy with veggie chunks is another comforting meal you must try this winter. Soy chunks simmer in a spiced Caribbean gravy made with tomato paste, allspice, thyme, and soy sauce. The pieces turn tender as they cook and hold the deep flavor of the sauce. Serve it with rice or roti for a warming meal.
Find the recipe here.
Spicy southwestern breakfast burrito
Have this spicy southwestern breakfast burrito by Will Edmond for a filling morning meal. Black beans, peppers, corn, and jalapeños cook together with a simple chickpea scramble to form a flavorful filling. Wrap it in a warm tortilla with avocado and lime for a tasty mix of heat and freshness.
Find the recipe here.
Rustic bean and kale soup
The last recipe on this list of quick cold weather meals is this easy bean and kale soup by Romy London. White beans, butter beans, potatoes, and kale simmer in a simple broth until everything softens and comes together. Homemade croutons add crunch on top and make the dish extra tasty.
Find the recipe here.
Read more: 11 Quick and Nutritious Vegan Dinners