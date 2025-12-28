X
13 Quick Cold Weather Meals

These quick and easy meals will get you through winter no matter the time of day

a bowl of rustic white bean and kale soup with homemade croutons for quick cold weather meals These recipes are all ready in around 30 minutes or less - Media Credit: Romy London

Winter makes everything slow down. The days feel shorter, and no one wants to spend hours cooking when they could be warm under a blanket. That is where these quick cold weather meals come in. You want food that comes together fast, tastes good, and keeps you going through cold mornings and long evenings. These dishes do exactly that.

This list brings together simple options for every part of the day. You can make breakfast in minutes, pull together lunch without much effort, and still have energy for an easy dinner. Each recipe uses basic steps and relies on simple ingredients. The focus stays on speed and comfort.

Read more: 10 Quick Vegan Weekday Breakfasts

Cold weather calls for practical meals that warm you up without taking over your night. These dishes help you cook efficiently and get back to whatever makes winter easier, whether that is resting, working, or staying cozy inside.

Vegan chickeny rice

fluffy and golden quick vegan chickeny rice made in one pot for quick cold weather meals
Kathy Hester You can add veggies like corn, spinach, bell pepper, and peas into this simple dish for added flavor and texture

This list starts with an Instant Pot classic by Kathy Hester. Try this vegan chickeny rice, a one-pot dish that brings together tender rice, savory broth, and plant-based protein. Add a mix of frozen veggies and finish with nutritional yeast after cooking for an easy and warm meal.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu, kale, and black bean toast

a plate of sizzling tofu, kale and black bean toast for quick cold weather meals
Viva's Vegan Recipe Club You can eat this toast with sides like kimchi, olives, tortilla chips, or even vegan coleslaw

For a high-protein lunch that you can make over and over, try this tofu, kale, and black bean toast by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. It combines tofu, black beans, and kale in a quick pan mix that lands warm on top of toast. Tomatoes, seeds, and nutritional yeast add extra flavor and texture, while avocado adds a creamy finish.

Find the recipe here.

One-pan ramen

one-pan ramen with bell pepper, carrot, ginger, garlic, and red cabbage in a coconut milk broth
Bettina Knapp Try this simple one-pan ramen you can bake in the oven

In 30 minutes, have this one-pan ramen by Bettina Knapp ready to eat. The noodles bake with vegetables in a broth made from coconut milk, curry paste, garlic, and ginger. Everything softens in the same dish, creating a warm bowl you can finish with spring onions, sesame seeds, or chili oil.

Find the recipe here.

15-minute quesadillas with pumpkin cheese

a stack of 15-minute quesadillas with pumpkin cheese, refried beans, and tofu for quick cold weather meals
The Happy Pear This pumpkin quesadilla is a comfort food treat you must try

For an even quicker high-protein meal, make these 15-minute quesadillas with a seasonal twist: pumpkin cheese. This recipe comes from The Happy Pear. The tortillas cook until crisp and hold a filling of refried beans, guacamole, smoked tofu, and smooth pumpkin cheese. Each piece warms up fast and delivers a simple mix of protein, creaminess, and familiar flavor.

Find the recipe here.

10-minute smashed chickpea scramble

10-minute smashed chickpea scramble with avocado
Sarah Nevins This high-protein scramble makes for a quick and high-protein meal to start your day

This 10-minute smashed chickpea scramble from Sarah Nevins is a speedy breakfast. Mashed chickpeas cook with onions and simple seasonings to form a savory mix you can scoop onto a plate with avocado and greens. The texture is firm and filling, and the flavors come together fast without needing special tools or ingredients.

Find the recipe here.

Sticky vegan orange cauliflower

30-minute vegan orange cauliflower with rice
Megan Sadd Faster than a takeaway, this vegan orange cauliflower is perfect for a Friday night

Next, try this vegan orange cauliflower dish by Megan Sadd. Crispy cauliflower gets coated in a thick orange sauce made with tamari, ginger, garlic, and chili flakes. The glaze holds to each piece and adds a clear citrus kick. Serve it over rice with green onions and sesame seeds for a full dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Quick Vegan Lunches (Ready In 15 Minutes Or Less)

Easy red dhal

a bowl of plant-based easy red lentil dhal for quick cold weather meals
Kate Friedman Lentils are high in protein, affordable, and full of fiber

This easy red lentil dhal recipe by Kate Friedman is a must-have when the cold weather hits. Red lentils simmer with curry powder, tomato paste, garlic, and coconut milk to form a creamy, steady base. The flavors build as the lentils break down, and you can serve it on its own or over rice.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chipotle grilled cheese

a vegan chipotle grilled cheese with caramelized onions made with cashew cheese for quick cold weather meals
Megan Sadd Nothing beats a cheesy, smoky, tangy grilled cheese sandwich with no dairy

Megan Sadd’s chipotle grilled cheese with balsamic caramelized onions is another must-try. The sandwich layers smoky chipotle cashew cheese with sweet balsamic onions on toasted sourdough. The cheese melts into a smooth, warm filling, and the onions add a bright contrast in flavor paired with the freshness of the tomato.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Rasta pasta

A bowl featuring a vegan rasta pasta recipe
YouTube/The Nard Dog Cooks This is your sign to add rasta pasta to your dinner rotation

This vegan Rasta pasta by Lloyd Rose is a comforting Jamaican meal. Mushrooms, bell peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes cook in a coconut milk sauce seasoned with jerk marinade and thyme. The pasta absorbs the spices and turns creamy in the pan, giving you a bowl with heat, color, and clear Caribbean flavor.

Find the recipe here.

15-minute spicy, sweet, and sour tofu broccoli stir fry

a plate of rice and spicy sweet & sour tofu broccoli stir fry
Janet Gronnow Gochujang adds a spicy, earthy sweetness to this dish

This spicy, sweet, and sour tofu broccoli stir fry from Janet Gronnow is ready in just 15 minutes. Crispy tofu and quick-cooked broccoli get coated in a sauce made with gochujang, orange juice, and chili garlic sauce. The mix works well over rice, sesame seeds, and scallions.

Find the recipe here.

Island gravy with veggie chunks

island gravy with veggie chunks made with bell pepper and soy chunks
Shanika Graham-White Soy chunks make up the plant protein in this dish

Llyod Rose’s island gravy with veggie chunks is another comforting meal you must try this winter. Soy chunks simmer in a spiced Caribbean gravy made with tomato paste, allspice, thyme, and soy sauce. The pieces turn tender as they cook and hold the deep flavor of the sauce. Serve it with rice or roti for a warming meal.

Find the recipe here.

Spicy southwestern breakfast burrito

a vegan spicy southwestern breakfast burrito with beans and chickpeas
Toni Zernick This breakfast dish contains plenty of protein and fiber

Have this spicy southwestern breakfast burrito by Will Edmond for a filling morning meal. Black beans, peppers, corn, and jalapeños cook together with a simple chickpea scramble to form a flavorful filling. Wrap it in a warm tortilla with avocado and lime for a tasty mix of heat and freshness.

Find the recipe here.

Rustic bean and kale soup

a bowl of rustic white bean and kale soup with homemade croutons
Romy London The cheesy, herby croutons pair perfectly with the soup

The last recipe on this list of quick cold weather meals is this easy bean and kale soup by Romy London. White beans, butter beans, potatoes, and kale simmer in a simple broth until everything softens and comes together. Homemade croutons add crunch on top and make the dish extra tasty.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 11 Quick and Nutritious Vegan Dinners

