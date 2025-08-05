X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Quick Vegan Chickeny Rice In One-Pot

This simple instant pot chickeny rice will be a hit on busy weeknights

fluffy and golden quick vegan chickeny rice made in one pot You can add veggies like corn, spinach, bell pepper, and peas into this simple dish for added flavor and texture - Media Credit: Kathy Hester
Make this quick vegan chickeny rice in one pot for dinner tonight. This effortless recipe from Kathy Hester’s cookbook Gluten-Free, Vegan Cooking in Your Instant Pot is hearty, comforting, and packed with plant protein. You’ll need only a few basic ingredients, most of which you likely already have.

It’s naturally gluten-free and easy to adapt based on what’s in your fridge or pantry. The base is made with rice, vegan chicken, and broth. Add a mix of vegetables like carrots, celery, and peas for color and texture.

Everything cooks together in one pot, making cleanup a breeze. You can use white or brown rice, depending on how much time you have. Add cashew cream for richness, but it’s optional. For an extra protein boost, she includes soy curls or seitan, though tofu would work too.

If you want to switch it up, swap the chicken-style seasonings for Cajun or curry spices. Serve it on its own or pair it with a salad or roasted veg. This one-pot vegan chickeny rice is perfect for busy nights and cozy meals alike.

Prep your one-pot vegan chickeny rice

This cozy one-pot vegan chickeny rice is the kind of dish you make when you need something warm, filling, and easy. It’s the perfect balance of creamy, savory, and hearty, with just the right amount of comforting flavor in every bite. Everything comes together in a single pot, making both cooking and cleanup a breeze.
fluffy and golden quick vegan chickeny rice made in one pot
Servings3

Ingredients

Pressure Cooker Ingredients
  • 2 cups (475 ml) water
  • 2 vegan bouillon cubes
  • 1 tsp DIY Poultry Seasoning
  • 2 cups weight will vary frozen mix veggies (corn, carrots and green beans)
  • cups (280 g) white jasmine or basmati rice
  • 1 (10-oz [285-g]) package Gardein Chick’n Scallopini chopped (or make it oil-free with 2 cups [about 330 g] cooked chickpeas, hydrated soy curls, tempeh crumbles or tofu chunks)
Before Serving
  • 2 tbsp (12 g) nutritional yeast or to taste (I used ¼ cup [24 g])
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  • In a measuring cup, mix the water with the bouillon and poultry seasoning. Layer the following in your Instant Pot: the veggies on the bottom, followed by the rice and the water mixture. Push the rice under the liquid. Top with the protein.
  • Cook on high pressure for 7 minutes and manually release the pressure.
  • Stir in the nutritional yeast, salt and pepper until it’s just right for you.
Use this quick-cooking recipe as a base and try it a few different ways. Leave out the poultry seasoning and:
  • Add in 1½ cups (258 g) of cooked black beans and 1 cup (260 g) of salsa, then top with vegan cheese and cilantro.
  • Add in 1 tablespoon (6 g) of garam masala and serve with a side of vegan yogurt.

Reprinted with permission from Gluten-Free, Vegan Cooking in Your Instant Pot by Kathy Hester. Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Kathy Hester.

The Author

Kathy Hester

Kathy Hester is a blogger at Plant Based Instant Pot & Healthy Slow Cooking, recipe developer, and author of 11 cookbooks. She’s sold over 150,000 books to date and creates innovative cookbook promotion campaigns. Kathy started doing live Facebook videos a few years ago and found that it forged a strong connection with her audience. She took those skills and started doing live online cooking classes, in addition to working with brands on Facebook lives. She’s an avid teacher and loves to help people learn to do what they used to be afraid of.

More by Kathy Hester

