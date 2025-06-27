This easy red lentil dhal is a go-to recipe for quick, comforting meals. The dish, from 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking by Kate Friedman, uses minimal ingredients and comes together in one pot, making it perfect for busy weeknights. Red lentils cook quickly and break down into a creamy texture, creating a rich, flavorful base. The key ingredient is curry powder, a warm and fragrant blend that brings everything together.

Lentils are a pantry staple for a reason. They’re inexpensive, packed with plant-based protein, and rich in iron and fiber. Red lentils in particular don’t need soaking and cook quickly. Combined with coconut milk, tomato paste, garlic, and ginger, they create a deeply flavorful meal with very little effort.

This easy red lentil dhal is hearty on its own or served over rice. It’s a smart, budget-friendly option for anyone looking to add more plant-based meals to their routine. You can garnish it with fresh cilantro or enjoy it straight from the pot. Either way, it’s a fast, fuss-free dinner that delivers every time.

Prepare your lentil dhal

This easy red lentil dhal is your weeknight hero – cozy, creamy, and ready with zero fuss. It’s the kind of meal you make once and keep craving. Scoop it over rice or enjoy it straight from the pot. Either way, it’s pure comfort in a bowl. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 1 tbsp coconut oil see Recipe Notes

1 cup yellow onion finely chopped

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp minced garlic see Recipe Notes

1 tbsp minced ginger see Recipe Notes

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp curry powder

1 cup red lentils rinsed with any debris removed

1 can full-fat unsweetened coconut milk

½ cup cilantro washed and torn (optional) Instructions Add the coconut oil to a large stockpot. Turn the burner to medium and heat until shimmering. Add the onion and the salt and sauté on medium-low heat until the onion becomes golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and sauté until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the tomato paste and increase the heat to medium. Sauté until the tomato paste becomes dark red, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the curry powder and stir to combine. Sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add the lentils and stir to coat. Add 1 cup (240 ml) of water and the coconut milk. Bring to a simmer and cook, covered, until the lentils are soft, about 20 minutes. If the lentils become too dry, add additional water ½ cup (120 ml) at a time.

Serve the lentils with the cilantro, if desired. RECIPE NOTES Coconut oil has a wonderful flavor and a low smoke point. An oil’s smoke point is the temperature at which the oil starts to break down. This occurs at 350°F (175°C) for coconut oil. When cooking with it, be sure to monitor the heat of the pan to prevent the oil from smoking. Two large cloves of garlic are about equal to 1 tablespoon (9 g) of minced garlic. A thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger is about equal to 1 tablespoon (6 g) of minced ginger.

Reprinted with permission from 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking by Kate Friedman. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Kate Friedman.

