This easy red lentil dhal is a go-to recipe for quick, comforting meals. The dish, from 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking by Kate Friedman, uses minimal ingredients and comes together in one pot, making it perfect for busy weeknights. Red lentils cook quickly and break down into a creamy texture, creating a rich, flavorful base. The key ingredient is curry powder, a warm and fragrant blend that brings everything together.
Lentils are a pantry staple for a reason. They’re inexpensive, packed with plant-based protein, and rich in iron and fiber. Red lentils in particular don’t need soaking and cook quickly. Combined with coconut milk, tomato paste, garlic, and ginger, they create a deeply flavorful meal with very little effort.
This easy red lentil dhal is hearty on its own or served over rice. It’s a smart, budget-friendly option for anyone looking to add more plant-based meals to their routine. You can garnish it with fresh cilantro or enjoy it straight from the pot. Either way, it’s a fast, fuss-free dinner that delivers every time.
Prepare your lentil dhal
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp coconut oil see Recipe Notes
- 1 cup yellow onion finely chopped
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp minced garlic see Recipe Notes
- 1 tbsp minced ginger see Recipe Notes
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 tbsp curry powder
- 1 cup red lentils rinsed with any debris removed
- 1 can full-fat unsweetened coconut milk
- ½ cup cilantro washed and torn (optional)
Instructions
- Add the coconut oil to a large stockpot. Turn the burner to medium and heat until shimmering. Add the onion and the salt and sauté on medium-low heat until the onion becomes golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and sauté until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Add the tomato paste and increase the heat to medium. Sauté until the tomato paste becomes dark red, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the curry powder and stir to combine. Sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- Add the lentils and stir to coat. Add 1 cup (240 ml) of water and the coconut milk. Bring to a simmer and cook, covered, until the lentils are soft, about 20 minutes. If the lentils become too dry, add additional water ½ cup (120 ml) at a time.
- Serve the lentils with the cilantro, if desired.
Reprinted with permission from 5-Ingredient Vegan Cooking by Kate Friedman. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Kate Friedman.