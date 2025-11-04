X
This One-Pan Ramen Is Ready In 30 Minutes

Love ramen? This one-pan recipe is super quick and easy to make

one-pan ramen with bell pepper, carrot, ginger, garlic, and red cabbage in a coconut milk broth Try this simple one-pan ramen you can bake in the oven - Media Credit: Bettina Knapp
This one-pan ramen recipe from Bettina Knapp of Ahimsa Plant Kitchen is quick, comforting, and perfect for rainy days or cold evenings. It’s ready in about 30 minutes and made entirely in one dish, keeping cleanup simple. The noodles, vegetables, and broth cook together in the oven, creating a warm, flavorful meal with minimal effort.

Precooked ramen with carrots, bell peppers, cabbage, and spring onions are layered in a baking, then it’s baked in a coconut milk and vegetable stock base. The broth turns creamy and rich, absorbing the spice from red curry paste, garlic, and ginger. The result is a colorful bowl that’s both soothing and full of flavor.

Top with sesame seeds, extra spring onion, or a drizzle of chili oil for a little heat. This recipe works well for busy weeknights when you want something warm without spending much time in the kitchen.

Make your one-pan ramen

one-pan ramen with bell pepper, carrot, ginger, garlic, and red cabbage in a coconut milk broth
Cook Time20 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 200 g precooked ramen noodles
  • 2 carrots julienned
  • ½ red bell pepper julienned
  • ½ green bell pepper julienned
  • 1 cup red cabbage thinly shaved
  • 2 spring onions chopped (save some for garnish)
  • 1 clove garlic finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp ginger grated or finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp red curry paste or according to desired taste
  • 1 x 400 ml can coconut milk
  • 1 cup vegetable stock
For garnish:
  • Black and white sesame seeds
  • Spring onion
  • Cilantro optional
  • Chili oil optional

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Place the precooked ramen noodles in the center of a baking dish. Arrange the carrots, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, red cabbage, and spring onions around the noodles. Sprinkle the garlic and ginger evenly over the vegetables.
  • Pour the coconut milk and vegetable stock over everything. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the vegetables are tender and the broth is hot. Remove from the oven and gently stir to combine the noodles with the broth.
  • Divide into bowls and garnish with sesame seeds, cilantro, and chili oil if using.

This recipe was republished with permission from Bettina Knapp owner of Ahimsa Plant Kitchen. You can find her Instagram here and the original recipe here.

heading/author

The Author

Bettina Knapp

Bettina Knapp is a plant-based chef and recipe creator from Austria, based on the island of Menorca, Spain. Her work is inspired by the philosophy of ahimsa—living with kindness, mindfulness, and respect for all beings. Through Ahimsa Plant Kitchen, she shares wholesome recipes that celebrate nature’s abundance and a simple, peaceful way of life. Her colorful dishes invites you to eat the rainbow and embrace a vibrant, plant-powered lifestyle.

