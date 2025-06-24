X
Dinner Lunch Vegan Recipes

Vegan Chipotle Grilled Cheese With Balsamic Caramelized Onions

You don't need dairy to create a killer grilled cheese sandwich

By

1 Minutes Read

a vegan chipotle grilled cheese with caramelized onions made with cashew cheese Nothing beats a cheesy, smoky, tangy grilled cheese sandwich with no dairy - Media Credit: Megan Sadd
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This chipotle grilled cheese with balsamic caramelized onions is a rich, smoky twist on a comfort food classic. Megan Sadd’s plant-based recipe from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners brings together spicy chipotle cashew cheese and sweet, tangy onions in a perfectly grilled sourdough sandwich. The cheese is creamy and gooey, made with soaked cashews, chipotle peppers, and tapioca flour for stretch. It cooks into a warm, melty layer that holds everything together.

Caramelized onions add depth and balance the heat of the cheese. A touch of balsamic vinegar enhances their flavor, creating a tangy-sweet note in every bite. Add a slice of tomato and grill the sandwich until golden. It’s fast, comforting, and easy to customize.

Serve it with kettle chips and a pickle for a quick and filling meal. Whether you’re cooking lunch or dinner, this vegan grilled cheese delivers serious flavor with minimal prep.

Read more: Garlic And Pepper Tofu

Dairy-free comfort food

This spicy vegan grilled cheese is everything you want – melty, crispy, and packed with flavor. The smoky heat and tangy sweetness hit all the right notes, making it perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or cozy weekend lunch.
a vegan chipotle grilled cheese with caramelized onions made with cashew cheese
No ratings yet
Duration30 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Prep Time5 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 2 sweet onions
  • 1 tbsp (15 g) vegan butter plus more to grill sandwiches
  • Dash of baking soda no more than ⅛ tsp
Smoky Chipotle Cheddar
  • cup (100 g) pre-soaked cashews
  • cups (350 ml) water
  • ¼ cup (30 g) tapioca flour
  • 3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 tbsp (45 g) nutritional yeast
  • 1 tsp agave nectar
  • 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
  • ¾ tsp sea salt
  • ¼ tsp chili powder
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes optional
  • ½ tbsp (6 g) brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp (30 ml) balsamic vinegar plus more to taste
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 large tomato
  • Sourdough bread
For Serving
  • Kettle chips optional
  • Dill pickles optional

Instructions

  • Put a large pan over medium heat.
  • Slice the onions into very thin strips—the thinner the better so they caramelize faster! Melt 1 tablespoon (15 g) of vegan butter in the pan then add the onions. Sprinkle them with a dash of baking soda and stir. This raises the pH level of the onions, which makes the sugars caramelize faster. Do not use more than ⅛ teaspoon of baking soda or your onions will turn to mush. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Make the cheddar cheese. Add the cashews, water, tapioca flour, chipotles, garlic, yeast, agave, vinegar, salt, chili powder and red pepper flakes to the blender and blend on high until smooth and creamy, about 3 minutes.
  • Add the brown sugar to the onions. Cook until softened and brown, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the balsamic and then reduce heat to medium-low. Cook for another 2 minutes, moving the larger pieces to the center of the pan. Taste and then add a tiny dash of salt, pepper and more balsamic if needed.
  • Put a small saucepan over medium-high heat for 1 minute. Pour the cheese sauce from the blender to the hot pan. Stir the cheese, scraping the sides and bottom of pan, until the lumps are gone and the cheese forms a gooey mass in the center of the pan, about 3 to 5 minutes.
  • Transfer the caramelized onions to a bowl. Place the pan back over medium heat. Thinly slice the tomato.
  • Build the sandwiches with 3 tablespoons (45 g) of chipotle cheese, 1 to 2 tomato slices and a large spoonful of onions. Spread vegan butter on the outsides of the sandwich. Cook until golden brown and slightly crisp, about 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Serve with kettle chips and a pickle!
FRESH TIPS!
The cheese will firm up slightly as it cools, but will remain spreadable, similar to burrata.
 
Use sunflower seeds for the cashews for a nut-free option.
 
Use just one chipotle in adobo sauce to dial back the heat or omit the red pepper flakes.

Reprinted with permission from 30-Minute Vegan Dinners by Megan Sadd. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Megan Sadd.

Read more: Epic Veggie Sandwich

Tagged

chipotle

comfort food

grilled cheese

onion

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Editorial Team

The Plant Based News editorial team covers a wide range of topics relating to veganism and plant-based living.

More by Editorial Team

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active