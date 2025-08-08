X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

10-Minute Smashed Chickpea Scramble

This speedy breakfast is sure to help you hit your protein goals

By

2 Minutes Read

10-minute smashed chickpea scramble with avocado This high-protein scramble makes for a quick and high-protein meal to start your day - Media Credit: Sarah Nevins
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Make this quick smashed chickpea scramble for a savory plant-based breakfast that’s ready in just 10 minutes. Sarah Nevins, author of Effortless Vegan, transforms humble chickpeas into a protein-rich mash flavored with garlic powder, nutritional yeast, tomato paste, and almond milk. You mash everything together while onions soften in a skillet, then combine it all and cook until heated through.

The chickpeas provide a filling, hearty texture that holds up well. It’s not trying to be scrambled eggs – it’s something better. You don’t need fancy ingredients or extra tools, just a bowl, fork, and pan. Once done, you serve it with sliced avocado and fresh greens for a well-rounded start to your day.

Read more: Vegan Baked Shakshuka With Butter Beans

This is the kind of breakfast that keeps you full for hours without weighing you down. It’s also easy to adapt with different spices or veggies. Whether you’re new to plant-based cooking or need a fast morning option, this scramble does the job with flavor and speed.

Whip up the 10-minute smashed chickpea scramble

This chickpea scramble comes together fast and keeps you full for hours. It’s flavorful, savory, and packed with plant-based protein. A quick mash, a hot pan, and breakfast is ready. Add avocado and greens to level it up.
10-minute smashed chickpea scramble with avocado
No ratings yet
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) extra virgin olive oil
  • ½ cup (80 g) diced yellow onion
  • 1 (15-oz [425-g]) can chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • ¾ tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp (4 g) nutritional yeast
  • 1 tbsp (15 g) tomato paste
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) unsweetened almond milk
  • ¼ tsp sea salt or to taste
  • 1 avocado pitted, peeled and sliced
  • Salad greens

Instructions

  • Warm the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the onion and cook for about 5 minutes, until soft.
  • While the onions are cooking, add the chickpeas to a medium-sized bowl along with the garlic powder, nutritional yeast, tomato paste, almond milk and salt. Mash up the chickpeas with a fork or a potato masher and mix everything together.
  • Add the chickpea mash to the onions. Cook for 5 minutes. Taste and season with additional salt if needed. Serve topped with avocado along with some salad greens.

Reprinted with permission from Effortless Vegan by Sarah Nevins. Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Sarah Nevins.

Read more: Vegan Apple Waffles With Vanilla And Cinnamon

Tagged

avocado

chickpeas

high protein

nutritional yeast

onion

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Sarah Nevins

Sarah Nevins is the voice, author, photographer, recipe developer and self-taught cook behind A Saucy Kitchen and author of Effortless Vegan. Her mission is to provide easy and delicious gluten-free recipes for people who like eating healthy, but get distracted by cookies. Though originally from the US, she now lives in Sheffield, England with her husband, Mike, and their greyhound, Paddy.

More by Sarah Nevins

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active