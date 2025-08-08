Make this quick smashed chickpea scramble for a savory plant-based breakfast that’s ready in just 10 minutes. Sarah Nevins, author of Effortless Vegan, transforms humble chickpeas into a protein-rich mash flavored with garlic powder, nutritional yeast, tomato paste, and almond milk. You mash everything together while onions soften in a skillet, then combine it all and cook until heated through.

The chickpeas provide a filling, hearty texture that holds up well. It’s not trying to be scrambled eggs – it’s something better. You don’t need fancy ingredients or extra tools, just a bowl, fork, and pan. Once done, you serve it with sliced avocado and fresh greens for a well-rounded start to your day.

Read more: Vegan Baked Shakshuka With Butter Beans

This is the kind of breakfast that keeps you full for hours without weighing you down. It’s also easy to adapt with different spices or veggies. Whether you’re new to plant-based cooking or need a fast morning option, this scramble does the job with flavor and speed.

Whip up the 10-minute smashed chickpea scramble

This chickpea scramble comes together fast and keeps you full for hours. It’s flavorful, savory, and packed with plant-based protein. A quick mash, a hot pan, and breakfast is ready. Add avocado and greens to level it up. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 1 tbsp (15 ml) extra virgin olive oil

½ cup (80 g) diced yellow onion

1 (15-oz [425-g]) can chickpeas drained and rinsed

¾ tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp (4 g) nutritional yeast

1 tbsp (15 g) tomato paste

2 tbsp (30 ml) unsweetened almond milk

¼ tsp sea salt or to taste

1 avocado pitted, peeled and sliced

Salad greens Instructions Warm the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the onion and cook for about 5 minutes, until soft.

While the onions are cooking, add the chickpeas to a medium-sized bowl along with the garlic powder, nutritional yeast, tomato paste, almond milk and salt. Mash up the chickpeas with a fork or a potato masher and mix everything together.

Add the chickpea mash to the onions. Cook for 5 minutes. Taste and season with additional salt if needed. Serve topped with avocado along with some salad greens.

Reprinted with permission from Effortless Vegan by Sarah Nevins. Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Sarah Nevins.

Read more: Vegan Apple Waffles With Vanilla And Cinnamon