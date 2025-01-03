This Easy Bean And Kale Soup Is Perfect For Cold Weather

X
a bowl of rustic white bean and kale soup with homemade croutons The cheesy, herby croutons pair perfectly with the soup - Media Credit: Romy London
When the winter chill won’t let up, make yourself some quick and easy rustic white bean and kale soup served with homemade croutons. Packed with plant protein from cannellini and butter beans, plus nutrient-rich kale, this soup will leave you feeling full and warm. It uses four main ingredients: beans, kale, potatoes, and onion for the base. Vegetable broth, garlic, olive oil, and salt and pepper add flavor to the soup.

Before the soup is ready, you’ll bake your croutons. All you need is olive oil, vegan parmesan, and Herbs de Provence. This is a blend of dried herbs like thyme, rosemary, oregano, and marjoram, commonly used in French cooking to add aromatic flavor.

Share this soup with your loved ones or enjoy it on your own during cold nights. For an added touch, top your soup with some vegan parmesan, parsley, and a squeeze of lemon juice (optional). Give this rustic soup a try if you want a simple and warming meal.

Rustic white bean and kale soup

For a cozy soup high in plant protein try this rustic white bean and kale soup with homemade croutons. This soup contains kale, cannellini and butter beans, and potatoes. The croutons are flavored with herbs and vegan Parm.
a bowl of rustic white bean and kale soup with homemade croutons
Duration35 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings3

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 2 medium potatoes diced
  • 1 liter vegetable broth
  • 1 tin cannellini beans drained
  • 1 tin butter beans drained
  • 100 g curly kale roughly chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste
For the croutons
  • Roughly 250-300g rustic bread ripped into bite-size chunks
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tbsp Herbs de Provence
  • 1 tbsp vegan parmesan
For serving
  • Fresh herbs e.g. curly parsley
  • Vegan parmesan shavings

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  • In a bowl, toss the rustic bread chunks with olive oil, then sprinkle in mixed herbs and vegan parmesan to evenly coat. Spread the bread chunks on a baking tray and bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, or until golden and crispy.
  • In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sauté until translucent, for about 3-4 minutes. Add minced garlic and cook for an additional minute.
  • Add diced potatoes to the saucepan and pour in the vegetable broth. Bring to a gentle boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10-12 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.
  • Stir in the drained cannellini beans and butter beans, along with the chopped kale. Simmer for an additional 5-7 minutes until the kale is wilted and tender. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Ladle the white bean and kale soup into serving bowls, top each bowl generously with the freshly baked rustic bread croutons. Sprinkle additional vegan parmesan shavings over the soup alongside some fresh parsley (optional) and get ready to dig in.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

