This Easy Bean And Kale Soup Is Perfect For Cold Weather

When the winter chill won’t let up, make yourself some quick and easy rustic white bean and kale soup served with homemade croutons. Packed with plant protein from cannellini and butter beans, plus nutrient-rich kale, this soup will leave you feeling full and warm. It uses four main ingredients: beans, kale, potatoes, and onion for the base. Vegetable broth, garlic, olive oil, and salt and pepper add flavor to the soup.

Before the soup is ready, you’ll bake your croutons. All you need is olive oil, vegan parmesan, and Herbs de Provence. This is a blend of dried herbs like thyme, rosemary, oregano, and marjoram, commonly used in French cooking to add aromatic flavor.

Share this soup with your loved ones or enjoy it on your own during cold nights. For an added touch, top your soup with some vegan parmesan, parsley, and a squeeze of lemon juice (optional). Give this rustic soup a try if you want a simple and warming meal.

Rustic white bean and kale soup

For a cozy soup high in plant protein try this rustic white bean and kale soup with homemade croutons. This soup contains kale, cannellini and butter beans, and potatoes. The croutons are flavored with herbs and vegan Parm. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 3 Ingredients 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion finely chopped

2 cloves garlic minced

2 medium potatoes diced

1 liter vegetable broth

1 tin cannellini beans drained

1 tin butter beans drained

100 g curly kale roughly chopped

Salt and pepper to taste For the croutons Roughly 250-300g rustic bread ripped into bite-size chunks

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp Herbs de Provence

1 tbsp vegan parmesan For serving Fresh herbs e.g. curly parsley

Vegan parmesan shavings Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C.

In a bowl, toss the rustic bread chunks with olive oil, then sprinkle in mixed herbs and vegan parmesan to evenly coat. Spread the bread chunks on a baking tray and bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, or until golden and crispy.

In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sauté until translucent, for about 3-4 minutes. Add minced garlic and cook for an additional minute.

Add diced potatoes to the saucepan and pour in the vegetable broth. Bring to a gentle boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10-12 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.

Stir in the drained cannellini beans and butter beans, along with the chopped kale. Simmer for an additional 5-7 minutes until the kale is wilted and tender. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste.

Ladle the white bean and kale soup into serving bowls, top each bowl generously with the freshly baked rustic bread croutons. Sprinkle additional vegan parmesan shavings over the soup alongside some fresh parsley (optional) and get ready to dig in.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

