Working remotely has many perks, including the chance to prepare fresh meals during your break. But even with this flexibility, lunch ideally needs to be quick and simple so you have time to enjoy your food and recharge. That’s why these lunches are ideal for anyone seeking healthy meals that fit into a busy day. Dishes like sandwiches, salads, and bowls are all easy options that come together quickly.

The key to these lunches is simplicity. Many of the recipes in the following list are ready in under 30 minutes. This means less time in the kitchen and more time to relax before heading back to work. These meals don’t require fancy equipment or hard-to-find ingredients, making them perfect for even the busiest work-from-home schedules.

If you’re looking for tasty, plant-based meals that don’t sacrifice convenience, these options are a must-try. Here are 10 vegan lunches to make when working from home that are simple, quick, and filling.

Creamy 10-minute vegan chickpea bowl

Romy London This chickpea bowl is the ultimate speedy lunch

To start off, you should make this 10-minute chickpea bowl by Romy London. It is an effortless recipe that uses simple ingredients like spinach and tomatoes with chickpeas and vegan cream cheese. Pesto, lemon, and garlic season the dish, and olive oil adds extra depth. Eat this one-person serving with some bread or as is.

Find the recipe here.

Miso lemon broccoli with whipped spring onion tofu

Jo Sidey Tender stem broccoli has a milder flavor and different texture to regular broccoli

For a high-protein lunch, try this miso lemon broccoli with whipped spring onion tofu by Elly Smart. The dish has two components: the tender stem broccoli and the whipped spring onion tofu. You will bake the tender stem broccoli after seasoning each floret with miso, maple, nutritional yeast, chili, and garlic dressing. Then you’ll make your whipped tofu by taking silken tofu and adding lemon, nutritional yeast, spring onion, and garlic powder and blending it.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy tuna and leek pasta

Samantha Jones Photography This pasta uses plant-based tuna

This creamy tuna and leek pasta by Rose Wyles is also great for a work-from-home lunch. The recipe gives you a change of pace with the plant-based tuna while keeping the dish very simple and high in protein. Make the sauce with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, leeks, vegan dry white wine, plant-based cream, and parsley. Add a rocket salad to serve if you feel like it.

Find the recipe here.

Baked pesto tofu bowl

Haarala Hamilton You can use freekeh instead of quinoa in this recipe

This high-protein tofu and quinoa bowl features pesto as the star. This recipe, from Calum Harris, is fresh, filling, and flavorful. This green and red bowl is simple to put together. Most of the work goes into making the tofu and baking it coated in pesto. After you blitz your homemade pesto (or use your favorite store-bought option) and cook your tofu, you simply assemble your bowl.

Find the recipe here.

Fiery tofu sandwich

Natlicious Food This sandwich is easy to make and packed with protein

A fiery tofu sandwich with cooling cucumber, arugula, and spring onions makes for a great at-home lunch. This recipe from Natlicious Food is just what you need if you like spicy tofu sandwiches. You simply coat and fry your tofu, add your spicy and sweet glaze, prepare your yogurt mayo sauce, and add all your ingredients to your favorite bread.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chickpea Caesar salad

Kim-Julie Hansen This salad takes under 30 minutes to make

Who doesn’t love a vegan Caesar salad? Kim-Julie Hansen’s version uses high-protein chickpeas instead of chicken. First, you’ll make the chickpeas and homemade croutons crispy in the oven. Then, you’ll just make the salad — it’s that easy. You’ll also make a cheesy and tangy vegan dressing that pairs well with the salad base.

Find the recipe here.

Pimped instant ramen

Jo Sidey The chili oil, charred veggies, and soy sauce make this instant ramen extra flavorful

Instant ramen is a go-to lunch for many people. Since you’re at home, why not make this pimped version from Saskia Sidey? With extra seasonings and charred veggies, this ramen becomes more of a meal than a snack. Follow the packet instructions, add soy and chili oil, and cook your veg on a frying pan. Use two single-portion packets if you’re extra hungry or sharing with someone. Serve by sprinkling over some spring onions, chili, and coriander.

Find the recipe here.

Peanut miso chickpea salad sandwich

Catherine Perez This chickpea filling is great for meal prep

Catherine Perez’s peanut miso chickpea salad sandwich is speedy and tasty. With a filling that’s easy to use as meal prep and a simple recipe, you’ll make this a go-to for lunch. The smashed chickpea filling uses sriracha, white miso, scallions, peanut butter, and extra seasonings to make it spicy. On the sandwich, you can add romaine lettuce, red cabbage, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts, or anything you like. Mayo and mustard are also great additions.

Find the recipe here.

30-minute vegan buttery black dhal

Haarala Hamilton This speedy vegan dhal is packed full of protein

Aside from sandwiches and bowls, maybe you want a warming 30-minute dhal. This recipe from Calum Harris is effortless, affordable, and quick to make. You can cook this dhal in one pot with Puy lentils, coconut milk, and tomato. The curry is flavored with garam masala, garlic, chili powder, and miso paste. Top the buttery black dhal with herbs and lime and serve with brown rice or poppadom.

Find the recipe here.

Caesar chickpea pitta pocket

Jo Sidey These high protein pitta pockets are ideal for a quick lunch

The last recipe on this list is Elly Smart’s Caesar chickpea pitta pockets. Pita bread is naturally vegan, but always check the labels in case animal products such as eggs, honey, or dairy are added. This tasty pitta pocket takes just 17 minutes to make in total. It’s portable and easy to eat with your hands. The ingredients include baked chickpeas, a simple dressing, gem lettuce, tomato, and a Caesar-style vegan dressing.

Find the recipe here.

