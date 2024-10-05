This Fiery Tofu Sandwich Is A Protein-Packed Vegan Lunch

If you’ve recently adopted a plant-based diet and have no idea what to have for lunch, this fiery tofu sandwich is a great recipe to try. It’s spicy, packed with protein, and easy to put together.
Read more: 20 Easy Tofu Recipes To Up Your Daily Protein
This Natlicious Food creation requires just a few simple ingredients. Firm tofu is the main one, alongside a bread of your choice (she uses baguette), spring onions, cucumber, plenty of hot sauce, mayo, herbs, and more.
Tofu is a nutrient-dense food that offers several health benefits. It’s an excellent source of high-quality protein, containing all nine amino acids humans need. Tofu is also packed with essential nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, iron, and various vitamins, contributing to bone health.
Read more: 7 Vegan Fall Breakfast Ideas
Fiery tofu sandwich
Ingredients
- 2-3 tbsp vegetable oil
- 250 g firm tofu
Wet
- 300 ml soy milk
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 3 tbsp hot sauce of your choice
Dry
- 100 g breadcrumbs
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp fajita seasoning
- Pinch of salt
Glaze
- 3 tbsp maple syrup
- 3 tbsp hot sauce
- 3 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 garlic clove, grated
Sauce
- 3 tbsp vegan yogurt
- 3 tbsp vegan mayo
- 1 tbsp hot sauce
Serve with
- Bread of choice
- Arugula
- Spring onions
- Cucumber
Instructions
- In a large bowl add the soy milk and apple cider vinegar and combine, then set aside for a couple of minutes to thicken up. This is our buttermilk.
- Cut the drained tofu in 1cm slices.
- Add the hot sauce in the buttermilk and mix, then add the tofu slices and let them soak up the flavour for 10-15minutes.
- In the meantime, in a separate bowl, combine all the dry ingredients, then add one by one the tofu slices in the dry mixture to coat it.
- Set aside, until you have coated all the slices.
- Add the oil in a pan, and shallow fry your tofu on a medium heat for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden.
- Fry them in batches and once golden, place on a plate lined with some kitchen paper to absorb any excess oil.
- In a small saucepan, on a low heat, add all the ingredients for the glaze and cook for 3-4 minutes.
- While waiting, prepare your sauce by combining the yogurt, mayo and hot sauce.
- Once the glaze is ready, carefully add the tofu slices in and coat them.
- Serve with your bread of choice, spread some sauce, add some greens, the tofu, sliced cucumbers, spring onions and some extra Tucan lava hot sauce, if you can handle some extra heat!
This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.
Read more: 10 Easy Vegan Sandwiches For A Quick Lunch