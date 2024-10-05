This Fiery Tofu Sandwich Is A Protein-Packed Vegan Lunch

If you’ve recently adopted a plant-based diet and have no idea what to have for lunch, this fiery tofu sandwich is a great recipe to try. It’s spicy, packed with protein, and easy to put together.

This Natlicious Food creation requires just a few simple ingredients. Firm tofu is the main one, alongside a bread of your choice (she uses baguette), spring onions, cucumber, plenty of hot sauce, mayo, herbs, and more.

Tofu is a nutrient-dense food that offers several health benefits. It’s an excellent source of high-quality protein, containing all nine amino acids humans need. Tofu is also packed with essential nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, iron, and various vitamins, contributing to bone health.

Fiery tofu sandwich

Today, I'll show you how to make the most delicious sandwich at home! It's packed with flavour, it has a nice kick to it from the hot sauce I’m using, and the glaze at the end takes it to another level! No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 2 people Ingredients 2-3 tbsp vegetable oil

250 g firm tofu Wet 300 ml soy milk

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

3 tbsp hot sauce of your choice Dry 100 g breadcrumbs

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp fajita seasoning

Pinch of salt Glaze 3 tbsp maple syrup

3 tbsp hot sauce

3 tbsp soy sauce

1 garlic clove, grated Sauce 3 tbsp vegan yogurt

3 tbsp vegan mayo

1 tbsp hot sauce Serve with Bread of choice

Arugula

Spring onions

Cucumber Instructions In a large bowl add the soy milk and apple cider vinegar and combine, then set aside for a couple of minutes to thicken up. This is our buttermilk.

Cut the drained tofu in 1cm slices.

Add the hot sauce in the buttermilk and mix, then add the tofu slices and let them soak up the flavour for 10-15minutes.

In the meantime, in a separate bowl, combine all the dry ingredients, then add one by one the tofu slices in the dry mixture to coat it.

Set aside, until you have coated all the slices.

Add the oil in a pan, and shallow fry your tofu on a medium heat for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden.

Fry them in batches and once golden, place on a plate lined with some kitchen paper to absorb any excess oil.

In a small saucepan, on a low heat, add all the ingredients for the glaze and cook for 3-4 minutes.

While waiting, prepare your sauce by combining the yogurt, mayo and hot sauce.

Once the glaze is ready, carefully add the tofu slices in and coat them.

Serve with your bread of choice, spread some sauce, add some greens, the tofu, sliced cucumbers, spring onions and some extra Tucan lava hot sauce, if you can handle some extra heat! *Instead of vinegar, you can also use lemon juice. *Instead of frying the tofu, you can bake or air fry it, just drizzle some oil on top and increase the cooking time to 20 minutes.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

