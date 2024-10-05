X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

This Fiery Tofu Sandwich Is A Protein-Packed Vegan Lunch

Who said sandwiches need meat? This fiery tofu baguette is perfect for lunch

By

1 Minutes Read

A fiery tofu sandwich, the perfect vegan lunch This sandwich is easy to make and packed with protein - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

If you’ve recently adopted a plant-based diet and have no idea what to have for lunch, this fiery tofu sandwich is a great recipe to try. It’s spicy, packed with protein, and easy to put together.

Read more: 20 Easy Tofu Recipes To Up Your Daily Protein

This Natlicious Food creation requires just a few simple ingredients. Firm tofu is the main one, alongside a bread of your choice (she uses baguette), spring onions, cucumber, plenty of hot sauce, mayo, herbs, and more.

Tofu is a nutrient-dense food that offers several health benefits. It’s an excellent source of high-quality protein, containing all nine amino acids humans need. Tofu is also packed with essential nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, iron, and various vitamins, contributing to bone health.

Read more: 7 Vegan Fall Breakfast Ideas

Fiery tofu sandwich

Today, I'll show you how to make the most delicious sandwich at home! It's packed with flavour, it has a nice kick to it from the hot sauce I’m using, and the glaze at the end takes it to another level!
A fiery tofu sandwich, the perfect vegan lunch
No ratings yet
Duration30 minutes
Cook Time10 minutes
Prep Time20 minutes
Servings2 people

Ingredients

  • 2-3 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 250 g firm tofu
Wet
  • 300 ml soy milk
  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 3 tbsp hot sauce of your choice
Dry
  • 100 g breadcrumbs
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1 tsp fajita seasoning
  • Pinch of salt
Glaze
  • 3 tbsp maple syrup
  • 3 tbsp hot sauce
  • 3 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 garlic clove, grated
Sauce
  • 3 tbsp vegan yogurt
  • 3 tbsp vegan mayo
  • 1 tbsp hot sauce
Serve with
  • Bread of choice
  • Arugula
  • Spring onions
  • Cucumber

Instructions

  • In a large bowl add the soy milk and apple cider vinegar and combine, then set aside for a couple of minutes to thicken up. This is our buttermilk.
  • Cut the drained tofu in 1cm slices.
  • Add the hot sauce in the buttermilk and mix, then add the tofu slices and let them soak up the flavour for 10-15minutes.
  • In the meantime, in a separate bowl, combine all the dry ingredients, then add one by one the tofu slices in the dry mixture to coat it.
  • Set aside, until you have coated all the slices.
  • Add the oil in a pan, and shallow fry your tofu on a medium heat for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden.
  • Fry them in batches and once golden, place on a plate lined with some kitchen paper to absorb any excess oil.
  • In a small saucepan, on a low heat, add all the ingredients for the glaze and cook for 3-4 minutes.
  • While waiting, prepare your sauce by combining the yogurt, mayo and hot sauce.
  • Once the glaze is ready, carefully add the tofu slices in and coat them.
  • Serve with your bread of choice, spread some sauce, add some greens, the tofu, sliced cucumbers, spring onions and some extra Tucan lava hot sauce, if you can handle some extra heat!
*Instead of vinegar, you can also use lemon juice.
*Instead of frying the tofu, you can bake or air fry it, just drizzle some oil on top and increase the cooking time to 20 minutes.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: 10 Easy Vegan Sandwiches For A Quick Lunch

Tagged

high protein

lunch

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

More by Natali Eleftheriou

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active