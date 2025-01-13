Looking for some new super quick meals to make? These 15-minute vegan dinner recipes are perfect for skipping takeaway or pre-packaged food. If you’ve had a long day or don’t feel like spending much time in the kitchen, these speedy recipes have you covered. These quick vegan recipes are also great for beginner vegans, students, and everyone in between who’s keen to make tasty and balanced dinners.

You’ll find easy ingredient lists and straightforward cooking methods on these recipes, making them great for using up pantry staples or fridge leftovers. The following list contains seven 15-minute vegan dinner recipes: salads, soups, and dhals. It couldn’t be easier to whip up something delicious and vegan.

Read more: 10 Easy One-Pot Vegan Recipes

Peanut butter stir fry

So Vegan This peanut butter stir fry is made with heaps of veggies

A stir fry is easy to whip up in a rush. This recipe by So Vegan incorporates simple ingredients to make a high-protein dinner. It uses chickpeas, broccoli, mange tout, carrot, and peanut butter. Add some lime, fresh coriander, and roasted peanuts for garnish when you’ve cooked your stir fry.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy lemon and herb beans

Sarah Doig This dish is the perfect winter dinner

For a creamy and comforting dish with a zesty kick, try these creamy lemon and herb beans by Sarah Doig. This recipe uses lemon and chili flakes with a creamy soy milk sauce to cook the beans in. Dill, nutritional yeast, and parsley add a herby and cheesy flavor. Serve with some crusty bread.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Thai soup

Rebel Recipes This soup feels like a warm and comforting hug in a bowl

Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club’s vegan Thai soup is an easy, Thai-inspired mug soup. It includes carrot, red pepper, apple, unsalted cashews, Thai curry paste, and coconut milk. You make the soup in one pot and blend the ingredients to achieve a smooth consistency. Add salt and pepper to taste, and add lime and fresh coriander for extra flavor. Serve alongside plenty of bread for a filling and wholesome dinner.

Find the recipe here.

High protein crunchy peanut salad

Natlicious Food This vegan salad is packed with nutrients

Try this high-protein, crunchy peanut salad with quinoa and edamame for a fast meal. With cabbage, carrot, and spring onion, this peanut salad has a great texture. To add to the salad, make a peanut butter, maple, lemon, and soy dressing. Coat the whole salad in the dressing and let the flavors combine for a tasty dinner. This recipe from Natlicious Food is great for meal prep as well.

Find the recipe here.

15-minute easy noodles

So Vegan Pressed for time? Try this super quick dish

This 15-minute easy noodle recipe by So Vegan is completely plant-based and requires only a handful of ingredients. The noodles are coated in a soy, maple, and sesame dressing with some ginger. Tenderstem broccoli and red pepper provide some nutrients, while spring onion adds a savory flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Sheet-pan gnocchi

Kris Karr Gnocchi is a great comfort food dish

This vegan sheet pan gnocchi is a simple, high-protein dinner that you’ll come back to again and again. It includes kale, mushrooms, gnocchi, and herbs and spices. The gnocchi and veg cook on a pan with vegetable broth, balsamic vinegar, and Dijon mustard for a flavor kick.

Coconut dhal with toasted naan fingers

Samantha Jones Photography This dhal is made in just 15 minutes

A cozy coconut dhal is a great quick dinner. It’s filling, comforting, and high in protein. Try this recipe by Rose Wyles. It has simple ingredients and only needs one pan. You make the dish with red split lentils and coconut milk. Vegan vegetable stock and korma curry paste help add depth to the dish. It’s an effortless plant-based dinner, great for cold nights.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 High Protein Recipes To Make For Veganuary