10 Easy One-Pot Vegan Recipes

Looking for easy one-pot vegan recipes to simplify your cooking routine? One-pot meals are a lifesaver, especially after long, busy days. With everything cooking in just one pot, cleanup becomes a breeze, and you can focus on enjoying a delicious dinner without the extra stress.

From creamy one-pot gnocchi bake to protein-packed green cannellini bean stew, these recipes are designed to be flavorful and filling without the hassle. They’re ideal for anyone who wants to spend less time cooking while still enjoying wholesome, plant-based meals.

Easy one-pot orzo soup

Romy London Orzo is a popular ingredient in vegan soups

The first one-pot recipe on this list comes from Romy London. This easy one-pot orzo soup is quick and easy to make. It combines orzo pasta, chickpeas, and a rich tomato base flavored with garlic, onion, and celery. A drizzle of vegan basil pesto adds a fresh finishing touch.

One-pot spaghetti with lentil ragu

Romy London This vegan one-pot recipe takes just 30 minutes to make

Next is a one-pot spaghetti with lentil ragu, also by Romy London. This dish combines spaghetti, lentils, and a rich tomato-based sauce in one pan, making cleanup easy. It’s made in 30 minutes and is great for a cozy night in. Lentils are high in plant protein and make a lovely texture alongside the celery, spinach, and spaghetti.

Caramelized onion butter beans

Catherine Perez Enjoy these beans with your favorite side

These caramelized onion butter beans must be on your easy one-pot vegan recipes list. It comes from Catherine Perez and uses jammy caramelized onions and sun-dried tomatoes with creamy beans for a tasty meal. This dish is best served with toasted sourdough and some vegan Parmesan cheese.

Vegan beans alla vodka

Romy London Beans alla vodka is a protein-packed alternative to the Italian classic

This beans alla vodka is a vegan twist on the classic penne alla vodka. Instead of pasta, Romy London uses butter beans for a protein-packed alternative. The creamy tomato vodka sauce combines vegan butter, cream, garlic, onions, and seasonings like chili flakes for a rich, flavorful dish. Serve this dish with crusty bread or roasted vegetables.

Rustic tomato bean stew

Nadia Fragnito Cannellini beans are high in plant protein

This rustic tomato bean stew from Nadia Fragnito is a classic Tuscan dish perfect for winter. It’s quick and flavorful, made with simple ingredients like cannellini beans, cherry tomatoes, garlic, sage, and chili. This one-pot dish starts by sautéing garlic, sage, and chili in olive oil. Then, it adds cherry tomatoes. Finally, it stirs in cannellini beans and water to create a tasty stew. It’s high in protein and pairs well with crusty bread, greens, or vegan meats.

Vegan cannellini vegetable soup

Romy London This easy soup is high protein and takes only 25 minutes to cook

Romy London’s vegan cannellini vegetable soup is a quick, protein-rich, one-pot meal. Made with simple ingredients like leeks, carrots, onions, and cannellini beans, this hearty dish is flavored with garlic and thyme. This easy recipe is great for meal prep, kid-friendly, and ideal for busy days when you need something warm.

Cheesy haricot beans and leeks skillet

Romy London This dish comes together with a handful of ingredients

This cheesy haricot beans and leeks skillet is a filling and high-protein vegan meal. This one-pan dish combines leeks, haricot beans, and aquafaba for creaminess, topped with melted vegan cheese. Flavored with miso paste, nutritional yeast, and sage, it’s both simple and flavorful. Serve this Romy London recipe with toasted bread or roasted potatoes for a comforting dinner.

Creamy one-pot gnocchi bake

Romy London Top your one-pot gnocchi with breadcrumbs for extra crunch

Ready in just 30 minutes, this creamy one-pot gnocchi bake is a quick and filling vegan dinner. This dish combines gnocchi with a rich tomato and coconut milk sauce seasoned with basil, oregano, and garlic. Everything cooks in one skillet, making it fuss-free and perfect for busy nights. Fresh spinach adds greens, while dairy-free cheese and breadcrumbs create a golden, bubbly topping after baking.

Coconut dhal with toasted naan fingers

Samantha Jones Photography This dhal is made in just 15 minutes

Rose Wyles’ coconut dhal with toasted naan fingers is a quick, protein-packed, one-pan vegan meal. This creamy dish features red split lentils, coconut milk, and korma curry paste, creating a flavorful one-pan meal. Serve it with toasted naan fingers for dipping and freshly chopped coriander for garnish. The recipe is perfect for busy nights, as it is ready in just 15 minutes with minimal cleanup.

Green cannellini bean stew

Romy London Cannellini beans are a great plant-based ingredient for stews and soups

Beans are packed with plant protein, and Romy London’s green cannellini bean stew is a great example of a protein-rich dish ideal for cold winter evenings. This creamy vegan stew is packed with nutritious veggies and made with cannellini beans, kale, peas, and artichokes. Ingredients like vegan cream, miso, and Dijon mustard add depth and richness to the flavor. Serve this one-pot meal hot with crusty bread or a side salad for a complete dinner.

