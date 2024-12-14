X
Creamy Tuna And Leek Pasta

This creamy tuna and leek pasta makes for a quick lunch

a bowl of vegan creamy tuna and leek pasta This pasta uses plant-based tuna - Media Credit: Samantha Jones Photography
Try this creamy tuna and leek pasta for lunch this week. Ready in under 30 minutes, it’s a high-protein addition to your meal rotation. From Rose Wyles’ cookbook High Protein Vegan, the recipe uses plant-based tuna — a growing option in grocery stores and online. If you love the texture and taste of traditional tuna, this vegan version offers a delicious alternative.

The dish combines simple yet flavorful ingredients: plant-based cream, garlic, vegan dry white wine, parsley, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. While the recipe calls for penne, you can easily swap in your favorite pasta shape.

For an extra boost, serve this pasta with a crisp rocket salad on the side. It’s a versatile recipe that works well for quick lunches or even as a speedy dinner.

Creamy tuna and leek pasta

You can make this creamy tuna and leek pasta in under 30 minutes for a simple and tasty lunch.
a bowl of vegan creamy tuna and leek pasta
Duration25 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 400 g dried penne
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 leeks trimmed, cleaned and sliced
  • 2 large garlic cloves sliced
  • 300 g plant-based tuna
  • 150 ml vegan dry white wine
  • 150 ml plant-based single cream
  • 2 tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley
  • Salt and pepper
  • Rocket salad to serve (optional)

Instructions

  • Cook the pasta in a large saucepan of lightly salted boiling water for 10–12 minutes or according to the pack instructions until al dente. Drain well and return to the pan.
  • Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a frying pan, add the leeks, garlic and salt and pepper to taste and cook gently for 5 minutes until the leeks are softened.
  • Add the plant-based tuna and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the wine, bring to the boil and boil until reduced by half. Stir in the plant-based cream and heat through for 2–3 minutes.
  • Add the plant-based tuna sauce to the drained pasta with the parsley and stir over a medium heat for 1 minute. Serve immediately with a rocket salad, if liked.

High Protein Vegan by Rose Wyles, published by Hamlyn, £16.99 www.octopusbooks.co.uk

Rose Wyles

Rose Wyles is a fully qualified plant-based nutritionist and lifestyle enthusiast, with diplomas in Vegan Nutrition, Raw Nutrition and Child Nutrition for Vegans & Vegetarians. Rose possesses a deep passion for crafting delicious and nutritious plant-based meals, and she has transformed the lives of countless individuals through her expertise in a whole food, plant-based diet. She has dedicated her career to helping others adopt this lifestyle and reap the many benefits it offers. With her extensive knowledge of nutrition science and culinary skills, Rose has become a trusted source of information and inspiration for those looking to improve their health, lose weight and embrace a more sustainable way of eating.

