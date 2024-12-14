Try this creamy tuna and leek pasta for lunch this week. Ready in under 30 minutes, it’s a high-protein addition to your meal rotation. From Rose Wyles’ cookbook High Protein Vegan, the recipe uses plant-based tuna — a growing option in grocery stores and online. If you love the texture and taste of traditional tuna, this vegan version offers a delicious alternative.
The dish combines simple yet flavorful ingredients: plant-based cream, garlic, vegan dry white wine, parsley, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. While the recipe calls for penne, you can easily swap in your favorite pasta shape.
For an extra boost, serve this pasta with a crisp rocket salad on the side. It’s a versatile recipe that works well for quick lunches or even as a speedy dinner.
Creamy tuna and leek pasta
Ingredients
- 400 g dried penne
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 leeks trimmed, cleaned and sliced
- 2 large garlic cloves sliced
- 300 g plant-based tuna
- 150 ml vegan dry white wine
- 150 ml plant-based single cream
- 2 tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley
- Salt and pepper
- Rocket salad to serve (optional)
Instructions
- Cook the pasta in a large saucepan of lightly salted boiling water for 10–12 minutes or according to the pack instructions until al dente. Drain well and return to the pan.
- Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a frying pan, add the leeks, garlic and salt and pepper to taste and cook gently for 5 minutes until the leeks are softened.
- Add the plant-based tuna and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the wine, bring to the boil and boil until reduced by half. Stir in the plant-based cream and heat through for 2–3 minutes.
- Add the plant-based tuna sauce to the drained pasta with the parsley and stir over a medium heat for 1 minute. Serve immediately with a rocket salad, if liked.
High Protein Vegan by Rose Wyles, published by Hamlyn, £16.99 www.octopusbooks.co.uk
