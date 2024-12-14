Try this creamy tuna and leek pasta for lunch this week. Ready in under 30 minutes, it’s a high-protein addition to your meal rotation. From Rose Wyles’ cookbook High Protein Vegan, the recipe uses plant-based tuna — a growing option in grocery stores and online. If you love the texture and taste of traditional tuna, this vegan version offers a delicious alternative.

Read more: How To Make This ‘Fish’ Fillet Sandwich

The dish combines simple yet flavorful ingredients: plant-based cream, garlic, vegan dry white wine, parsley, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. While the recipe calls for penne, you can easily swap in your favorite pasta shape.

For an extra boost, serve this pasta with a crisp rocket salad on the side. It’s a versatile recipe that works well for quick lunches or even as a speedy dinner.

Read more: Mushroom And Sage Pasta

Creamy tuna and leek pasta

You can make this creamy tuna and leek pasta in under 30 minutes for a simple and tasty lunch. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 400 g dried penne

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 leeks trimmed, cleaned and sliced

2 large garlic cloves sliced

300 g plant-based tuna

150 ml vegan dry white wine

150 ml plant-based single cream

2 tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley

Salt and pepper

Rocket salad to serve (optional) Instructions Cook the pasta in a large saucepan of lightly salted boiling water for 10–12 minutes or according to the pack instructions until al dente. Drain well and return to the pan.

Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a frying pan, add the leeks, garlic and salt and pepper to taste and cook gently for 5 minutes until the leeks are softened.

Add the plant-based tuna and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the wine, bring to the boil and boil until reduced by half. Stir in the plant-based cream and heat through for 2–3 minutes.

Add the plant-based tuna sauce to the drained pasta with the parsley and stir over a medium heat for 1 minute. Serve immediately with a rocket salad, if liked.

High Protein Vegan by Rose Wyles, published by Hamlyn, £16.99 www.octopusbooks.co.uk

Read more: This Cheesy Smoky Leek Pasta Bake Is Completely Vegan