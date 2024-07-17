Vegan Cream Cheese: The Best Brands To Buy

In recent years, the demand for dairy-free alternatives has surged, driven by dietary changes, ethical concerns, and the desire for healthier options. Among these alternatives, vegan cream cheese has become a staple in many households.

Vegan and dairy-free enthusiasts are spoiled for choice regarding vegan cheese, plant-based cream cheese, and non-dairy cream cheese alternatives. If you’re vegan, finding the right dairy-free cream cheese can be a game-changer for your cooking.

With so many new vegan cream cheese options available, this list helps you choose the best brands to buy in the UK and the USA. There are plenty of creamy alternatives to traditional cream cheese that can be easily found in shops in both countries.

From coconut-based to almond and oat blends, these options ensure you can enjoy your favorite spreads and recipes without compromising flavor or texture. Explore the top brands and discover how they can fit into your recipe roster.

See below for the best vegan cream cheese, its ingredients, where to buy it, the best brands available in the UK and USA, and how to make your own dairy-free cream cheese.

Adobe Stock Vegan alternatives to cream cheese are now more widely available in the USA and UK

What is vegan cream cheese?

So, what is dairy-free cream cheese? Vegan cream cheese is a plant-based alternative to traditional cream cheese, designed to mimic its creamy texture and tangy flavor without using any animal products.

Made from various plant-based ingredients that create a creamy texture and mild flavor, vegan cream cheese offers a similar experience to its dairy counterpart, making it an excellent substitute in both savory and sweet dishes.

Adobe Stock Nuts are often key ingredients in vegan cream cheese but tofu, coconut, and oat is used too

Vegan cream cheese ingredients

The ingredients in non-dairy cream cheese can vary significantly depending on the brand and the desired flavor profile. Crafted from various plant-based ingredients, each brand offers a unique texture and flavor.

Nuts and seeds, such as cashews, almonds, and sunflower seeds, are popular bases due to their rich, creamy consistency when blended. These nuts provide a smooth texture, making them a great substitute for traditional dairy cream cheese.

Additionally, coconut milk or cream is often used for its rich and slightly sweet profile, adding a creaminess to the mix. Tofu, particularly silken tofu, is another common ingredient known for its light texture and ability to absorb flavors well.

Beyond these primary bases, a variety of additional ingredients enhance the flavor and texture of vegan cream cheese. Nutritional yeast is frequently used to impart a cheesy, umami flavor, while lemon juice or apple cider vinegar adds tanginess.

Herbs and spices like garlic, onion powder, chives, and dill infuse flavor into some savory dairy-free cream cheese. Keeping plain vegan cream cheese on hand is also useful for sweet dishes, from baked goods to fridge cheesecakes.

Plant-based oils, such as coconut or olive oil, improve the creaminess, and thickeners like tapioca starch or agar-agar help achieve the desired consistency. These ingredients combine to create vegan cream cheeses that more than rival their dairy counterparts.

Where can you buy vegan cream cheese?

Adobe Stock More and more people are opting for dairy-free cream cheese

Vegan cream cheese is widely available in many countries, making it generally easy to find whether you’re shopping in-person or online. You’ll likely find vegan cream cheese at most major supermarkets, many of which have expanded their plant-based offerings in recent years.

Chains like Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart in the USA, as well as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Marks & Spencer in the UK, stock various plant-based cream cheese brands.

These stores typically place their vegan products in a dedicated section within the dairy aisle, making locating your favorite plant-based alternatives straight forward. Additionally, many of these supermarkets offer their own store brands, providing affordable options for those seeking dairy-free cream cheese.

Online shopping is another option for purchasing vegan cream cheese, especially if you’re looking for a specific brand or flavor that isn’t available locally. Websites like Amazon, Thrive Market, and Ocado deliver a wide range of vegan products right to your doorstep.

Other places to buy plant based cream cheese

Aside from big supermarkets and online retailers you can find dairy free cream cheese in plenty of other establishments. Specialty vegan stores, such as The Vegan Kind Supermarket in the UK or Vegan Essentials in the USA, are one set of examples that offer an even broader selection of vegan cream cheese. These online retailers often carry artisanal and niche brands that you might not find in traditional supermarkets, ensuring that you have access to the best vegan cream cheese options available.

Farmers’ markets and health food stores are also great places to find high quality vegan cream cheese. Many local artisans create their own unique versions of dairy-free cream cheese, often using organic and locally sourced ingredients.

Shopping at these venues not only supports small businesses but also allows you to discover new and innovative vegan products. Whether you’re looking for a classic plain cream cheese or something more adventurous like a cashew-based jalapeño spread, these markets provide a personalized shopping experience with plenty of options to choose from.

Best vegan cream cheese brands in the USA

The United States is spoiled for choice when it comes to plant-based cream cheese brands

The USA boasts a variety of high-quality dairy-free cream cheese brands. Here are some of the top choices:

Kite Hill

Made with almonds, the Kite Hill cream cheese alternative is rich and creamy

Kite Hill’s Cream Cheese Alternative is a great vegan option that caters to the US. The company offers a range of dairy-free cream cheese alternatives made primarily from almond milk. The flavors available include Plain, Chive, Everything, and Garden Veggie, each crafted to deliver a unique taste experience. Kite Hill cream cheese’s ingredients are simple and clean.

They feature almond milk, various spices and herbs, and natural thickeners like xanthan gum and guar gum. These cream cheeses are Kosher, non-GMO, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, and vegan, making them a versatile choice for a wide range of dietary needs.

Buy it online here.

Miyoko’s Creamery

With four flavors to choose from, Miyoko’s Creamery offers plenty of choice

Miyoko’s Creamery offers a range of plant-milk cream cheeses crafted using traditional methods. Their cream cheeses are made primarily from organic cashew milk and organic coconut cream, providing a creamy and subtly tangy base.

Flavors available include Classic Plain, Savory Scallion, Cinnamon Raisin, and Everything. Each flavor incorporates specific organic ingredients to enhance its taste profile. For example, the finely chopped scallions for the Savory Scallion variant and a blend of poppy seeds, sesame seeds, garlic, and onion for the Everything flavor.

Moreover, Miyoko’s cashew cream cheeses are suitable for spreading, baking, and snacking, offering consumers all-purpose use.

Buy it online here.

Daiya Foods

This vegan cream cheese is made with coconut and has three yummy flavors

Daiya Foods offers a range of dairy-free cream cheeze, including Plain, Strawberry, and Chive & Onion flavors. Made from coconut oil, a blend of filtered water, tapioca flour, coconut cream, and natural flavors, the cream cheeze is meant to be smooth and creamy. Daiya vegan cream cheese is ideal for spreading on bagels, using in dips, or incorporating into recipes like no-bake cheesecakes.

Additionally, the brand’s cream cheeze range is gluten and soy-free, as well as non-GMO. Also, it’s made with pea protein and turmeric, which are naturally good for you.

Buy it online here.

Tofutti Brands

“Better than cream cheese” by Tofutti has a range of tofu-based options

Tofutti Brands’ Better Than Cream Cheese is a popular vegan cream cheese alternative. It is available in several varieties: Plain, Garlic & Herb, Smoked, Herbs & Chive, and Whipped Original. It’s made with non-GMO soy protein and tofu and is designed to be versatile.

You can use it in vegan pasta, as frosting for cakes, or even just as an add-on for bagels and sandwiches. It’s also free from gluten. The product should be kept refrigerated and is best consumed within seven days after opening.

Buy it online here.

Follow Your Heart

This versatile dairy-free cream cheese is made with coconut and safflower oil

Another coconut-based vegan cream cheese available in the US is Follow Your Heart’s dairy-free cream cheese. The brand carries only one flavor. The plain cream cheese is certified plant-based, gluten-free, soy-free, kosher, and non-GMO. Its base is organic coconut oil and expeller-pressed high-oleic safflower oil.

Safflower oil is simply a type of sunflower oil that comes from the safflower plant. This oil contains more monounsaturated fats, is heat-stable, and is high in vitamin E. Other notable ingredients include potato and corn starch and vegan cane sugar, amongst other thickeners and flavorings.

The website boasts that this cream cheese is multipurpose, smooth, and tasty. You can enjoy it on a freshly toasted bagel or use it when making nachos, baked potatoes, or cakes.

Buy it online here.

Trader Joe’s vegan cream cheese

This vegan cream cheese alternative is easily accessible at Trader Joe’s

When it comes down to it, buying vegan cream cheese at the supermarket is just ideal. The convenience and lower price point aside, vegans deserve to have their products in big-name grocers. With that in mind, Trader Joe’s vegan cream cheese alternative is a great step in the right direction for US consumers.

This dairy-free cream cheese alternative is made with simple ingredients, a coconut oil base mixed with potato starch and chickpea protein to create spreadability and a silky mouthfeel. Trader Joe’s encourages its consumers to use this cream cheese in any recipe, from jalapeño poppers to vegan Danishes.

Buy it online here.

Best vegan cream cheese brands in the UK

Diary-free cream cheese in the UK is widely accessible online and at retailers like Tesco, Sainsbury, and more

The UK is also home to several dairy-free cream cheese brands. Here are some of the best:

Violife

You can buy Violife vegan cream cheese in three flavors and in a large block for baking

Branded as “Just Like Cream Cheese,” Violife’s vegan cream cheese is popular in the UK. You can buy it in three different flavors: Original, Strawberry, and Chive. You can also buy a cream cheese block, which is great for baking or bulk use.

This product is free from dairy, soy, gluten, lactose, nuts, and preservatives, and it’s enriched with vitamin B12. With a very simple base of coconut oil, potato starch, flavorings, and thickeners, the creamy cheese has been reviewed as being no different in taste or texture from regular dairy cream cheese.

Buy it online here.

Nush

Nush Nush’s products are all almond-based

High-quality and ethically supplied, Nush’s dairy and soy-free products are made with European almonds to create its dairy-free creamy almond milk spread. Said to be thick and creamy, this artisanal cream cheese contains over 60 almonds and is protein-rich. The almond milk cream cheese comes in two varieties, natural and chive.

Each pot is gluten-free and soy-free, containing 95% almond milk along with thickeners and live vegan cheese cultures. The website suggests using the natural spread for sweet and savory dishes, in sauces, as a dip, on pancakes, in soups, and as cake frosting.

Buy it online here.

Bute Island Foods Sheese

Bute Island Foods Bute Island’s Creamy Sheese comes in five flavors including plain

This dairy-free Creamy Sheese comes from Bute Island Vegan Creamery and is available in six flavors. You can choose between Spring Onion & Cracked Black Pepper, Sweet Chili, Original, Garlic & Herb, Cheddar Style, and Chive. Made with a mixture of coconut oil, soya protein concentrate, and various flavorings, this cream cheese alternative can be used exactly the same way as dairy cream cheese.

The product can be used in savory or sweet meals, cheesecake, soups, sauces, pasta, veggies, pies, or toast. The Original flavor won the first-ever Free From Food Awards in Germany in 2016 and is available in Tesco under their Free From range.

Buy it online here.

Sainsbury’s Free From

Sainsbury's Sainsbury’s free from range is affordable and accessible for UK consumers

This vegan, gluten-free coconut-based alternative to soft cheese by Sainbury’s is fortified with calcium and made with soya protein. This vegan cream cheese from Sainsbury’s Free From range is an affordable option for those in the United Kingdom. You can buy this product in store and online, which is a nice bonus for those who prefer both options.

The only caveat to this cream cheese is that it needs to be consumed within three days. However, it’s versatile and creamy and can be used in most dishes.

Buy it online here.

Philadelphia plant based

Philadelphia The famous brand Philadelphia released three plant-based cream cheese flavors last year

Made from almonds and oats, Philadelphia Plant Based is a newish vegan alternative on the market in the UK worth trying. This plant-based line is designed to cater to consumers seeking dairy-free alternatives without compromising on taste and creaminess. It is free from dairy, gluten, and artificial preservatives, making it suitable for a wide range of dietary needs and preferences.

There are three Philadelphia cream cheese flavors in their plant-based range but only the Original is available in the UK. You’ll find Strawberry and Chive & Onion in the US.

Buy it online here.

Vegan cream cheese recipes

Making your own vegan cream cheese at home can be both fun and rewarding. Here are a few recipes to try:

Adobe Stock Making your own dairy free cream cheese substitute can be fun and easy

Cashew cream cheese recipe

If you want to learn how to make vegan cream cheese that’s quick and easy to put together, try this cashew cream cheese recipe from Connoisseurus Veg. Cashews are a great staple in vegan cooking and are widely used in homemade vegan cream cheese recipes.

Simplicity is key for those dipping their toes into plant-based cooking. All you need for this recipe is raw and soaked cashews, lemon juice, salt, and water. After draining your soaked cashews, blend with your other ingredients until creamy.

If you want to make flavored vegan cream cheese, simply add chives, strawberries, or whatever you fancy to your homemade cashew cream cheese.

Find the full recipe here.

Tofu cream cheese recipe

This tofu cream cheese recipe from Nora Cooks only requires five ingredients. It can be made in 10 minutes and is a more protein-rich option. It uses firm tofu, lemon juice, refined coconut oil, nutritional yeast, and salt.

Again, all that’s necessary to put this together is to blend your ingredients until smooth. You’re also welcome to add extras like garlic, maple syrup, or even red pepper. Once done, put it in the fridge for 30 minutes to firm up.

Find the full recipe here.

Almond cream cheese recipe

This easy four-ingredient almond cream cheese by Elephantastic Vegan is another great example of keeping it simple. This base is highly versatile, meaning you can flavor it, eat it on bagels and toast, or use it for baking.

The recipe requires blanched almonds, lemon juice, water, and salt. Soak the almonds overnight, drain them, and then put them into a food processor with the other ingredients and blend. Once creamy, transfer the mixture to a container and chill it in the fridge.

Find the full recipe here.

Read more: The Best Dairy-Free Milks For Coffee