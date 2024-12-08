X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Vegan Chickpea Caesar Salad

Make lunch easy and delicious with this simple chickpea caesar salad recipe

2 Minutes Read

a bowl of vegan chickpea Caesar salad with chickpeas, capers, lemon, and croutons This salad takes under 30 minutes to make - Media Credit: Kim-Julie Hansen
Served cold or warm, there’s nothing like the classic flavors of a caesar salad. For an easy vegan twist, swap chicken for chickpeas to make it fully plant-based. This chickpea caesar salad by Kim-Julie Hansen, from her cookbook Best of Vegan, offers another delicious way to enjoy this iconic dish.

This version includes romaine lettuce, capers, croutons, vegan Caesar dressing, nutritional yeast, and roasted chickpeas. Nutritional yeast provides the cheesy flavor usually brought by Parmesan, while chickpeas offer a source of plant protein. The combination of crisp lettuce, crunchy croutons, and creamy dressing keeps the salad true to its roots, but entirely vegan.

This salad works well for a variety of occasions. Enjoy it as a quick lunch, pack it for work, or wrap it in a tortilla for an easy on-the-go meal. It’s a versatile dish that’s makes for a fast and easy meal.

Chickpea Caesar salad

Try this chickpea Caesar salad for lunch. It's great as a packed lunch and it only takes 25 minutes to make,
a bowl of vegan chickpea Caesar salad with chickpeas, capers, lemon, and croutons
Duration25 minutes
Cook Time15 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

For the salad
  • 2x 400 g cans chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 150 g ciabatta, sourdough or baguette cut into chunks
  • 3 tablespoons panko breadcrumbs optional
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 pinch of ground black pepper
  • 1 large head of romaine lettuce roughly chopped (about 400g/4 cups)
  • 30 g capers
For the dressing
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 120 ml vegan mayo
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • teaspoons maple syrup
  • 2 garlic cloves minced, or 1 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 180°C fan (400°F/Gas 6) and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
  • In a large bowl, mix the chickpeas with the olive oil, bread, breadcrumbs (if using), garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mix well, then transfer to the baking tray and bake for 15 minutes, or until the bread is golden and crispy.
  • Mix the dressing ingredients and serve with the lettuce, capers and chickpea mix.

Best of Vegan: 100 recipes from around the world that celebrate comfort, culture and community by Kim-Julie Hansen (Pavilion Books). Image credit: Kim-Julie Hansen

The Author

Kim-Julie Hansen

Kim-Julie Hansen is the vegan food and lifestyle blogger behind the Best of Vegan and Vegan Reset brands, as well as the author of Vegan Reset: The 28-Day Plan to Kickstart Your Healthy Lifestyle (known as The 28-Day Vegan Plan in the U.K.). She is based in both Brooklyn, New York, and Ostend, Belgium, and loves to share her passion for ethical veganism and plant-based living with her audience of over two million people online. She is also passionate about social justice and mental health.

More by Kim-Julie Hansen

