Vegan Chickpea Caesar Salad

Served cold or warm, there’s nothing like the classic flavors of a caesar salad. For an easy vegan twist, swap chicken for chickpeas to make it fully plant-based. This chickpea caesar salad by Kim-Julie Hansen, from her cookbook Best of Vegan, offers another delicious way to enjoy this iconic dish.

Read more: How To Make This Oil-Free (And Totally Vegan) Caesar Salad Dressing

This version includes romaine lettuce, capers, croutons, vegan Caesar dressing, nutritional yeast, and roasted chickpeas. Nutritional yeast provides the cheesy flavor usually brought by Parmesan, while chickpeas offer a source of plant protein. The combination of crisp lettuce, crunchy croutons, and creamy dressing keeps the salad true to its roots, but entirely vegan.

This salad works well for a variety of occasions. Enjoy it as a quick lunch, pack it for work, or wrap it in a tortilla for an easy on-the-go meal. It’s a versatile dish that’s makes for a fast and easy meal.

Read more: How To Make A Vegan ‘Chicken’ Caesar Salad

Chickpea Caesar salad

Try this chickpea Caesar salad for lunch. It's great as a packed lunch and it only takes 25 minutes to make, No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients For the salad 2x 400 g cans chickpeas drained and rinsed

3 tablespoons olive oil

150 g ciabatta, sourdough or baguette cut into chunks

3 tablespoons panko breadcrumbs optional

2 teaspoons garlic powder

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 pinch of ground black pepper

1 large head of romaine lettuce roughly chopped (about 400g/4 cups)

1 pinch of ground black pepper

30 g capers For the dressing Juice of 1 lemon

120 ml vegan mayo

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1½ teaspoons maple syrup

2 garlic cloves minced, or 1 teaspoon garlic powder Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C fan (400°F/Gas 6) and line a baking tray with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, mix the chickpeas with the olive oil, bread, breadcrumbs (if using), garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mix well, then transfer to the baking tray and bake for 15 minutes, or until the bread is golden and crispy.

Mix the dressing ingredients and serve with the lettuce, capers and chickpea mix.

Best of Vegan: 100 recipes from around the world that celebrate comfort, culture and community by Kim-Julie Hansen (Pavilion Books). Image credit: Kim-Julie Hansen

Read more: How To Make This Mushroom, Sweet Potato, And Tahini Salad