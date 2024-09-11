10 Easy Vegan Sandwiches For A Quick Lunch

Traditional sandwich recipes tend to be heavy on meat and dairy. But these easy vegan sandwich ideas provide variety, convenience, and flavor without the hassle of complex ingredients or lengthy preparation. Whether you’re looking for a high-protein snack to keep you full or a delicious bite for a quick lunch, these sandwiches are perfect for busy days. With simple ingredients and straightforward methods, they make eating vegan easy and enjoyable.

Popular vegan sandwich ingredients include tofu, chickpeas, veggies, plant-based meat, or a combination of these. These sandwiches are perfect for packing for work, school, or enjoying at home when you need a fuss-free meal. You can prepare them in minutes, making them ideal for anyone with a busy lifestyle who wants something healthy and satisfying for lunch.

10 easiest sandwich ideas

These recipes offer simple, quick, and tasty sandwich ideas that don’t require endless prepping or tons of ingredients. From the protein-packed chickpea options to flavorful combinations like sweet potato grilled cheese, you’ll find the perfect sandwich for any time of day.

Shredded tofu sandwich

Natlicious Food This vegan sandwich is nutritious and full of flavor

In 15 minutes, this tasty shredded tofu sandwich by Natlicious Food is ready to eat. It’s a quick and easy option when you’re craving something savory. The tofu is seasoned and shredded, creating a satisfying texture that absorbs the bold flavors of the dressing. Toss it between slices of your favorite bread for a protein-packed meal that’s perfect for lunch or a snack. With minimal prep and cooking time, this sandwich is a convenient, flavorful option for you to enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan tunacado

BOSH! This sandwich features, vegan tuna, tomato, avocado, and pesto

BOSH! offers its own take on the classic tuna and avocado combo with its own vegan tunacado recipe. The creamy avocado pairs perfectly with the tangy, vegan “tuna” made from chickpeas, delivering a fresh, zesty flavor. This sandwich is easy to prepare and is an excellent option for a filling yet refreshing lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan ‘everything’ sandwich

Radhi Devlukia-Shetty The everything sandwich contains all sorts of yummy plant-based ingredients from hummus to jalapenos

For the sandwich that truly has it all, the everything sandwich lives up to its name. It comes from Radhi Devlukia-Shetty and is a fantastic vegan cheese and chip sarnie full of add-ons. This sandwich offers a blend of textures and flavors in every bite, such as an array of veggies, spreads, and crunchy toppings.

Despite its hearty ingredients, it’s surprisingly easy to assemble, making it perfect for a quick meal. You can also customize it with whatever you have on hand, ensuring that no two sandwiches are ever the same.

Find the recipe here.

Mashed chickpea sandwich

FitGreenMind Try this chickpea sandwich made with a tasty chickpea mash and plant-based ingredients on a soft pita

FitGreenMind’s mashed chickpea sandwich is a simple yet delicious lunch option. The mashed chickpeas provide a hearty, creamy filling that’s both nutritious and flavorful. Seasoned with spices and herbs, this sandwich offers a burst of flavor while delivering a good dose of protein. It’s quick to prepare, making it ideal for packing up for work or school.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan artichoke ‘tuna’ sandwich

World of Vegan Artichoke can be used as a substitute for tuna

The vegan artichoke “tuna” sandwich by World of Vegan utilizes canned artichokes for a tuna-like texture in this recipe. This plant-based twist on the classic tuna sandwich is made with typical ingredients, including lettuce, tomato, various sauces like vegan mayo and mustard, dill, onion, and chopped pickle. The artichoke is mixed into a ‘tuna’ salad and placed between two slices of bread.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan bacon and chicken toastie

No Meat Disco Enjoy your protein in an simple yet indulgent sandwich

For something crispy and indulgent, the vegan bacon and chicken toastie by No Meat Disco delivers a savory, smoky flavor in every bite. With a plant-based ‘bacon’ and ‘chicken’ filling, this toastie is perfect for those who crave a hearty sandwich. It’s quick to grill and easy to make, making it a go-to for a fast lunch that feels a little more special.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet potato grilled cheese

Romy London This innovative grilled cheese recipe is about to transform your lunchtime

Romy London’s sweet potato grilled cheese puts a vegan twist on a comforting classic. The sweet potato adds a creamy and slightly sweet texture that pairs perfectly with melted vegan cheese. What’s more, like the rest of the sandwiches on this list, it’s easy to prepare and offers a yummy blend of flavors in every bite. It’s a great option when you want something warm, comforting, and simple to make.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chickpea tuna mayo

Cupful of Kale Leave the chickpeas chunky for a better mouthfeel

Made in only five minutes, this vegan chickpea tuna mayo by Cupful of Kale is a versatile and speedy filling that’s creamy and flavorful. This quick-to-make spread combines chickpeas with a tangy, vegan mayo to create a tasty, protein-rich filling for sandwiches. The texture is smooth yet hearty, and it’s perfect for spreading on toast or using on baked potatoes, wraps, and other formats.

Find the recipe here.

Grilled ‘steak’ and cheese sandwich

Kiki Nelson Got mushrooms lying around? Make them into this grilled ‘steak’ and cheese sandwich

For a warm and gooey toasty that uses your favorite mushrooms, the grilled ‘steak’ and cheese sandwich by Kiki Nelson is a must-try. Using sliced mushrooms as a plant-based steak alternative paired with melted vegan cheese, onion, seasonings, and sprouted grain bread, this Philly Cheesesteak-inspired recipe is comforting and speedy to make.

Find the recipe here.

Apple chickpea salad sandwich

Kiki Nelson Give this apple and chickpea salad sandwich a go for lunch

The last recipe on this list also comes from Kiki Nelson and is a gorgeously crisp and refreshing apple chickpea salad sandwich. This sandwich is light and satisfying and offers a combination of sweet and savory flavors. The crisp apple slices add a juicy crunch to the creamy chickpea salad, creating a perfect balance of textures. Make it when the mood strikes and save the filling in the fridge for meal prep over two or three days.

Find the recipe here.

