Looking for the ultimate vegan chickpea sandwich? Maya at FitGreenMind has come up with a tasty plant protein-packed recipe that is sure to delight your tastebuds. Made with a flavorful and chunky chickpea mash, both fresh and sundried tomatoes, and vegan feta, this sandwich is perfect for vegans looking for a new lunch idea.

The best part about this recipe? It’s quick and easy to make. Prepared in only 15 minutes, you can make this sandwich at home and take it on the go.

Read more: Protein Packed Lentil Stroganoff

Benefits of chickpeas

The benefits of chickpeas – or garbanzo beans – are well known to the plant-based community. But if you don’t know, chickpeas have been eaten for thousands of years. They have a wonderful nutty taste and grainy texture, and they pair well with many other foods. They are full of vitamins, fiber, and protein and offer a variety of health benefits.

In one cup of chickpeas, you’ll find 14.5 grams of protein and 12.5 grams of fiber. What’s more, the legume is also rich in iron, manganese, vitamin B6, and folate. Chickpeas keep you feeling full, give you essential amino acids, and may help support blood sugar regulation with their low glycemic index.

Read more: Vegan Sweet Potato Grilled Cheese

Chickpea sandwich recipe

This smashed chickpea sandwich is bursting with flavor and incredibly easy to make. Made with onion, tahini, sundried tomatoes, basil, and vegan feta, you'll enjoy every bite of this protein-packed meal. This recipe is also perfect for lunch and to take on the go. No ratings yet Duration 15 mins Servings 2 people Ingredients 1 Pita or bread of your choosing

Sundried tomatoes finely chopped

Tomatoes sliced

Fresh basil as much as you like

Vegan feta of your choosing Chickpea mash 1 can cooked chickpeas

1 small onion chopped

1 bunch parsley chopped

1 tbsp tahini

Juice of ½ a lemon

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp paprika

Salt to taste Instructions For the chickpea mash Start by adding your drained chickpeas into your bowl.

Then, finely chop your onion and parsley and add to your bowl of chickpeas.

Add the tahini, lemon juice, maple syrup, paprika, and salt to taste, and then mash until it's a chunky paste. Build your sandwich Half your pita or take your first slice of bread and add the finely chopped sundried tomatoes first.

Follow with a layer of fresh basil.

Then add your chickpea mash and ensure you smooth it over your pita or slice of bread evenly.

Top with slices of fresh tomato and vegan feta.

Cover with the other half of your pita or second slice of bread and grill to your liking.

This recipe was republished with permission from Maya Leinenbach at FitGreenMind. You can find the original recipe here.

Read more: This Creamy Cherry Tomato Risotto Is Perfect For Date Night