How To Make This Flavorful Shredded Tofu Sandwich

Tofu is a magic ingredient that works in a wide range of recipes – from curry and stir fry to donuts and French toast. Tofu can also be used to make delicious vegan sandwiches, as this flavor-packed recipe shows.

Read more: 5 Quinoa Recipes (And The Health Benefits Of The Food)

This high protein vegan lunch is ready in just 15 minutes, so it’s perfect if you’re pushed for time in your lunch break. It’s a Natlicious Food creation, and features classic sandwich condiments like mayo and dijon mustard alongside firm tofu, carrot, spring onion, celery, chili, and some seasonings.

Read more: 15 Calcium-Rich Vegan Recipes

This 15-minute recipe is a life saver this summer, there's no cooking required, just a chopping and mixing and you are all set! I love having it after a beach day, as is refreshing and light but at the same time delicious and filling. No ratings yet Duration 15 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Ingredients 2 tbsp plant-based mayonnaise

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Juice of half lemon

Pinch of salt and pepper

1 tsp of each dried oregano and garlic granules

1 spring onion

1 finger chili

A handful of celery leaves and coriander

1 carrot

280 g extra firm tofu Instructions In a large bowl, add the mayo, mustard, lemon juice, herbs and mix well.

Chop the onion, chili, celery and coriander.

Then grate the carrot and tofu.

Add all the veggies and tofu in the bowl with the mayo dressing and combine well.

Try and adjust the seasoning if needed.

Eat as it is or enjoy in a wrap or use as a sandwich filling.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: 9 High Protein Vegan Salads