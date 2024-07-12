X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

How To Make This Flavorful Shredded Tofu Sandwich

Need a new quick and easy vegan lunch in your life? Read on...

A shredded tofu sandwich, a high protein vegan lunch This vegan sandwich is nutritious and full of flavor - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Tofu is a magic ingredient that works in a wide range of recipes – from curry and stir fry to donuts and French toast. Tofu can also be used to make delicious vegan sandwiches, as this flavor-packed recipe shows.

This high protein vegan lunch is ready in just 15 minutes, so it’s perfect if you’re pushed for time in your lunch break. It’s a Natlicious Food creation, and features classic sandwich condiments like mayo and dijon mustard alongside firm tofu, carrot, spring onion, celery, chili, and some seasonings.

This 15-minute recipe is a life saver this summer, there's no cooking required, just a chopping and mixing and you are all set! I love having it after a beach day, as is refreshing and light but at the same time delicious and filling.
A shredded tofu sandwich, a high protein vegan lunch
Duration15 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp plant-based mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • Juice of half lemon
  • Pinch of salt and pepper
  • 1 tsp of each dried oregano and garlic granules
  • 1 spring onion
  • 1 finger chili
  • A handful of celery leaves and coriander
  • 1 carrot
  • 280 g extra firm tofu

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, add the mayo, mustard, lemon juice, herbs and mix well.
  • Chop the onion, chili, celery and coriander.
  • Then grate the carrot and tofu.
  • Add all the veggies and tofu in the bowl with the mayo dressing and combine well.
  • Try and adjust the seasoning if needed.
  • Eat as it is or enjoy in a wrap or use as a sandwich filling.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

