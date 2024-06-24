The ‘Everything’ Sandwich: A Vegan Lunch Packed Full Of Flavor

Just as its title suggests, this recipe has everything you could want in a sandwich. Layers and layers of bright, tangy, and creamy flavors combine with fun textures for a truly well-rounded lunch or snack.

Read more: 5 High Protein Vegan Sandwiches

The recipe comes from Radhi Devlukia-Shetty’s vegan cookbook JOYFULL, and is inspired by childhood corner shop runs to get potato chips with her sister. The sandwich is essentially a cheese and chip sandwich crammed full of plant-based condiments and some veggies.

So, if you like most flavors and are a bit adventurous with your sandwich choices, you’ll have no problem devouring this dish with your favorite bag of chips. For the base, it’s ideal to have substantial bread like ciabatta or focaccia on hand to ensure your sandwich doesn’t fall apart. It’s a super-saucy combination of condiments.

The recipe features a herby pesto, vegan mayo, jalapenos, sun-dried tomatoes, and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard. The addition of arugula cuts the intense and tangy flavors, while the vegan cheese keeps things creamy, and the potato chips add a lovely crunch. Give this recipe a try if you’re looking for something a little different for lunch.

Read more: 5 Creative Courgette Recipes

The ‘everything’ sandwich

The everything sandwich is flavor heavy and can be made with all your favorite condiments. This sandwich is something else. Be sure to make it on a substantial bread to ensure all those condiments stay in the sandwich. And don't be tempted to forgo to potato chips. Your choice of potato chips will take your everything sandwich to the next level. No ratings yet Duration 15 minutes mins Servings 1 sandwich Ingredients Extra-virgin olive oil for toasting

One 6-inch ciabatta roll or piece of focaccia, halved or 2 slices of your favorite bread

2 tbsp vegan mayo or vegan cream cheese

2 tbsp vegan hummus

2 tsp cavolo nero pesto or store-bought pesto

1 tsp sambal oelek

1 tsp spicy English or Dijon mustard

3 to 5 slices vegan cheese or ¼ to ½ cup shredded vegan cheese

2 tbsp chopped, pitted green or black olives

5 to 6 slices picked jalapeno peppers chopped

½ cup arugula

Ketchup optional but strongly suggested

Your favorite potato chips Instructions Brush olive oil on both sides of each slice of bread. In a large skillet, toast the bread over medium heat on both sides. (You could also do this under a low broiler or in a toaster, but without the oil.) Let cool.

Spread mayo over both slices of bread, followed by a layer each of hummus and pesto. Spread the sambal on one piece of bread and the mustard on the other.

Layer on the cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, and jalapeños. Top with the arugula. If desired, add a squirt of ketchup and a handful of potato chips.

Devour immediately.

Excerpted from JOYFULL: Cook Effortlessly, Eat Freely, Live Radiantly .Copyright @ 2024 by Radhi Devlukia-Shetty. Photography Copyright © 2024 by Alanna Hale. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, and imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

Read more: 15 Vegan Picnic Recipes