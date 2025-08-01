X
Vegan Recipes

10 Feta Recipes (That Are All 100% Vegan)

Vegan feta is an excellent addition to a wide range of recipes

watermelon salad for vegan feta recipes Try these vegan feta recipes for tasty plant-based meals - Media Credit: Romy London

Vegan feta recipes offer a tasty way to enjoy the salty, tangy bite of traditional cheese – minus the dairy. From tofu-based versions to almond or cashew blends, there are so many homemade and store-bought options that can be used in a wide variety of recipes.

Some are soft and spreadable, others crumbly and firm, giving plant-based cooks plenty of ways to experiment. Feta is popular for its sharp flavor and versatility, making it a go-to choice for anyone looking to elevate their meals with minimal effort. If you’re new to plant-based feta and don’t know where to start, give these 10 recipes a try.

Read more: 15 Vegan Recipes To Make When You’re Craving Takeout

Vegan quinoa and feta salad

A quinoa and feta salad made with entirely dairy-free ingredients for vegan feta recipes
Natlicious Food This quinoa and feta salad is completely free from dairy

Make this vegan quinoa and feta salad by Natlicious Food for a quick, high-protein meal. Tossed with cucumber, avocado, spring onion, and a tangy dill-garlic vinaigrette, it’s fresh and full of texture. The vegan feta adds creaminess while the quinoa keeps it filling and light.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan feta and corn salad

A vegan feta and corn salad in a bowl with a wooden serving spoon for vegan feta recipes
Natlicious Food This vegan feta salad is perfect for summer

Natlicious Food’s vegan feta and corn salad brings together grilled corn, cucumber, olives, and creamy vegan feta in one bright, punchy bowl. A simple lemon and olive oil dressing ties it all together, with fresh coriander and oregano adding a herby finish. It’s quick to make and full of flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Quinoa stuffed tomatoes with plant-based feta

A tray of quinoa stuffed tomatoes with plant-based feta
Natlicious Food These stuffed tomatoes are an excellent spring lunch

Next is another Natlicious Food recipe. These quinoa stuffed tomatoes with plant-based feta are full of protein and great for an intimate dinner. The filling is rich with sautéed veg, tomato paste, and quinoa, while the roasted tomatoes turn soft and sweet in the oven. Crumbled feta adds the final creamy touch.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan quinoa bowl with tofu feta

A quinoa bowl filled with chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumber, and basil, next to some dairy-free tofu feta
Jo Sidey This quinoa bowl is an excellent vegan lunch

Tofu feta is used in this vegan quinoa bowl by Elly Smart. It’s tossed with chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, and red onion, then finished with fresh basil and a lemony, herby dressing. The tofu soaks up loads of flavor and makes this bowl feel hearty without being heavy.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan whipped feta with slow roasted tomatoes

A vegan whipped feta dish with slow-roasted tomatoes for vegan feta recipes
Romy London This whipped feta dish makes for an excellent vegan appetizer

Try this creamy vegan whipped feta with slow roasted tomatoes by Romy London next. The feta and yogurt blend into a silky dip, while the tomatoes add depth and sweetness. Topped with roasted red peppers, pine nuts, and thyme, it’s perfect with bread or crackers.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 11 Vegan Dinners Where Chickpeas Are The Star Of The Show

Vegan caramelized veg and feta pie

A dairy-free, feta, and asparagus pie, a vegan asparagus recipe
BOSH! All these asparagus recipes are completely free from animal products

This vegan caramelized veg and feta pie by BOSH! should be next on your list. It’s packed with leeks, spinach, herbs, and a creamy tofu filling that mimics cheese perfectly. Finished with plant-based burrata and tender asparagus, it’s rich, savory, and totally guest-worthy.

Find the recipe here.

Grilled zucchini and feta salad

A large plate of zucchini salad made with macadamia nut-based dairy-free feta
Romy London Make this summer salad for your next al fresco lunch

Romy London’s grilled zucchini and feta salad is warm, hearty, and perfectly filling. The smoky zucchini pairs beautifully with creamy macadamia-based feta and crunchy toasted walnuts. A mustard-lemon dressing ties it all together, making each bite rich, tangy, and fresh.

Find the recipe here.

Silky vegan feta polenta

A dairy-free polenta made with vegan feta
BOSH! This BOSH! recipe is perfect for dinner parties

BOSH!’s dairy-free silky feta polenta is a vegan delight. It’s creamy, rich, and full of flavor thanks to oat milk, vegan butter, and nutritional yeast. Roasted cherry tomatoes in harissa oil bring heat and sweetness, while the feta melts into the polenta for extra depth.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan feta from scratch

A white bowl filled with homemade macadamia feta, a homemade vegan cheese recipe cooked from scratch
Janis Nicolay Making vegan cheese at home is easier than you think

Having a homemade vegan feta recipe on hand is a must. This recipe from Ed Tatton uses macadamia nuts to create a crumbly, tangy feta that tastes just like the real thing. It takes a few days to prepare, but the result is rich, creamy, and perfect for salads, pizzas, or scones.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan watermelon and feta salad

a vegan watermelon and feta salad made with cucumber and rocket
Romy London If you fancy a light lunch, make this watermelon and feta salad

Romy London’s vegan watermelon and feta salad with a balsamic glaze is refreshing… and packed with texture. Sweet melon, crisp cucumber, and sharp red onion come together with herby dressing and creamy vegan feta. A final drizzle of balsamic glaze makes each bite bright and balanced.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 15 Mediterranean Vegan Recipes

The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

