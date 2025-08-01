10 Feta Recipes (That Are All 100% Vegan)

Vegan feta recipes offer a tasty way to enjoy the salty, tangy bite of traditional cheese – minus the dairy. From tofu-based versions to almond or cashew blends, there are so many homemade and store-bought options that can be used in a wide variety of recipes.

Some are soft and spreadable, others crumbly and firm, giving plant-based cooks plenty of ways to experiment. Feta is popular for its sharp flavor and versatility, making it a go-to choice for anyone looking to elevate their meals with minimal effort. If you’re new to plant-based feta and don’t know where to start, give these 10 recipes a try.

Vegan quinoa and feta salad

Natlicious Food This quinoa and feta salad is completely free from dairy

Make this vegan quinoa and feta salad by Natlicious Food for a quick, high-protein meal. Tossed with cucumber, avocado, spring onion, and a tangy dill-garlic vinaigrette, it’s fresh and full of texture. The vegan feta adds creaminess while the quinoa keeps it filling and light.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan feta and corn salad

Natlicious Food This vegan feta salad is perfect for summer

Natlicious Food’s vegan feta and corn salad brings together grilled corn, cucumber, olives, and creamy vegan feta in one bright, punchy bowl. A simple lemon and olive oil dressing ties it all together, with fresh coriander and oregano adding a herby finish. It’s quick to make and full of flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Quinoa stuffed tomatoes with plant-based feta

Natlicious Food These stuffed tomatoes are an excellent spring lunch

Next is another Natlicious Food recipe. These quinoa stuffed tomatoes with plant-based feta are full of protein and great for an intimate dinner. The filling is rich with sautéed veg, tomato paste, and quinoa, while the roasted tomatoes turn soft and sweet in the oven. Crumbled feta adds the final creamy touch.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan quinoa bowl with tofu feta

Jo Sidey This quinoa bowl is an excellent vegan lunch

Tofu feta is used in this vegan quinoa bowl by Elly Smart. It’s tossed with chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, and red onion, then finished with fresh basil and a lemony, herby dressing. The tofu soaks up loads of flavor and makes this bowl feel hearty without being heavy.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan whipped feta with slow roasted tomatoes

Romy London This whipped feta dish makes for an excellent vegan appetizer

Try this creamy vegan whipped feta with slow roasted tomatoes by Romy London next. The feta and yogurt blend into a silky dip, while the tomatoes add depth and sweetness. Topped with roasted red peppers, pine nuts, and thyme, it’s perfect with bread or crackers.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan caramelized veg and feta pie

BOSH! All these asparagus recipes are completely free from animal products

This vegan caramelized veg and feta pie by BOSH! should be next on your list. It’s packed with leeks, spinach, herbs, and a creamy tofu filling that mimics cheese perfectly. Finished with plant-based burrata and tender asparagus, it’s rich, savory, and totally guest-worthy.

Find the recipe here.

Grilled zucchini and feta salad

Romy London Make this summer salad for your next al fresco lunch

Romy London’s grilled zucchini and feta salad is warm, hearty, and perfectly filling. The smoky zucchini pairs beautifully with creamy macadamia-based feta and crunchy toasted walnuts. A mustard-lemon dressing ties it all together, making each bite rich, tangy, and fresh.

Find the recipe here.

Silky vegan feta polenta

BOSH! This BOSH! recipe is perfect for dinner parties

BOSH!’s dairy-free silky feta polenta is a vegan delight. It’s creamy, rich, and full of flavor thanks to oat milk, vegan butter, and nutritional yeast. Roasted cherry tomatoes in harissa oil bring heat and sweetness, while the feta melts into the polenta for extra depth.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan feta from scratch

Janis Nicolay Making vegan cheese at home is easier than you think

Having a homemade vegan feta recipe on hand is a must. This recipe from Ed Tatton uses macadamia nuts to create a crumbly, tangy feta that tastes just like the real thing. It takes a few days to prepare, but the result is rich, creamy, and perfect for salads, pizzas, or scones.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan watermelon and feta salad

Romy London If you fancy a light lunch, make this watermelon and feta salad

Romy London’s vegan watermelon and feta salad with a balsamic glaze is refreshing… and packed with texture. Sweet melon, crisp cucumber, and sharp red onion come together with herby dressing and creamy vegan feta. A final drizzle of balsamic glaze makes each bite bright and balanced.

Find the recipe here.

