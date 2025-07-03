X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Add These Tofu ‘Taste Cubes’ To Your Next Sandwich

These flavorful tofu cubes go great on just about anything

By

2 Minutes Read

tofu taste cubes on a seeded bagel You can easily add these tofu taste cubes to salads and greens - Media Credit: Maya Sozer
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Tofu taste cubes are an easy, flavorful way to turn a block of high-protein tofu into something exciting. This simple recipe coats tofu in a spicy, savory sauce and cooks it with diced carrot and celery for added texture. It’s packed with protein and comes together quickly in one pan.

What makes this recipe stand out is how many ways you can use it. Pile the cubes onto a toasted bagel, toss them into a salad, spoon over rice, or layer them into a wrap. They work as a filling for sandwiches, a topping for power bowls, or just as a stand-alone dish. The sauce is flavorful, flexible, and you can adjust the spices to suit your taste.

If you want to meal prep, tofu taste cubes hold up well in the fridge. Make a big batch and enjoy them for lunch or dinner throughout the week. This recipe comes from Easy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Maya Sozer.

Read more: Vegan Feta And Corn Salad

Fry up your tofu taste cubes

These tofu taste cubes are spicy, savory, and endlessly versatile. Serve them on a bagel, toss into salads, or add to bowls and rice dishes. They’re high in plant protein, quick to cook, and perfect for prepping ahead for lunch or dinner.
tofu taste cubes on a seeded bagel
No ratings yet
Servings1

Ingredients

For the sauce
  • 2 tbsp (32 g) tomato paste
  • 2 tbsp (28 ml) soy sauce
  • 1 tsp red pepper flakes
  • ½ tsp ground cumin
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the rest
  • 2 tbsp (28 ml) grapeseed oil or other
  • Vegetable oil
  • 1 carrot diced
  • 1 stalk celery diced
  • 8 oz (225 g) extra-firm tofu, diced
  • ¼ cup (32 g) nutritional yeast

Instructions

  • In a bowl, mix together all the sauce ingredients, including salt and black pepper to taste, plus ¼ cup (60 ml) of water.
  • Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat.
  • Add the carrot and celery and cook for 1 minute.
  • Add the tofu and the sauce and cook, stirring, for 5 to 7 minutes.
  • Adjust the salt. Turn off the heat, add the nutritional yeast and mix.

Reprinted with permission from Easy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Maya Sozer. Page Street Publishing Co. 2016. Photo credit: Maya Sozer.

Read more: How To Make This ‘Always A Winner’ Vegan Sandwich

Tagged

high protein

nutritional yeast

recipes

tofu

tomato

vegan recipes

vegan sandwich

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Maya Sozer

Maya Sozer is a chef, co-founder of the vegan food blog Dreamy Leaf and food photographer with over 36K followers on Instagram. Her culinary background includes chef positions in two San Francisco Bay Area restaurants, where she had responsibilities of day-to-day operations and new recipe development. She lives in Palo Alto, California

More by Maya Sozer

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active