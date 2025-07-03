Add These Tofu ‘Taste Cubes’ To Your Next Sandwich

Tofu taste cubes are an easy, flavorful way to turn a block of high-protein tofu into something exciting. This simple recipe coats tofu in a spicy, savory sauce and cooks it with diced carrot and celery for added texture. It’s packed with protein and comes together quickly in one pan.

What makes this recipe stand out is how many ways you can use it. Pile the cubes onto a toasted bagel, toss them into a salad, spoon over rice, or layer them into a wrap. They work as a filling for sandwiches, a topping for power bowls, or just as a stand-alone dish. The sauce is flavorful, flexible, and you can adjust the spices to suit your taste.

If you want to meal prep, tofu taste cubes hold up well in the fridge. Make a big batch and enjoy them for lunch or dinner throughout the week. This recipe comes from Easy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Maya Sozer.

Fry up your tofu taste cubes

These tofu taste cubes are spicy, savory, and endlessly versatile. Serve them on a bagel, toss into salads, or add to bowls and rice dishes. They’re high in plant protein, quick to cook, and perfect for prepping ahead for lunch or dinner. No ratings yet Servings 1 Ingredients For the sauce 2 tbsp (32 g) tomato paste

2 tbsp (28 ml) soy sauce

1 tsp red pepper flakes

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp garlic powder

Salt and freshly ground black pepper For the rest 2 tbsp (28 ml) grapeseed oil or other

Vegetable oil

1 carrot diced

1 stalk celery diced

8 oz (225 g) extra-firm tofu, diced

¼ cup (32 g) nutritional yeast Instructions In a bowl, mix together all the sauce ingredients, including salt and black pepper to taste, plus ¼ cup (60 ml) of water.

Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat.

Add the carrot and celery and cook for 1 minute.

Add the tofu and the sauce and cook, stirring, for 5 to 7 minutes.

Adjust the salt. Turn off the heat, add the nutritional yeast and mix.

Reprinted with permission from Easy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Maya Sozer. Page Street Publishing Co. 2016. Photo credit: Maya Sozer.

