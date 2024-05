Going vegan doesn’t mean missing out on your favorite egg dishes, it just means you’ll have to get a bit creative to recreate them. Tofu is a well-established vegan egg replacement, and this recipe uses it to make a high protein eggless egg salad sandwich.

The recipe comes from Clean Food Dirty Girl, and it uses a clever mix of ingredients to give it an eggy flavor and texture. The most important of these is black salt. Black salt, also known as kala namak, is a type of rock salt that is a pungent-smelling condiment that smells similar to boiled eggs. Black salt is especially popular in vegan cuisine because its eggy flavor makes it an excellent ingredient for replicating the taste of eggs in various vegan dishes. It is commonly used in tofu scrambles, vegan omelets, and other egg-free recipes where mimicking the flavor of eggs is desired.

Another key ingredient is turmeric, which is commonly used to give vegan eggs their yellowy color. Another added benefit of cooking with turmeric is the huge health benefits it’s associated with. Other ingredients used in the recipe include yellow mustard, coconut aminos, and nutritional yeast.

‘Egg’ salad sandwich recipe

No ratings yet Ingredients 1 package extra firm tofu, drained, rinsed, and pressed (395 g / directions below) Mayo ⅓ cup raw cashews, soaked in hot water for 10 minutes (45 g)

⅔ cup unsweetened non-dairy milk (any variety)

⅓ cup tahini (80 g)

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tbsp yellow mustard

1 tbsp coconut aminos

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp salt Everything else ½ cup celery, diced (50 g)

¼ cup yellow onion, finely diced (40g)

2 tbsp parsley, chopped (8 g / any variety)

¼ tsp black salt (aka "kala namak" / can sub regular salt to omit eggy flavor)

Black pepper to taste Instructions Remove the tofu from the packaging and rinse with water. Using your preferred method, press your tofu for 10–15 minutes.

While your tofu is pressing, drain the cashews (discard soaking water) then place them into your blender, along with the rest of the mayo ingredients and blend until super creamy and smooth.

When your tofu is pressed, place it into a bowl and mash with a fork until there are no big pieces and it’s nice and crumbly.

Add the celery, onion, and parsley and stir. Add the mayo and stir again until all of the ingredients are combined.

Add black salt and black pepper to taste. You can find black salt (kala namak) in most international grocery stores, specifically Indian or Middle Eastern markets. It’s NOT the same as Hawaiian black salt.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

