10 High-Protein Fall Recipes

These high-protein fall recipes bring together seasonal vegetables and plant-based protein for balanced and nutritious meals. Think beans, lentils, and chickpeas paired with fall staples like carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, and root vegetables. It’s seasonal eating that keeps you energized and full.

Each recipe blends comfort and nutrition. From curries and stews to roasted bowls and soups, they make it easy to cook with what’s fresh while boosting protein intake. These meals are simple to prepare and built for cooler weather.

Using fall produce adds color and flavor while keeping things wholesome. Whether you’re meal-prepping for the week or cooking something warm after work, these dishes offer variety and substance.

Caramelized sprouts with butter beans

Romy London Brussels sprouts, butter beans, and chestnuts make up the key ingredients in this dish

Whether it’s autumn or winter, sprout lovers will enjoy this speedy caramelized sprouts with butter beans recipe by Romy London. Brussels sprouts are pan-fried with smoked paprika, balsamic vinegar, and chestnuts, then mixed with creamy butter beans for a rich, protein-packed dish.

Rice and lentils with tahini roasted root veg

Nassima Rothacker The combination of lentils and chickpeas make this root vegetable dish high in plant protein

This rice and lentils dish with tahini roasted root veg is great for sharing. This Annie Rigg recipe combines cumin-spiced carrots, parsnips, and beets over fragrant rice and lentils, finished with a drizzle of maple-tahini glaze and bright chermoula dressing.

Sunshine tempeh curry

BOSH! Try this simple yet fragrant plant-based curry made with vegan-friendly tempeh

This bright and spicy sunshine tempeh curry by BOSH! is a creamy and zesty dinner dish. This bright and spicy sunshine tempeh curry by BOSH! is a creamy and zesty dinner dish. Tempeh is simmered in a fragrant coconut sauce with lemongrass, turmeric, and chili, creating a rich, flavorful curry.

Oven-baked butter chickpeas

Katy Beskow This recipe includes sultanas and mango chutney that pairs well with the coconut milk base

Next, try this oven-baked butter chickpeas recipe from Katy Beskow. The vegetables roast in a creamy coconut sauce that turns golden in the oven, with bursts of sweetness from mango chutney and sultanas adding depth to every bite.

Chickpea masala tomato soup

Amber Asakura Use this recipe to batch cook cozy and nutritious meals for fall

A fragrant tomato soup with masala and high-protein chickpeas make for a cozy meal. This recipe from Clean Food Dirty Girl blends creamy coconut milk with warming spices and tender chickpeas for a balanced, flavorful dish that’s easy to batch-cook and perfect for weeknights.

Green curry sweet potatoes with shiitake mushrooms

Kathy Hester Thai green curry is a comfort food classic

Try this green curry with sweet potatoes and shiitake mushrooms by Kathy Hester if you like Thai flavors. It’s creamy, aromatic, and full of depth, combining tender vegetables, mushrooms, and green curry paste into a simple one-pot meal.

Squash and spinach dhal

Amy Lanza Butternut squash mixed with a coconut-based dahl curry is just what you need for a cozy meal

This squash dhal by Nourishing Amy is easy to prep and perfect for busy weeknights. It’s a creamy mix of roasted butternut squash, red lentils, and spinach, simmered with spices for a wholesome meal.

Plantain and brown lentils

Yuki Sugiura This dish uses a sweet and spicy dressing

Plantains and lentils are a perfect pair if you’re looking for a high-protein, high-fiber meal. This recipe by Denai Moore combines roasted plantains with brown lentils and a spicy pistachio-corn nut dressing for a dish that’s sweet, nutty, and full of texture.

Sweet potato and kale chili

Erin and Dusty Stancyzk This vegan chili is the perfect cold weather dinner

A vegan chili packed with legumes and seasonal veg is a must for cold weather. Whip up this sweet potato and kale chili by Erin and Dusty Stanczyk in 50 minutes and enjoy over and over again.

Cheesy, Beany, Broccoli Power Bowl

Lizzie Mayson Lentils, quinoa, silken tofu, and chickpeas make this dish super high in protein

Finally, try this protein-rich cheesy bean and broccoli power bowl by Sophie Waplington. It contains quinoa, lentils, and creamy butter beans with charred broccoli and crispy chickpeas for a balanced, flavorful bowl that’s ideal for meal prep or a quick dinner.

