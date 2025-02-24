How To Make This 30-Minute Plantain And Brown Lentils Dish

This plantain and brown lentils dish from Plentiful by Denai Moore is simple and full of flavor. Plantains bring a sweet, caramelized taste when baked. Their sticky texture pairs perfectly with the nutty, spicy hot pistachio and corn nut dressing.

Plantains are a great source of fiber, potassium, and vitamins, making them a nutritious – and very tasty – choice. In this recipe, you roast them with olive oil, salt, and pepper, enhancing their natural sweetness and creating a starchy texture. Pairing plantain with brown lentils makes this dish an excellent source of plant-based protein.

The hot pistachio and corn nut dressing brings the recipe to life with its crunch and spicy kick. The roasted pistachios and spicy corn nuts provide texture, while the olive oil, garlic, and chili flakes create a warm, flavorful base. Agave syrup and lemon zest add sweetness and a bit of brightness.

Plantains and brown lentils

While it looks fancy, this plantain and brown lentils with hot pistachio and corn nut dressing recipe takes only 30 minutes to make and is great for lunch or dinner. Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 1 Ingredients 1 plantain halved lengthways

1½ teaspoons olive oil

30 g pre-cooked puy lentils preferably from a pouch

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Thick plain non-dairy yoghurt to serve For the hot pistachio and corn nut dressing 20 g roasted pistachios

20 g spicy corn nuts

60 ml olive oil

1 garlic clove very finely chopped

1 teaspoon chili flakes

2 tablespoons agave syrup

Zest of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon fine salt Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C (400°F/gas 6) and line a baking sheet with baking parchment.

Rub the plantain halves with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the plantain flesh side down on the baking sheet and bake in the oven for 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the dressing. Combine the pistachios and corn nuts in a small bowl.

Warm the olive oil in a saucepan over a medium heat, then add the garlic and chili flakes and remove from the heat.

Pour the warm oil mixture over the pistachios and corn nuts. Add the agave syrup, lemon zest and salt. Transfer to a clean jar.

Toss the cooked brown lentils in a little bit of the oil from the dressing.

Plate up by adding a little bit of thick non- dairy yoghurt to a plate, then add the lentils and place the hot plantain on top.

Drizzle over some of the dressing and finish with a pinch of salt.

This recipe was republished with permission from Plentiful by Denai Moore (Hardie Grant, £24), Photography © Yuki Sugiura

