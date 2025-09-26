10 Early Fall Recipes With Apples

Try these early fall recipes with apples to see just how versatile this everyday fruit can be.

Apples are one of the most popular ingredients throughout autumn and winter, and they fit easily into both sweet and savory dishes. They bring natural sweetness, a little acidity, and a crisp texture that works alongside a whole range of ingredients and flavors. (Plus they’re in season right now.)

Think apple tarts, pies, crumbles, or cookies that showcase warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Think breakfast smoothies, porridge, and granola bowls for a simple start to the morning. On the savory side, apples provide balance for earthy flavors and spices. They pair well with lentils, chickpeas, squash, and leafy greens, adding brightness to salads, stews, or curries.

Apples make for practical, delicious, and endlessly adaptable fall cooking.

Raw apple pie bars

Maya Sozer These bars are great for a snack

The first of the early fall recipes with apples is for these raw apple pie bars and comes from Maya Sozer. A pecan and raisin crust holds a creamy cashew layer, made with a blend of apple juice, maple syrup, and warming spices. These apple pie bars are chewy, spiced, and perfect as a snack, lunchbox treat, or light dessert.

Tofu and apple skewers

Jazz Apple These tofu and apple skewers are perfect for a quick lunch

Make some tofu and apple skewers for lunch with this unique but simple recipe from JAZZ Apple. The cubes of tofu are paired with apples, onions, and peppers, then coated in a savory-sweet marinade made from tamari, miso, and maple, and then cooked until perfectly caramelized.

Tempeh and apple burgers

Jazz Apple These tempeh and apple burgers can be enjoyed any time of year

Tempeh and apple burgers are a great choice for weekend eating, and this recipe also comes from JAZZ Apple. It features a base made from black beans, oats, and grated tempeh, combined with apple and onion for flavor and moisture. Whether baked or grilled, these plant-based burgers hold up well and taste great topped with avocado, sauerkraut, and a dollop of vegan mayo.

Apple pie nuggets

Mark Filippelli This recipe contains Biscoff, which is accidentally vegan

Next up, try making these apple pie nuggets by Mark Filippelli for a fun and moreish dessert. Fold fresh apples and spices into a simple batter, fry until golden, and then serve with warm Biscoff drizzled on top. Finished each one off with icing and plant-based ice cream.

Apple and sweet potato chickpea tagine

Jazz Apple Add more veggies to your diet with a mix of fall fruits and veggies

An apple, chickpea, and sweet potato tagine is ideal for chilly nights at home. Another recipe from JAZZ Apple, this one requires simmering apples and root vegetables together with harissa, spices, and chickpeas to create a rich, warming dish. Serve it with couscous, flatbreads, and fresh herbs.

Sweet potato, apple, and berry smoothie bowl

Jazz Apple This smoothie bowl is a quick and easy vegan breakfast

For JAZZ Apple’s take on a smoothie bowl, mix sweet potato with apple, berries, oats, and avocado for a creamy base that’s naturally nutrient-rich. Top this off with fresh fruit and nuts for a colorful, filling, and tasty way to start the day.

Spinach arugula salad with candied pecans and apples

Elaine Gordon This vegan salad is packed full of flavor

For something light, try this spinach, arugula, and apple salad by Elaine Gordan. It combines sweet apples, candied pecans, and vegan feta, balanced with peppery greens and red onion. Toss everything with a creamy poppy seed dressing, and you have a crisp, flavorful, and quick salad for any day of the week.

Apple biryani

Jazz Apple This vegan biryani recipe is packed full of vegetables

Make this apple biryani next by cooking apples with rice, peas, carrots, and sweetcorn, along with spices like cardamom, cloves, and curry powder. The result is a fragrant, colorful dish with a hint of sweetness and plenty of flavor.

Apple and blackberry tart

JAZZ Apple This apple and blackberry pie is completely plant-based

This apple and blackberry pie is sure to be a hit with friends and family. The flaky shortcrust pastry holds a soft, cinnamon-spiced filling of apples and juicy blackberries. This recipe, which comes from JAZZ Apple, is deceptively simple yet appears impressive. Serve warm with vegan ice cream or enjoy it cold the next day.

Apple power bowl

Jazz Apple This vegan apple power bowl is packed with protein and fiber

Finally, for a nutritious and delicious evening meal, make this apple power bowl with kale, pecans, and roasted carrots, also from JAZZ Apple. Quinoa and farro form the bowl’s protein-rich base, while crisp apples, carrots, and toasted pecans add color and crunch. Toss it with kale and a tangy red wine vinaigrette for a wholesome dinner that’s balanced, filling, and easy to prep.

