green curry sweet potatoes with shiitake mushrooms

Make this fragrant green curry sweet potato dish with shiitake mushrooms in your Instant Pot tonight. It’s rich, cozy, and full of vibrant Thai-inspired flavor. Creamy coconut milk forms the base, and sweet potatoes bring natural sweetness. Shiitake mushrooms add a meaty texture and earthy flavor that pairs well with the curry paste.
The dish uses pantry-friendly ingredients and comes together fast under pressure. Edamame adds a boost of plant protein, while green onions give it freshness. You can serve this curry over rice or noodles, making it a flexible weeknight option. The flavors are well-balanced – spicy, savory, and a little sweet.
You can use store-bought curry paste or make your own to control the spice level. The coconut milk gets sautéed first to release its aroma, then combined with the paste for a full-bodied sauce. Everything cooks in one pot, saving time and cleanup.
This recipe comes from Kathy Hester’s cookbook Gluten-Free, Vegan Cooking in Your Instant Pot. It’s a filling plant-based dish with layers of flavor and a creamy finish you’ll want to make again.
How to make the curry
Ingredients
- 1½ cups (355 ml) full-fat coconut milk stirred well, divided
- ½ cup (56 g) fresh Green Curry Paste (see below) or 3 tbsp (45 g) store-bought green curry paste
- 1 sweet potato (114 g), peeled and cut into 2-inch (5-cm) chunks (or substitute butternut squash, Hubbard squash or kabocha pumpkin)
- 1½ cups (130 g) sliced shiitake mushrooms or button mushrooms (¼ inch [6 mm] thick)
- ½ cup (118 ml) water
- 2 tsp (10 ml) pure maple syrup or sweetener of choice to taste (optional)
- 2 tsp (11 g) fine sea salt
- 1 cup (120 g) frozen edamame beans (use frozen green peas to make soy-free)
- 3 tbsp (19 g) finely chopped green onion
- Cooked grain or gluten-free noodles
- Chopped fresh cilantro
Green Curry Paste
- 5–7 fresh green jalapeño chilies
- ¾ cup (12 g) coarsely chopped fresh cilantro or parsley
- ½ cup (75 g) chopped shallots or onion
- ⅓ cup (30 g) peeled and coarsely chopped fresh ginger
- 2 tbsp (16 g) chopped garlic
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- ½ tsp ground pepper
- ⅓–½ cup (78–118 ml) water divided
Instructions
- On your Instant Pot, press sauté and add about half of the coconut milk. Stir often as the coconut milk steams, becomes fragrant and reaches a gentle but active boil, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Add the curry paste and cook, stirring and pressing occasionally, to dissolve the curry paste into the coconut milk, about 1 minute. Add the sweet potato and mushrooms. Stir to mix well and coat them with the sauce.
- Press cancel to stop the cooking cycle. Add the remaining coconut milk, water, maple syrup (if using) and sea salt. Stir well. Cook on high pressure for 6 minutes.
- When the cooking cycle is complete, let the pressure naturally release for 3 minutes, then manually release the rest of the pressure.
- Stir in the frozen edamame and green onion. Taste and adjust any seasonings as needed. Serve the curry hot or warm over the grain of your choice or over gluten-free noodles. Garnish with the cilantro. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.
For The Green Curry Paste
- ⅓–½ cup ((78–118 ml)) water, divided
- To prepare the jalapeño chilies, trim away the stem end and cut in half lengthwise. Carefully remove and discard the seeds, leaving only the green chilies. Coarsely chop and measure ⅔ cup (about 60 g); reserve any extra for another recipe.
- In a blender or small food processor, combine the chilies, cilantro, shallots, ginger, garlic, cumin, coriander and pepper. Add ⅓ cup (78 ml) of the water and process for 1 minute.
- Stop to scrape down the sides and then continue processing, pulsing and stopping to scrape down as needed, until you have a fairly smooth, very well-combined puree. Add more water as needed to move the blades and transform chunky ingredients into a smooth paste or sauce.
- Transfer to a jar, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week, or freeze for 1 month.
Reprinted with permission from Gluten-Free, Vegan Cooking in Your Instant Pot by Kathy Hester. Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Kathy Hester.
